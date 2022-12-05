Read full article on original website
The Big Issues Facing Montana Ranchers, MT Stockgrowers in Town
The Montana Stockgrowers Association is in Billings for their 138th Annual Convention. It's a great opportunity to check in on some of the big issues facing today's ranchers across the state of Montana. Plus, what will they focus on in the upcoming legislative session?. Here's the answer I got: foreign...
Five Fun Things to Do at Billings’ MetraPark in December
December is a busy month. Just because it's winter, it doesn't necessarily mean things slow down around Billings. In fact, you can make December as busy or as relaxing as you'd like, with tons of things to do this month around town. The all-new Holiday Nights 10,000,000+ LED light display at ZooMontana is honestly pretty awesome. We were there on its opening night. Check out our Pics HERE. You can also enter to win tickets HERE.
Which Montana Towns Make The List For Most Sinful In America?
When you hear the words "sin city" your mind most likely goes directly to Las Vegas. Las Vegas dubbed itself "Sin City", with its lavish nightlife full of all the "sin" one can think of. When we look at WalletHub's study of "Most Sinful Cities in America", we see that there is more to being a sinful city than flashy lights and tall buildings.
Volunteer Meals Needed for Sober Beginnings Fire Victims [Billings]
A fire destroyed the Sober Beginnings Home in Billings and the victims need our help. People love hot, home cooked meals. We all do. After the Sober Beginnings home burned down last week, we did an article on the clothing items needed for these guys. Keep spreading the word to friends and family, and all donations can be brought to SureStay in Billings.
Why are there tractors at the DoubleTree in Downtown Billings?
Over the past few days, you may have noticed the DoubleTree Parking Lot was blocked off, and tractors have taken up residence at the hotel... the same hotel where we are located. Have you been curious as to why? Us too. Turns out, the DoubleTree is hosting the Montana Stockgrowers...
Montana Airports Ranked Among the Worst in US for Long Layovers
Everybody knows that flying out of Montana is expensive. One of the few times I miss not living in or near a metropolis is when it's time to book airfare. Flying anywhere from Montana usually costs a fortune. Even a somewhat less costly flight out of Bozeman is much more expensive than departing from Denver or Salt Lake. And while flights out of Montana are pricey, it turns out that having a long layover in Big Sky Country is also a not-so-great experience, according to a recent report.
Rest in Peace Billings Moose: Put Down After Becoming Terribly Ill
Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks (FWP) has unfortunately ended the life of a bull moose that had been wandering around midtown Billings since October. The arrival of the moose concerned citizens as well as FWP officials and police, but soon settled down amidst the Billings neighborhood. After reports of the animal being sick, however, it didn't end up great for the "Billings Moose".
A Big Holiday Staple in Billings Has Officially Ended
If you've been in Billings for a good amount of time, one of the staples of the holiday season in our city was the annual sighting of Santa Claus flying in the sky. As a child, it was super awesome to see, because it only increased my belief in Santa and my parents loved it because I made sure to go to bed right away so that the same Santa would come to the house and drop off my gifts. However, the visual of Santa in Billings will not exist this year.
Disregard the Rumors. Popular Billings Craft Store is NOT Closing
We received an email today from one of our Townsquare Media Content Creators in Missoula regarding a rumor that Jo-Ann Fabrics was closing all of its Montana locations, including those in Billings, Great Falls, Kalispell, Missoula, Bozeman, Helena, and Butte. That rumor is NOT true. 80 years of "homemade happiness."
I Broke This Montana Law… OOPS
Montana drivers are some of the craziest drivers I’ve ever experienced. Just yesterday at 5 am in the dark morning, an Acura SUV thought it would be a great idea to cut me off, then slow way down, and got super aggressive with me. They ended up flipping a U-turn in the middle of Broadwater & Division during a red light, then flew back west on Broadwater. What a psycho.
100s of Big Hearted Bikers to Ride Through Billings on Sunday
You might think bikers are intimidating, with their leather and tattoos and rough-around-the-edges demeanor, but I can assure you that every biker I've personally met or shared a beer with (numbering in the hundreds) has a big heart hiding underneath that rugged persona. The Billings biker community is one of the most giving groups of people I know, always willing to lend a hand to people in need.
Billings, Have You Seen This New Holiday Soda? It’s SUPER WEIRD
Normally, there are tons of different styles of food and drink that get released around the holidays that are basically experiments. One of the weirdest ones I remember was the White Chocolate Peppermint flavored Pringles. It was absolutely disgusting. This year is no different, and I got to try one of the weirdest creations I've ever seen. I have some things I wanted to say about this super weird soda.
A Great Montana Radio Co-Worker Did This for Our Team
It's always such a nice surprise every year. Every company, it seems, has at least one person that knows how to spread some cheer and get the holidays started right. We've got one too- our traffic director Christina Irmen. Early Monday morning, while we were all waking up with our...
Billings Library Packed With Kids Events This Holiday Season
The Billings Public Library always has events happening, however for the parents out there, here's the roundup of kid-focused events at the library for December!. From December 1st through 31st, The Children's area will be hosting a Winter Scavenger Hunt. Pick up a clue sheet at the Children's desk and hunt for 10 winter images hidden throughout the Children's area. Participants who complete the hunt will be entered into a drawing for a Family Winter Pack, perfect for those cozy, winter days indoors. The last day to participate is December 31st.
Billings Sober Living Home Burned, Men’s Winter Clothing Needed
A fire broke out at a sober living home 2024 Green Terrace Dr. We still don't know the details how it happened. No one was injured, thank the lord. But all their warm, winter clothes, shoes, and belongings are now gone. We NEED warm winter clothing for these guys. Donate...
Grab Your Skates. Five of Billings’ Best Spots to Go Ice Skating
When I was a kid, we lived in the country and the neighbor's property had a shallow pond in a boggy, river-bottom portion of their land. My brothers and I couldn't wait for it to freeze over every winter, so we could trudge the 1/2 mile or so through the snowy woods to go ice skating on that pond.
“He Was Vaccinated”, Latest Yellowstone County COVID Numbers
I don't know about you, but I think Montanans are done with the politicization of COVID-19, and all of the shots being shoved down our throat. You wanna get the shot- get the shot. Likewise, if people don't get the shot- why keep making it an issue?. Check out this...
Help Give Billings Kids in Need Holiday Cheer with an Angel Tree
There are some great ways to help out children in need in our communities, but what's better than giving some holiday cheer? These kids would have their spirits lifted by giving them the gifts they really asked for. A local nonprofit right here in Billings is giving the public the opportunity to be an angel for one of the kids they're working to help. Here's everything you need to know.
Veterans Network in Billings Helps Veterans During Holiday Season
Released December 1st from the Veterans Navigation Network:. The holidays can be stressful for all, and veterans are especially at risk. The Veterans Navigation Network reminds Billings-area vets to reach out for help navigating services or to find a friendly ear. In 2022, the nonprofit helped close to 300 vets. It connects them with available resources and is expanding its peer mentoring program, which nine volunteers currently staff.
Classic Rockers REO Speedwagon Returning to the Magic City in 2023
MetraPark released today (12/2) that REO Speedwagon will return to Billings in 2023, the first significant concert announcement on next year's calendar at First Interstate Arena. The show is presented by South Dakota-based Pepper Entertainment and pre-sale tickets go on sale 12/8 at 10 AM with general public sales on 12/9.
