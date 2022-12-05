New York-area airports might look a lot more like a science fiction movie in the future. In a keynote speech at City & State’s Government Modernization Summit Thursday, Port Authority of New York and New Jersey Executive Director Rick Cotton said that biometric technology – a broad category that includes tools such as facial recognition and fingerprint scanners – holds a lot of promise for giving travelers a more efficient experience at airports. “The agenda is to enable people to get through security lines, get through taxi lines, get through really any pinch points in terms of the airport experience,” Cotton told City & State after his address. “I think that the future will turn out to have a big role for biometrics.”

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO