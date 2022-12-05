ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tomball, TX

5 businesses now open in Tomball, Magnolia

Petsense, a pet supplies store, opened Nov. 7 in Magnolia's Renaissance Center. (Cassandra Jenkins/Community Impact) 1. Petsense specializes in pet supplies and services. The Magnolia location opened Nov. 7 in The Renaissance Center at 18535 FM 1488. Owned by Tractor Supply, the retail chain offers pet food, toys, treats, carriers, medicine and accessories for dogs, cats, fish, reptiles, birds and small pets. Dave Kaplan, the Magnolia store manager, said the new location offers grooming, dog walking and training services. Live animals are also for sale, including rabbits, guinea pigs, hamsters, reptiles and fish. 281-789-4681. www.petsense.com.
MAGNOLIA, TX
Conroe ISD launches bond planning committee for possible 2023 bond election

Conroe ISD announced on Dec. 9 it is forming a bond planning committee for 2023. (Kylee Haueter/Community Impact Newspaper) Conroe ISD officials announced in a Dec. 9 news release plans to form a bond planning committee in anticipation of a bond referendum on Nov. 7, 2023. According to the district, projected population growth indicates CISD could approach or exceed 100,000 students within the next 10 years following a 2022 demographic study from Population and Survey Analysts.
CONROE, TX
Color Nails Bar and 9 other businesses, renovations coming soon to Sugar Land, Missouri City

The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to Sugar Land and Missouri City? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
SUGAR LAND, TX
Sugar Land approves drainage fee starting Jan. 1

A new drainage fee will be levied starting Jan. 1 after the Sugar Land City Council approved the fee during its Dec. 6 regular meeting. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Sugar Land City Council has approved a new charge designed to generate more funds for stormwater management. The City Council approved the rate changes during a Dec. 6 Sugar Land City Council meeting.
SUGAR LAND, TX
Tomball holds second meeting on FM 2920 reconstruction project

In a public meeting Dec. 6, the city of Tomball presented alternatives to the FM 2920 reconstruction project proposal presented in March. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) During a second public meeting Dec. 6 at Lone Star College-Tomball’s Beckendorf Conference Center, Tomball city officials presented alternatives to the FM 2920 reconstruction project, which spans from Business 249 to Willow Street. This comes after a March public meeting in which the project proposal was met with opposition from the public, Community Impact previously reported.
TOMBALL, TX
Houston seeks artist pitches for public installation at upcoming Montrose Library

The Montrose Public Library is coming to the Montrose Collective, a new mixed-use development on Westheimer Road. (Rendering courtesy Michael Hsu Architecture) The city of Houston is seeking submissions from artists, both local and national, for the design and installation of a permanent work of public art at the upcoming Montrose Library, expected to open in 2023.
HOUSTON, TX
MOD Pizza is now serving in Montgomery

MOD Pizza opened for business in Montgomery on Nov. 13. (Courtesy MOD Pizza) MOD Pizza opened Nov. 13 at 20175 Eva St., Ste. A, Montgomery. The business offers nine individual pizza options to choose from or allows customers to build their own pizza. The restaurant also offers salads, garlic bread and dessert. 936-297-2155. https://modpizza.com.
MONTGOMERY, TX
Elevation Cuts joins Eden Salon Suites in Generation Park

Eden Salon Suites in master-planned community Generation Park welcomed Elevation Cuts as its newest tenant Dec. 2. (Courtesy Elevation Cuts) Eden Salon Suites in master-planned community Generation Park welcomed Elevation Cuts as its newest tenant Dec. 2. Located at 255 Assay St., Ste. 255, Houston, Elevation Cuts offers men’s haircuts and stylings as well as a variety of hair products. Services are available through appointments and walk-ins. Eden Salon Suites features more than a dozen salon businesses, ranging from hair stylists to massage and beauty services. 832-210-4830. www.elevationcuts.com.
HOUSTON, TX
Sugar Land company OK'd for expansion, will triple jobs

Bluebonnet Nutrition Corp. will triple its estimated jobs after an expansion to its facility was approved by the Sugar Land Economic Development Committee. (Rendering courtesy Powers Brown Architecture) A previously approved nutrition supplement manufacturing facility in Sugar Land will triple its estimated jobs after an expansion to the project was...
SUGAR LAND, TX
HomeGoods now open in New Caney's Valley Ranch Town Center

