Bowling Green, KY

WBKO

BG community gathers to ‘Light the Path’ on tornado anniversary

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It was approximately 1:00 a.m. December 11, 2021, when a storm system entered Warren County. Just 20 minutes later, multiple tornadoes began rampaging through Bowling Green. “Coming upstairs from our basement, it took us a while to come upstairs, the sounds, the noises, everything, we...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Bowling Green Christmas Parade returns to downtown

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -After a week of delay, the annual Bowling Green Christmas parade went off without a hitch. This morning, locals businesses and organizations took to the streets with decorated floats, cars, buses, and you name it to kick off the Christmas season. For exactly a mile, parade...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Bowling Green tornado survivors still trying to recover 1 year later

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The devastating December 11, 2021 tornado that attacked Bowling Green under cover of darkness left thousands of residents homeless. Just hours after the storm hit, we interviewed two people who survived. Twelve months later, we went back to the Magnolia and Nutwood areas to see how their recovery is going, and how they’re handling what they’ve been through.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

One year later: Western Kentucky communities honor tornado victims

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - Saturday marked one year since an EF-4 tornado reached the Tri-State, killing 28 people in the area of Dawson Springs and Bremen. Survivors got together across western Kentucky on Saturday to remember those who didn’t make it out of the storm, and to remember the struggles of the past year.
DAWSON SPRINGS, KY
WBKO

BGFD respond to fire at local shopping center

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Fire Department responded to a fire at a shopping center on Dec. 8. Officials say they received multiple calls of a possible structure fire at Sugar Maple Square on Highway 185. The callers and Warren County Sheriff deputies said there was heavy...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

A dry and mild start to the week!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Dry conditions remain into Monday morning along with areas of patchy fog. Monday will be filled with partly sunny skies and temperatures in the low-50s. Tuesday will start off dry with mostly cloudy skies before our next round of rain moves in late Tuesday evening.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

McKnight dominates with 32 points in Tops’ win over Raiders

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a 10-day hiatus from games, WKU Hilltopper Basketball returned to E.A. Diddle Arena on Saturday night and was led to victory over the Wright State Raiders by Davyion McKnight. The junior guard had 32 points in the Hilltoppers’ 64-60 home win, resulting in a perfect home non-conference slate for the second time in three seasons.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Next round of rain arrives Saturday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Low clouds proved to be pesky Friday, producing some patchy drizzle at times. Clouds linger into Saturday with more showers coming as a new system arrives. Another wave of low pressure rides into the region Saturday. Look for light rain to break out late morning,...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Warren Co. man remembers brother who died in last year’s tornado

ROCKFIELD, Ky. (WBKO) - Cory Scott was perhaps one of the first victims of the December 2021 tornadoes in Warren County as he lost his life at his Rockfield home. ”This is actually kind of one of my happier places to come remember Cory because to me, this was the last place that I had memories with him was his house,” said Cole Scott, Cory’s brother.
WARREN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Juvenile charged after school threat investigation in Glasgow

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department says they charged a juvenile after they were accused of making a threat against Glasgow Independent Schools. Police responded to a complaint of a school threat after they were made aware of the allegations on social media. Police say a juvenile had...
GLASGOW, KY
WBKO

Dry skies and sunshine headed our way!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Sunday morning there could areas with patchy fog, temperatures will start off in the upper-40s. Those skies will gradually become clear as the day progresses finally bringing us some much needed sunshine Sunday afternoon into Monday! We are tracking some rain though mid-week. Monday will...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Logan County man killed in Warren County wreck

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office says 30-year-old Curtis Ashby of Logan County was killed in a car wreck early Friday morning. Deputies say Ashby called 911 around 4:00 a.m. to say he’d been in a collision in the 5,000 block of Browning Road, and hurt his shoulder and chest. He told officers he lost control of his vehicle, which went into a ditch, then down an embankment, landing on its side against a tree.
BOWLING GREEN, KY

