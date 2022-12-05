Read full article on original website
Tomball, Magnolia see population increases between 2016-21
The populations in the cities, ZIP codes and school districts of Tomball and Magnolia have increased, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2021 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates. (Anna Lotz/Community Impact Newspaper) Over the span of the last five years, the populations in the cities, ZIP codes and school...
5 businesses now open in Tomball, Magnolia
Petsense, a pet supplies store, opened Nov. 7 in Magnolia's Renaissance Center. (Cassandra Jenkins/Community Impact) 1. Petsense specializes in pet supplies and services. The Magnolia location opened Nov. 7 in The Renaissance Center at 18535 FM 1488. Owned by Tractor Supply, the retail chain offers pet food, toys, treats, carriers, medicine and accessories for dogs, cats, fish, reptiles, birds and small pets. Dave Kaplan, the Magnolia store manager, said the new location offers grooming, dog walking and training services. Live animals are also for sale, including rabbits, guinea pigs, hamsters, reptiles and fish. 281-789-4681. www.petsense.com.
Conroe ISD launches bond planning committee for possible 2023 bond election
Conroe ISD announced on Dec. 9 it is forming a bond planning committee for 2023. (Kylee Haueter/Community Impact Newspaper) Conroe ISD officials announced in a Dec. 9 news release plans to form a bond planning committee in anticipation of a bond referendum on Nov. 7, 2023. According to the district, projected population growth indicates CISD could approach or exceed 100,000 students within the next 10 years following a 2022 demographic study from Population and Survey Analysts.
Color Nails Bar and 9 other businesses, renovations coming soon to Sugar Land, Missouri City
The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to Sugar Land and Missouri City? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
New 24/7 emergency pet opens Dec. 12 in Lower Heights development
A 25,000-square-foot office and retail building opened in 2022 in the Lower Heights development at I-10 and Studemont Street. Home Depot opened as an anchor tenant in September. (Rendering courtesy Gulf Coast Commercial Group. A new location of Veterinary Emergency Group, a 24/7 pet emergency hospital with locations across the...
Sugar Land approves drainage fee starting Jan. 1
A new drainage fee will be levied starting Jan. 1 after the Sugar Land City Council approved the fee during its Dec. 6 regular meeting. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Sugar Land City Council has approved a new charge designed to generate more funds for stormwater management. The City Council approved the rate changes during a Dec. 6 Sugar Land City Council meeting.
Pearland raises water rates to fund sweeping improvements to infrastructure
The water projects, which will be completed over the next one to two years, are some of the largest construction projects in Pearland history. (Courtesy City of Pearland) Pearland residents will see increases in their water bills in 2023 and likely the following years as the city moves to spend $535 million to upgrade its water and wastewater infrastructure.
Tomball holds second meeting on FM 2920 reconstruction project
In a public meeting Dec. 6, the city of Tomball presented alternatives to the FM 2920 reconstruction project proposal presented in March. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) During a second public meeting Dec. 6 at Lone Star College-Tomball’s Beckendorf Conference Center, Tomball city officials presented alternatives to the FM 2920 reconstruction project, which spans from Business 249 to Willow Street. This comes after a March public meeting in which the project proposal was met with opposition from the public, Community Impact previously reported.
Houston seeks artist pitches for public installation at upcoming Montrose Library
The Montrose Public Library is coming to the Montrose Collective, a new mixed-use development on Westheimer Road. (Rendering courtesy Michael Hsu Architecture) The city of Houston is seeking submissions from artists, both local and national, for the design and installation of a permanent work of public art at the upcoming Montrose Library, expected to open in 2023.
MOD Pizza is now serving in Montgomery
MOD Pizza opened for business in Montgomery on Nov. 13. (Courtesy MOD Pizza) MOD Pizza opened Nov. 13 at 20175 Eva St., Ste. A, Montgomery. The business offers nine individual pizza options to choose from or allows customers to build their own pizza. The restaurant also offers salads, garlic bread and dessert. 936-297-2155. https://modpizza.com.
Elevation Cuts joins Eden Salon Suites in Generation Park
Eden Salon Suites in master-planned community Generation Park welcomed Elevation Cuts as its newest tenant Dec. 2. (Courtesy Elevation Cuts) Eden Salon Suites in master-planned community Generation Park welcomed Elevation Cuts as its newest tenant Dec. 2. Located at 255 Assay St., Ste. 255, Houston, Elevation Cuts offers men’s haircuts and stylings as well as a variety of hair products. Services are available through appointments and walk-ins. Eden Salon Suites features more than a dozen salon businesses, ranging from hair stylists to massage and beauty services. 832-210-4830. www.elevationcuts.com.
