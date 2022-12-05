ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weekend How to Watch & Follow: Boston College Men’s Hockey vs. Boston University

The Boston College men’s hockey team will end the fall semester tonight with a Battle of Comm Ave at Conte Forum. The Eagles will also be celebrating retired head coach and hockey legend Jerry York at tonight’s game. The Eagles are coming off a pair of ties against a ranked Providence team, in which the teams split shootout “wins” for extra Hockey East points.
