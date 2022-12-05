ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cityandstateny.com

The Brooklyn DA is investigating a district leader. She tried to honor him.

Brooklyn Democratic District Leader Dionne Brown-Jordan tried to honor Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez at a holiday party – even as his office has an open investigation into allegations that Brown-Jordan nominated folks for county committee without their knowledge or consent, including a dead woman, as the Daily News reported. It may look like Brown-Jordan is trying to curry favor with the Democratic prosecutor, but Gonzalez’s team says he isn’t going, and has asked that his name be removed from the invite. Ironically, Brown-Jordan may have added Gonzalez’s name without his full knowledge or consent.
BROOKLYN, NY
cityandstateny.com

Port Authority head promotes a ‘big role’ for biometrics at airports

New York-area airports might look a lot more like a science fiction movie in the future. In a keynote speech at City & State’s Government Modernization Summit Thursday, Port Authority of New York and New Jersey Executive Director Rick Cotton said that biometric technology – a broad category that includes tools such as facial recognition and fingerprint scanners – holds a lot of promise for giving travelers a more efficient experience at airports. “The agenda is to enable people to get through security lines, get through taxi lines, get through really any pinch points in terms of the airport experience,” Cotton told City & State after his address. “I think that the future will turn out to have a big role for biometrics.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy