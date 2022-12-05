ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedona.Biz

Today’s Photo from Ted Grussing Photography: World’s Fastest Living Speed Machine

Sedona.Biz
Sedona.Biz
 3 days ago

… a once in a lifetime chance to be shooting the fasted living creature on earth at eye level in the wild … that was the closing treat on the excursion down to Lake Pleasant last Friday and I did manage to get some absolutely beautiful shots of her before my gear malfunctioned. We decided to take one more run up Castle Hot Springs bay before packing it in for the day. We had already captured hundreds of wonderful shots of Ospreys and other birds.

Eric spotted a bird with its back to us about 50 feet away in shallow water off a small island. Kinda looked like a small heron with its back (blue-grey) pointed at us, but then it turned to look at us and wow, it was a Peregrine Falcon standing in a few inches of water. Her crop was bulging, but no sign of feathers (they feed primarily on birds) so maybe a fish? or just stopped for a drink after her meal? Dunno, and then she took off and circled back towards us before departing the area. What an amazing treat and an opportunity for shots of a lifetime.

Our speed machine is the fastest living creature on planet earth … they can fly at more than 100 mph in level flight and have been clocked at 240 mph in a dive. They gain altitude, spot their prey below and then stoop (dive) accelerating and hit the prey from above with their talons; some sources say they hit the prey with talons closed like a fist and others with the talons extended and rip them as they hit them. They then collect their prey in flight and are off for some fine dining.

The shot below is of her takeoff, water droplets trailing her talons as she rapidly rises into the air.Back to the lake in the morning so this is going out very early … spent the day re-calibrating and setting options in my cameras … a good thing to do every once in a while.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wtRU6_0jYQpomX00

Have a beautiful day and make it a wonderful day for yourself and those you meet and greet! Like why not?

Cheers,

Ted

So each one to his wish, and as for me,
I sit tonight and wait
To find the answers to my soul in me,
And in the beauty of the sky and sea.

excerpt from I Sit and Wait by Max Ehrmann

###

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CW2LN_0jYQpomX00

The easiest way to reach Mr. Grussing is by email: ted@tedgrussing.com

In addition to sales of photographs already taken Ted does special shoots for patrons on request and also does air-to-air photography for those who want photographs of their airplanes in flight. All special photographic sessions are billed on an hourly basis.

Ted also does one-on-one workshops for those interested in learning the techniques he uses.  By special arrangement Ted will do one-on-one aerial photography workshops which will include actual photo sessions in the air.

More about Ted Grussing

This post Today’s Photo from Ted Grussing Photography: World’s Fastest Living Speed Machine originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley .

Comments / 0

Related
petapixel.com

15 Photos From the 2022 Northern Lights Photographer of the Year

Capture the Atlas has published its annual Northern Lights Photographer of the Year selections, which feature the best photos of the aurora borealis or australis captured from around the world. Capture the Atlas is a travel and photography blog that helps others plan their trips and improve their photography. The...
MICHIGAN STATE
iheart.com

Watch: Swimming Loch Ness Monster Spotted on Webcam?

A diligent Loch Ness webcam watcher believes that he may have captured footage of the site's resident monster as it was swimming though the water. The intriguing virtual sighting was reportedly recorded by Ireland's Eoin O'Faodhagain, who has accumulated a considerable amount of potential Nessie video evidence by way of countless hours spent watching livestreams overlooking the location. While watching one of the newly installed webcams earlier this month, he caught sight of "a splash and movement on the screen coming into view on the right," which was followed by the emergence of "a long black shape."
petapixel.com

Rare Bird Not Seen for 140 Years Caught on Camera for First Time

The black-naped pheasant-pigeon, a large, ground-dwelling pigeon that only lives on one island, has been documented by scientists for the first time since its 1882 discovery and has been captured on camera for the first time ever. The bird only lives on Fergusson Island, a rugged island in the D’Entrecasteaux...
Outsider.com

WATCH: Wild Video Shows Moment Crocodile Nearly Eats Worker in Australia

For Australian tradesman Marcus Kane, Tuesday morning started like any other. After getting ready for the day, he hopped in his truck and left for work, his friends soon following behind. As they made their way down a dirt road in the Northern Territory, however, the men saw something massive lying amid the tire tracks. Slowly driving closer, they realized it was a truly enormous saltwater crocodile, its scaled body stretching almost the full width of the road.
Outsider.com

WATCH: Great Blue Heron Saves Smaller Bird From Massive Bald Eagle on the Hunt

Recently, one nature lover caught an impressive video showing a great blue heron sounding an alarm warning a smaller bird of a hunting bald eagle. In the clip, we see the impressive bald eagle in the sky as it circles a body of water. Standing on a dock nearby is a great blue heron who has taken a very brave stance. Sending warnings to an American coot that is swimming in the lake. Giving the small bird a heads-up just before the bald eagle swoops down in hopes of capturing the American coot.
MISSOURI STATE
tourcounsel.com

History of Badlands National Park (with Map & Photos)

The Badlands National Park, which literally means park of bad lands) is a national park of the United States located in the southwest of the state of South Dakota, north of the Great Plains. It is a natural park that offers eroded landscapes (buttes, pinnacles and arrows) and meadows and is also rich in paleontological sites, since within the park there are numerous fossils from the Oligocene period (23 to 35 million years before our era) that they allow scientists to study the evolution of certain mammal species such as horses, sheep, pigs and rhinos.
WYOMING STATE
a-z-animals.com

Watch This Goat Speed Run a Nearly Vertical Mountain Like It’s Nothing

Watch This Goat Speed Run a Nearly Vertical Mountain Like It’s Nothing. You’ve watched movies with characters, particularly superheroes (and some villains), scale vertical walls as if their hands and feet were sticky. You’ve seen arachnids and all sorts of different insects do the same. You’ve probably even seen a cat scale a wall in an attempt to reach something alluring.
a-z-animals.com

Epic Battles: The Largest Deer Ever vs. A Lion

Lions are some of the deadliest mammals on the planet today. While they are rather effective at killing creatures in their range, it’s always fun to wonder how they would fare against animals from the past. For example, would a fight between the largest deer ever vs a lion favor the Irish elk or the king of the jungle?
a-z-animals.com

See This Baby Ibex Leave a Hunting Fox in the Dust in Speedy Descent

See This Baby Ibex Leave a Hunting Fox in the Dust in Speedy Descent. When you are brought up on the side of a vertical cliff, you have to learn to cope with heights and master balancing very quickly. In an outstanding display of bravery and poise, we see these sure-footed baby ibex balance on sheer rock faces. But that is not their only problem. They have been spotted by a hungry fox who is at the foot of the cliff literally waiting for one of them to fall. The tension is unbearable!
Robb Report

This Rugged Taxa Mantis Travel Trailer Lets You Off-Road in Style—With the Whole Family

Want to rough it with the whole family? Taxa Outdoor has the trailer for you. The Texas-based caravan maker now offers an overlanding version of the popular Mantis. The rugged trailer may have been designed to be taken off-road but it still comes loaded with plenty of features that will make you feel at home no matter where the adventure takes you. The Mantis was already Taxa’s most versatile model, but the Overland edition is even more capable. It looks like the other members of the Mantis family at a glance, but take a look at its undercarriage and you’ll see some...
a-z-animals.com

Watch a Leopard Leap Between Two Trees When Hunting Monkeys

Sabi Sands Game Reserve is a true wildlife gem! It’s located in the Lowveld of Mpumalanga, South Africa, adjacent to the Kruger National Park. The reserve hosts lions, elephants, leopards, rhinoceros, zebras, giraffes, and many more species visitors can see!. Since all these species are in their natural habitats,...
cohaitungchi.com

Glacier National Park: Backpacker’s All-Time Favorite Hikes

Glacier Nationwide Park–dwelling to grizzlies, moose, a few of the few remaining glaciers within the American Rockies, and sweeping views throughout the continental divide–is a bucket-list vacation spot for hikers throughout the globe. However Glacier’s abundance of beautiful sights and difficult treks could make planning a visit there difficult, particularly when you've got a restricted time: With 734 miles of trails within the park, it’s arduous to know the place to begin. We polled our editors and writers to search out out their favourite jaunts for each schedule. Learn on to search out the Backpacker household’s suggestions for the most effective hikes in Glacier Nationwide Park.
a-z-animals.com

Watch Thousands of Birds Swarm and Dance Above a Busy Highway

Watch Thousands of Birds Swarm and Dance Above a Busy Highway. It’s one thing to see a flock of crows gathering above a tree or a building, but it’s an entirely different thing to see THOUSANDS of birds swarming up above a busy highway as the sun peacefully sets in the background.
Sedona.Biz

Sedona.Biz

Sedona, AZ
402
Followers
1K+
Post
42K+
Views
ABOUT

The Premier Internet Voice of Sedona, Verde Valley, Flagstaff

 https://www.sedona.biz

Comments / 0

Community Policy