HomeGoods celebrated an Oct. 15 grand opening in New Caney's Valley Ranch Town Center. (Courtesy HomeGoods) HomeGoods celebrated an Oct. 15 grand opening in New Caney’s Valley Ranch Town Center. Located at 21872 Market Place Drive, the national chain sells home decor items, including pillows, towels, rugs, dishes and cutlery, as well as pet items. HomeGoods is a sister store to TJ Maxx, Marshalls, Sierra Trading Post and Homesense. 254-309-3218. www.homegoods.com.
NEW CANEY, TX
PrimoHoagies to open first Texas location in Montgomery

PrimoHoagies serves Italian, old-fashioned-style specialty sandwiches. (Courtesy PrimoHoagies) PrimoHoagies Managing Partner Richard Silver said the first Texas location of PrimoHoagies is set to open in Montgomery at 950 Pine Market Ave., Ste. 160, in early January. A tentative opening date is set for Jan. 4. The sandwich franchise originated in South Philadelphia in 1992. PrimoHoagies serves Italian, old-fashioned-style specialty sandwiches. The menu includes classics, such as turkey, ham and roast beef sandwiches with cheese. Speciality hoagies include an array of meats from homestyle roasted pork and natural-casing genoa salami to cracked-pepper turkey and prosciutto. PrimoHoagies also offers catering services. www.primohoagies.com.
MONTGOMERY, TX
Friendswood sees progress on drainage projects

Friendswood has a number of ongoing drainage projects. (Courtesy Pexels) Friendswood is nearing completion on its first Hurricane Harvey relief project with a number of other projects set to be completed in 2023. Deputy Director of Engineering Samantha Haritos shared an update on the city’s drainage projects during Friendswood City...
FRIENDSWOOD, TX
Bubbly Paws estimates early 2023 opening for new Kingwood location

The pet salon will offer a self-service dog washing option as well as a full-service dog grooming option. (Courtesy Pexels) Bubbly Paws is estimating its new location in Kingwood to open in the first quarter of 2023. Located at 30129 Rock Creek Drive, Ste. 650, the pet salon will offer a self-service dog washing option as well as a full-service dog grooming option, which includes a bath, blow drying, brushing, a haircut, a nail trim, ear cleaning and tooth brushing. Additionally, Bubbly Paws will offer a variety of bandanas and pet shampoos. www.bubblypaws.com.
HOUSTON, TX
Alchemy Bake Lab to open Katy brick and mortar

Alchemy Bake Labs is accepting orders for an X-Mas Treat Box until Dec. 19, available for curbside pickup or delivery in Cypress. (Courtesy Alchemy Bake Lab) Alchemy Bake Lab, a dessert shop that specializes in miniature versions of classic treats, plans to open by late December or early January. Located...
KATY, TX
FireCraft BBQ projecting Dec. 26 opening for new Kingwood location

FireCraft BBQ is projecting a Dec. 26 opening for its brick-and-mortar location in Kingwood. (Courtesy FireCraft BBQ) FireCraft BBQ is projecting a Dec. 26 opening for its brick-and-mortar location in Kingwood. Located at 2665 Royal Forest Drive, Ste. B10, the barbecue joint offers a variety of naturally seasoned and cured meats that are slow-smoked and roasted over Texas hardwoods. FireCraft BBQ owner David Welch said the restaurant, which has been operating as a food trailer since 2017, is now open for pickups and catering. In addition to its selection of meats, the restaurant offers traditional Southern-style sides and housemade desserts. 281-247-7292. www.firecraftbbq.com.
HOUSTON, TX
Here are 4 events in Conroe, Montgomery this weekend

Here are five things to do in Conroe and Montgomery this weekend Dec. 9-11. (Courtesy Total PR) Businesses within Pine Market in Woodforest will be catering their services outdoors for the Deck the Pines block party. The event will include live music, children activities, a guest appearance from Santa Claus and a tree lighting ceremony. 5-8 p.m. Free (admission). Pine Market Plaza, 885 Pine Market Ave. www.woodforesttx.com/commercial.
CONROE, TX
