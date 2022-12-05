Read full article on original website
Shelby Reporter
Alabaster City Council approves survey work for next step in amphitheater project
ALABASTER – Members of the Alabaster City Council approved an agreement with surveyors for its new amphitheater project. At the Nov. 28 meeting, councilmembers voted to approve Engineering Design Group to perform survey work that will be needed for the new amphitheater project, which will be located next to the historic water tower at city hall.
Shelby Reporter
Warrior Watch D.O.G.S. encourage students at TIS
ALABASTER – On Nov. 30 the Warrior Watch D.O.G.S. visited Thompson Intermediate School to help out and watch over students as they arrived. Warrior Watch D.O.G.S., an acronym for Dads of Great Students, is a volunteer program that gives TIS dads an opportunity to engage in the culture of the school.
Shelby Reporter
Hornets sting the Aggies
SYLACAUGA – The Chelsea boys basketball team continued to show its defensive strength against the Sylacauga Aggies on Thursday, Dec. 8. Chelsea held the Aggies to seven points in the first quarter and six points in the second quarter, while the offense created separation with a 39-point first half to pick up a 68-49 victory.