Sugar Land company OK'd for expansion, will triple jobs
Bluebonnet Nutrition Corp. will triple its estimated jobs after an expansion to its facility was approved by the Sugar Land Economic Development Committee. (Rendering courtesy Powers Brown Architecture) A previously approved nutrition supplement manufacturing facility in Sugar Land will triple its estimated jobs after an expansion to the project was...
HomeGoods now open in New Caney's Valley Ranch Town Center
HomeGoods celebrated an Oct. 15 grand opening in New Caney's Valley Ranch Town Center. (Courtesy HomeGoods) HomeGoods celebrated an Oct. 15 grand opening in New Caney’s Valley Ranch Town Center. Located at 21872 Market Place Drive, the national chain sells home decor items, including pillows, towels, rugs, dishes and cutlery, as well as pet items. HomeGoods is a sister store to TJ Maxx, Marshalls, Sierra Trading Post and Homesense. 254-309-3218. www.homegoods.com.
PrimoHoagies to open first Texas location in Montgomery
PrimoHoagies serves Italian, old-fashioned-style specialty sandwiches. (Courtesy PrimoHoagies) PrimoHoagies Managing Partner Richard Silver said the first Texas location of PrimoHoagies is set to open in Montgomery at 950 Pine Market Ave., Ste. 160, in early January. A tentative opening date is set for Jan. 4. The sandwich franchise originated in South Philadelphia in 1992. PrimoHoagies serves Italian, old-fashioned-style specialty sandwiches. The menu includes classics, such as turkey, ham and roast beef sandwiches with cheese. Speciality hoagies include an array of meats from homestyle roasted pork and natural-casing genoa salami to cracked-pepper turkey and prosciutto. PrimoHoagies also offers catering services. www.primohoagies.com.
Friendswood sees progress on drainage projects
Friendswood has a number of ongoing drainage projects. (Courtesy Pexels) Friendswood is nearing completion on its first Hurricane Harvey relief project with a number of other projects set to be completed in 2023. Deputy Director of Engineering Samantha Haritos shared an update on the city’s drainage projects during Friendswood City...
Slim Chickens to open Dec. 12 on South Main Street in Houston
Slim Chickens is set to open on South Main Street in Houston on Dec. 12. (Courtesy Slim Chickens) The Houston-based fast-food chain Slim Chickens is set to open its eighth Houston location Dec. 12 at 9599 S. Main St., according to a Dec. 8 announcement. More than 75 new jobs...
Bubbly Paws estimates early 2023 opening for new Kingwood location
The pet salon will offer a self-service dog washing option as well as a full-service dog grooming option. (Courtesy Pexels) Bubbly Paws is estimating its new location in Kingwood to open in the first quarter of 2023. Located at 30129 Rock Creek Drive, Ste. 650, the pet salon will offer a self-service dog washing option as well as a full-service dog grooming option, which includes a bath, blow drying, brushing, a haircut, a nail trim, ear cleaning and tooth brushing. Additionally, Bubbly Paws will offer a variety of bandanas and pet shampoos. www.bubblypaws.com.
Alchemy Bake Lab to open Katy brick and mortar
Alchemy Bake Labs is accepting orders for an X-Mas Treat Box until Dec. 19, available for curbside pickup or delivery in Cypress. (Courtesy Alchemy Bake Lab) Alchemy Bake Lab, a dessert shop that specializes in miniature versions of classic treats, plans to open by late December or early January. Located...
FireCraft BBQ projecting Dec. 26 opening for new Kingwood location
FireCraft BBQ is projecting a Dec. 26 opening for its brick-and-mortar location in Kingwood. (Courtesy FireCraft BBQ) FireCraft BBQ is projecting a Dec. 26 opening for its brick-and-mortar location in Kingwood. Located at 2665 Royal Forest Drive, Ste. B10, the barbecue joint offers a variety of naturally seasoned and cured meats that are slow-smoked and roasted over Texas hardwoods. FireCraft BBQ owner David Welch said the restaurant, which has been operating as a food trailer since 2017, is now open for pickups and catering. In addition to its selection of meats, the restaurant offers traditional Southern-style sides and housemade desserts. 281-247-7292. www.firecraftbbq.com.
Here are 4 events in Conroe, Montgomery this weekend
Here are five things to do in Conroe and Montgomery this weekend Dec. 9-11. (Courtesy Total PR) Businesses within Pine Market in Woodforest will be catering their services outdoors for the Deck the Pines block party. The event will include live music, children activities, a guest appearance from Santa Claus and a tree lighting ceremony. 5-8 p.m. Free (admission). Pine Market Plaza, 885 Pine Market Ave. www.woodforesttx.com/commercial.
