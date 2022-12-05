Christmas for Kids will hold its seventh annual event this Saturday, Dec. 10 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Lake County Fairgrounds. The occasion has expanded every year since it began and this year is expecting attendance of close to 700 people. Families who attend can enjoy the Toys for Tots giveaway, a cake walk, a bonfire with s’mores, side-by-side rides, dinner, time with Santa and more.

LAKE COUNTY, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO