Atlanta, GA

What AD Mitchell’s return means for Georgia

The Georgia Bulldogs are in the final stretch of their 2022 season as they look to repeat their National Title from a year ago. During their season, the Bulldogs have been forced to deal with some adversity as far as injuries go. Whether it be key contributors like Kendall Milton, Nolan Smith, Dan Jackson or Jalen Carter, the depth of this Georgia team has been strained in more ways than Kirby Smart would probably like.
ATHENS, GA
Georgia RB target Jamarion Wilcox trims list to four

Douglasville (Ga.) South Paulding running back Jamarion Wilcox (5-foot-9, 195) has trimmed his list of offers to four schools: Ohio State, Clemson, Kentucky and Auburn. The Tigers were his most recent offer on Dec. 5. From Kentucky's perspective, he has been recruited by defensive line coach Anwar Stewart and former...
DOUGLASVILLE, GA
4 Great Burger Places in Georgia

Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you love eating a nice burger form time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Georgia that serve absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
GEORGIA STATE
Stevie Wonder plays last-minute virtual concert for Sen. Warnock before Georgia’s Dec. 6 runoff

Sen. Raphael Warnock’s campaign sent out a press release Saturday announcing Stevie Wonder would perform a concert online Sunday for phone bank volunteers heading into Tuesday’s runoff election against challenger Herschel Walker. The casual gig was part of Warnock's weekend blitz of canvassing and supporter appreciation gatherings before...
GEORGIA STATE
The Undeniable Magic Behind the General Muir Cheeseburger

Atlantans love a good burger, and there’s been great debate over the years as to which restaurants serve the best. But for many Atlanta burger enthusiasts, the win undoubtedly goes to the General Muir and its iconic double-smash cheeseburger created by chef Todd Ginsberg. Here’s why. Ginsberg went...
ATLANTA, GA
Cherokee Chophouse sizzles with new name, renovated look

The Cherokee Cattle Company, an icon of the Marietta dining scene since the early 1980s, is back with a new name and a new look. Paul Milliken got the chance to take a tour - and check out the food - at the new Cherokee Chophouse.
MARIETTA, GA
HBCU Updates: Historically Black Colleges and Universities

Spelman College renames building in honor of Spike Lee’s family. Spelman College, Atlanta, GA, has renamed its admissions office located in Packard Hall in honor of acclaimed film director Spike Lee’s grandmother Zimmie Reatha Shelton and mother Jacquelyn Shelton Lee. They graduated from Spelman in 1929 and 1954, respectively, and both lived in Packard when it was a residential hall.
ATLANTA, GA
This Georgia City Was Named One of the Healthiest Cities in America - Here's Why

This city in Georgia was named one of the "Top 10 Healthiest Cities in America in 2022" - here's why.Photo byHotels.com. A big debate in the health and fitness world is which city is - which city is the healthiest city in America. Several cities in America have a case to be dubbed the "Healthiest City in America". However, one major national publication in the health and fitness world made a list of the "Top 10 Healthiest Cities in America in 2022" - and a city in Georgia made the cut! In this article, we will take a look at which city made the list as well as a few others that made the cut as well.
GEORGIA STATE
Alumnus Becomes a Chief Judge of the Atlanta Judicial Circuit

Ural Glanville ’82 was sworn into his new role as Chief Judge of the Atlanta Judicial Circuit on December 1, 2022, in Atlanta, Georgia. Amongst his new role as Chief Judge, Glanville is also a retired Brigadier General in the United States Army, an Adjunct Professor, mentor to many, father, and husband. Glanville attributed his success to his time at Brevard College and how the small institution helped him become who he is today.
BREVARD, NC
Downtown Atlanta’s Iconic Rotating Restaurant Polaris Finally Reopens

An iconic piece of the downtown Atlanta skyline roars back to life on December 7, when rotating restaurant Polaris reopens for dinner 22 stories atop the Hyatt Regency hotel. The restaurant closed in March 2020 at the start of the pandemic. Polaris, which resembles a flying saucer, first opened in...
ATLANTA, GA
