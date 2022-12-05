Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Georgia Bonuses Up To $1,500 For Locals Meeting The RequirementsC. HeslopGeorgia State
Kroger is Closing a Couple of Locations in GeorgiaBryan DijkhuizenAtlanta, GA
4 Great Seafood Paces in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Many Georgia residents getting a payment from the stateR.A. HeimGeorgia State
4 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
What AD Mitchell’s return means for Georgia
The Georgia Bulldogs are in the final stretch of their 2022 season as they look to repeat their National Title from a year ago. During their season, the Bulldogs have been forced to deal with some adversity as far as injuries go. Whether it be key contributors like Kendall Milton, Nolan Smith, Dan Jackson or Jalen Carter, the depth of this Georgia team has been strained in more ways than Kirby Smart would probably like.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Brent Key, new Georgia Tech coach, fires back at heckling from Dawg fans
Brent Key is fired up to be the head coach at Georgia Tech, and it’s easy to see based on his repeated comments about the rivalry with Georgia, better known as Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate. At halftime of the men’s basketball game on Tuesday night between the 2 programs, Key...
Georgia RB target Jamarion Wilcox trims list to four
Douglasville (Ga.) South Paulding running back Jamarion Wilcox (5-foot-9, 195) has trimmed his list of offers to four schools: Ohio State, Clemson, Kentucky and Auburn. The Tigers were his most recent offer on Dec. 5. From Kentucky's perspective, he has been recruited by defensive line coach Anwar Stewart and former...
4 Great Burger Places in Georgia
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you love eating a nice burger form time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Georgia that serve absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Student brings 2 guns to high school basketball game, school district says
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A school resource officer confiscated two guns from a student at a high school basketball game on Friday, school leaders say. Hall County School District officials said the student brought the two handguns to a basketball game at Cherokee Bluff High School. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
OPINION: Underground Atlanta’s ‘Mystery Man’ slowly tries to revive the attraction
Shaneel Lalani, the 33-year-old owner of Underground Atlanta, was bemused when I referred to him as a “mystery man” two ...
Stevie Wonder plays last-minute virtual concert for Sen. Warnock before Georgia’s Dec. 6 runoff
Sen. Raphael Warnock’s campaign sent out a press release Saturday announcing Stevie Wonder would perform a concert online Sunday for phone bank volunteers heading into Tuesday’s runoff election against challenger Herschel Walker. The casual gig was part of Warnock's weekend blitz of canvassing and supporter appreciation gatherings before...
This Massive Antique Mall in Georgia is One of the Best Places To Shop in the State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local antique mall can be an amazing experience. There's always something cool to find and for a good deal too! You never know what sort of fantastic items you'll be able to discover.
Rapper, actor Ludacris surprises metro Atlanta students with new shoes
With the holidays around the corner, some students are getting an early Christmas gift!. What some students thought was a normal holiday assembly turned out to be a huge surprise. Students at L.P. Miles Elementary School got new shoes. Mercedes Benz USA and the nonprofit “Shoes That Fit” provide shoes...
Two Georgia Bonuses Up To $1,500 For Locals Meeting The Requirements
Several states are issuing payments to residents, one of which is Georgia. The one-time bonus is between $500 to $1,500. But recipients will have to meet the criteria to get the cash. Are you someone who will see the extra funds in December?
State must buy 26 acres for new I-285/I-20 interchange west of Atlanta
Construction of a new I-285 interchange at I-20 west of Atlanta would displace three residential properties and one business, an environmental study has found.
Eater
The Undeniable Magic Behind the General Muir Cheeseburger
Atlantans love a good burger, and there’s been great debate over the years as to which restaurants serve the best. But for many Atlanta burger enthusiasts, the win undoubtedly goes to the General Muir and its iconic double-smash cheeseburger created by chef Todd Ginsberg. Here’s why. Ginsberg went...
fox5atlanta.com
Cherokee Chophouse sizzles with new name, renovated look
The Cherokee Cattle Company, an icon of the Marietta dining scene since the early 1980s, is back with a new name and a new look. Paul Milliken got the chance to take a tour - and check out the food - at the new Cherokee Chophouse.
Pastor Jamal Bryant wants to start a weed farm for Black men (video)
Rev. Jamal Bryant, the pastor at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in suburban Atlanta, wants to open up a cannabis business so that he can attract more Black men to the church. “I’m looking for people that smell like weed,” Bryant deadpanned on the “Cool Soror With Rashan Ali” podcast....
urbanviewsrva.com
HBCU Updates: Historically Black Colleges and Universities
Spelman College renames building in honor of Spike Lee’s family. Spelman College, Atlanta, GA, has renamed its admissions office located in Packard Hall in honor of acclaimed film director Spike Lee’s grandmother Zimmie Reatha Shelton and mother Jacquelyn Shelton Lee. They graduated from Spelman in 1929 and 1954, respectively, and both lived in Packard when it was a residential hall.
This Georgia City Was Named One of the Healthiest Cities in America - Here's Why
This city in Georgia was named one of the "Top 10 Healthiest Cities in America in 2022" - here's why.Photo byHotels.com. A big debate in the health and fitness world is which city is - which city is the healthiest city in America. Several cities in America have a case to be dubbed the "Healthiest City in America". However, one major national publication in the health and fitness world made a list of the "Top 10 Healthiest Cities in America in 2022" - and a city in Georgia made the cut! In this article, we will take a look at which city made the list as well as a few others that made the cut as well.
brevard.edu
Alumnus Becomes a Chief Judge of the Atlanta Judicial Circuit
Ural Glanville ’82 was sworn into his new role as Chief Judge of the Atlanta Judicial Circuit on December 1, 2022, in Atlanta, Georgia. Amongst his new role as Chief Judge, Glanville is also a retired Brigadier General in the United States Army, an Adjunct Professor, mentor to many, father, and husband. Glanville attributed his success to his time at Brevard College and how the small institution helped him become who he is today.
Eater
Downtown Atlanta’s Iconic Rotating Restaurant Polaris Finally Reopens
An iconic piece of the downtown Atlanta skyline roars back to life on December 7, when rotating restaurant Polaris reopens for dinner 22 stories atop the Hyatt Regency hotel. The restaurant closed in March 2020 at the start of the pandemic. Polaris, which resembles a flying saucer, first opened in...
247Sports
64K+
Followers
405K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0