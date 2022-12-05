Read full article on original website
WBKO
BG community gathers to ‘Light the Path’ on tornado anniversary
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It was approximately 1:00 a.m. December 11, 2021, when a storm system entered Warren County. Just 20 minutes later, multiple tornadoes began rampaging through Bowling Green. “Coming upstairs from our basement, it took us a while to come upstairs, the sounds, the noises, everything, we...
WBKO
Bowling Green Christmas Parade returns to downtown
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -After a week of delay, the annual Bowling Green Christmas parade went off without a hitch. This morning, locals businesses and organizations took to the streets with decorated floats, cars, buses, and you name it to kick off the Christmas season. For exactly a mile, parade...
WBKO
VIDEO: Remembering the Bowling Green & KY tornadoes one year later
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - One year ago, the so-called Bowling Green Bubble was no more. South-central Kentucky experienced a deadly and devastating night that we will never forget. WBKO News was live on the air on December 10th and into the early morning of December 11th. Our building was...
WBKO
Bowling Green tornado survivors still trying to recover 1 year later
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The devastating December 11, 2021 tornado that attacked Bowling Green under cover of darkness left thousands of residents homeless. Just hours after the storm hit, we interviewed two people who survived. Twelve months later, we went back to the Magnolia and Nutwood areas to see how their recovery is going, and how they’re handling what they’ve been through.
WBKO
One year later: Western Kentucky communities honor tornado victims
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - Saturday marked one year since an EF-4 tornado reached the Tri-State, killing 28 people in the area of Dawson Springs and Bremen. Survivors got together across western Kentucky on Saturday to remember those who didn’t make it out of the storm, and to remember the struggles of the past year.
WBKO
Free emergency kits and luminary lights to be given out to community members
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - BG Strong and Dish Network have teamed up to give out emergency preparedness kits valued at $75, for free. In recognition of the one-year anniversary of the tornados, the team will be hosting an Operation Appreciation Day of Giving on Saturday at Preston S. Miller Park.
WBKO
Dish Network’s “Operation Appreciation” offers preparedness kits to Bowling Green community
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - For Dish Network’s operation appreciation day of giving, they wanted to highlight the resilience of Bowling Green community members, just one year since the devastating December tornado hit Bowling Green. “This is a part of Dish’s small-town operation appreciation, so we have been working...
WBKO
One year after the tornadoes, Logan County is healing but still bears the scars
LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - After the deadly tornado outbreak cut a path through the state last December, many communities left in its wake are still rebuilding in the aftermath. On the morning of Dec. 11, 2021, an EF-2 tornado touched down in Chandler’s Chapel area of Logan County.
WBKO
BGFD respond to fire at local shopping center
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Fire Department responded to a fire at a shopping center on Dec. 8. Officials say they received multiple calls of a possible structure fire at Sugar Maple Square on Highway 185. The callers and Warren County Sheriff deputies said there was heavy...
WBKO
A dry and mild start to the week!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Dry conditions remain into Monday morning along with areas of patchy fog. Monday will be filled with partly sunny skies and temperatures in the low-50s. Tuesday will start off dry with mostly cloudy skies before our next round of rain moves in late Tuesday evening.
WBKO
McKnight dominates with 32 points in Tops’ win over Raiders
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a 10-day hiatus from games, WKU Hilltopper Basketball returned to E.A. Diddle Arena on Saturday night and was led to victory over the Wright State Raiders by Davyion McKnight. The junior guard had 32 points in the Hilltoppers’ 64-60 home win, resulting in a perfect home non-conference slate for the second time in three seasons.
WBKO
Next round of rain arrives Saturday
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Low clouds proved to be pesky Friday, producing some patchy drizzle at times. Clouds linger into Saturday with more showers coming as a new system arrives. Another wave of low pressure rides into the region Saturday. Look for light rain to break out late morning,...
WBKO
Warren Co. man remembers brother who died in last year’s tornado
ROCKFIELD, Ky. (WBKO) - Cory Scott was perhaps one of the first victims of the December 2021 tornadoes in Warren County as he lost his life at his Rockfield home. ”This is actually kind of one of my happier places to come remember Cory because to me, this was the last place that I had memories with him was his house,” said Cole Scott, Cory’s brother.
WBKO
Juvenile charged after school threat investigation in Glasgow
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department says they charged a juvenile after they were accused of making a threat against Glasgow Independent Schools. Police responded to a complaint of a school threat after they were made aware of the allegations on social media. Police say a juvenile had...
WBKO
Dry skies and sunshine headed our way!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Sunday morning there could areas with patchy fog, temperatures will start off in the upper-40s. Those skies will gradually become clear as the day progresses finally bringing us some much needed sunshine Sunday afternoon into Monday! We are tracking some rain though mid-week. Monday will...
WBKO
Logan County man killed in Warren County wreck
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office says 30-year-old Curtis Ashby of Logan County was killed in a car wreck early Friday morning. Deputies say Ashby called 911 around 4:00 a.m. to say he’d been in a collision in the 5,000 block of Browning Road, and hurt his shoulder and chest. He told officers he lost control of his vehicle, which went into a ditch, then down an embankment, landing on its side against a tree.
WBKO
Single mother prioritizes tornado shelter as she rebuilds life one year after tornado
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Angela Cobb and her three sons lost their home in the Whispering Hills neighborhood and days after the devastation from the deadly December 2021 tornadoes they all caught COVID. WBKO News caught up with Cobb one year later to see how her rebuilding process was...
