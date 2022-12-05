ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

247Sports

Andrew Armstrong commits to Arkansas

Former Texas A&M-Commerce wide receiver Andrew Armstrong has committed to transfer to the Arkansas Razorbacks, he announced Sunday evening following an official visit in Fayetteville (Ark.). "I came to Arkansas to win," Armstrong said. "I came to Arkansas just because the coaches make me feel like it's home. I'm all...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KARK

Arland Bruce IV enjoys trip to Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE — Iowa transfer wide receiver Arland Bruce IV figured out quickly at Arkansas on Friday the weather was different. Bruce, 5-10, 198, has had a couple of good years with the Hawkeyes, but decided to move on. At Iowa, Bruce has caught 44 passes for 396 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed 22 times for 112 yards and four touchdowns. The visit was Bruce's first time to visit Fayetteville.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Jacolby Criswell commits to Arkansas

Former North Carolina quarterback Jacolby Criswell has committed to transfer to the Arkansas Razorbacks. The Morrilton (Ark.) native went public with his decision on Saturday during an official visit with the Hogs, becoming their second transfer commitment since the portal window opened on December 5. Criswell chose a return to...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasfight.com

Arkansas Defensive Coordinator Hot Board 4.0

Another new development has taken place as former Baylor defensive coordinator, Ron Roberts, is now in play as a candidate for the same position at Arkansas. With a solid first two seasons at the helm of the Bears' defense, there was a slight fall off in several defensive categories this year. Baylor allowed 26.6 points per game in 2022 which was good enough for 65th in the country.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasfight.com

RECAP: Hogs Win Crimson and Cardinal Classic

TULSA, (Okla.) — What an exciting back and forth opening half. The Hogs and Sooners played in a near-sprint the entire first 20 minutes. Generally, both teams were matching shot for shot, however, OU did lead by as much as 9 early, propped up by an insane 70-plus shooting percentage by the Sooners for the first 13 minutes. An 8-2 run late in the half—all scored by Ricky Council—pushed the Hogs into the lead going into halftime.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
thv11.com

Criswell heading home to join Razorbacks

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Quarterback Jacolby Criswell announced on Saturday that he's coming home and joining the University of Arkansas. Criswell, who played the last three seasons at North Carolina, entered the transfer portal on Dec. 5 and broke the news during an official visit to Fayetteville. The Morrilton...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Arkansas' Offered Transfer Targets & Visitors

The first week of the transfer window produced several new offers extended by Sam Pittman and the Arkansas Razorbacks. With so many new names and bios to track on a daily basis, we're simplifying things for you to keep everything all in one place. We'll continue to add a slide...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KATV

Sully Says: Sports Gods punish Hogs

It almost seemed too good to be true. From sport to sport, Arkansas was succeeding like no other school in America. I had a feeling that it was just a matter of time before the "Sports Gods" felt the need to even the playing field. January 20, 2022. We learn...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
southeasthoops.com

Arkansas vs. Oklahoma Prediction: Hogs Move Forward Without Brazile

In a new video on our Southeastern 14 YouTube channel, we share our Arkansas vs. Oklahoma prediction for the December 10 matchup in Tulsa. The Razorbacks head into the contest without star forward Trevon Brazile, who is out for the season with a torn ACL. Meanwhile, the Sooners are off to a 7-2 start this season with wins over Ole Miss, Seton Hall, Nebraska, and more.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

NWA woman missing, now found

ARKANSAS, USA — an NWA woman was reported missing Friday afternoon but has now been found safe. According to the Sebastian County sheriff's department, She was last seen driving between Greenwood and Booneville in a silver 2007 Honda Accord. She has severe diabetic medical issues. 5NEWS will update this...
SEBASTIAN COUNTY, AR
5NEWS

Fort Chaffee Sniper competition returns

CHARLESTON, Ark. — Marksmen from around the globe are taking part in the Winston P. Wilson (WPW) and Armed Forces Skill at Arms Meeting (AFSAM) Sniper Championships held at the Fort Chaffee Joint Maneuver Training Center. The four-day competition was put on by the National Guard Marksmanship Training Center...
CHARLESTON, AR
KYTV

Pea Ridge, Ark. woman dies after car runs her over while checking the mail

PEA RIDGE, Ark. (KY3) - An elderly woman from Pea Ridge, Arkansas has died after her car ran her over. According to the Arkansas State Police, 79-year-old Karlyce Pestello had exited her SUV to check the mail. The car then started to roll backward, authorities say for an unknown reason, then entrapping and dragging Pestello.
PEA RIDGE, AR
KHBS

Fort Smith man found guilty in Hackett bedroom killing

GREENWOOD, Ark. — A Fort Smith man was convicted for killing a man in his bedroom on Valentine's Day. Jeffery Allen Workman, 46, of Fort Smith, was convicted of first-degree murder in the death of Stephen Bashman, 34, of Hackett, Arkansas. Workman kicked in the door of a...
FORT SMITH, AR
247Sports

247Sports

