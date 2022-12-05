ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christmas Valley, OR

lakecountyexam.com

Christmas for Kids returns Saturday

Christmas for Kids will hold its seventh annual event this Saturday, Dec. 10 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Lake County Fairgrounds. The occasion has expanded every year since it began and this year is expecting attendance of close to 700 people. Families who attend can enjoy the Toys for Tots giveaway, a cake walk, a bonfire with s’mores, side-by-side rides, dinner, time with Santa and more.
LAKE COUNTY, OR
kbnd.com

Local Snowpack Off To Strong Start

BEND, OR -- Central Oregon’s snowpack is off to a strong start, thanks to early season snowstorms. Snowpack in the Upper Deschutes and Crooked River basin are 144% of normal for this time of year, as of Thursday. NRCS Hydrologist Matt Warbritton says an early November storm was followed...
CROOK COUNTY, OR
lakecountyexam.com

Lake County, Oregon News of Record

Lake District Hospital had six admissions and 58 total E.R./prescriptive services for the week of Tuesday, Nov. 29 – Monday, Dec. 5. There were three outpatients in OB and surgery, and no births. Not all names of the patients admitted are released for publication.
LAKE COUNTY, OR

