Billings, MT

Five Fun Things to Do at Billings’ MetraPark in December

December is a busy month. Just because it's winter, it doesn't necessarily mean things slow down around Billings. In fact, you can make December as busy or as relaxing as you'd like, with tons of things to do this month around town. The all-new Holiday Nights 10,000,000+ LED light display at ZooMontana is honestly pretty awesome. We were there on its opening night. Check out our Pics HERE. You can also enter to win tickets HERE.
Which Montana Towns Make The List For Most Sinful In America?

When you hear the words "sin city" your mind most likely goes directly to Las Vegas. Las Vegas dubbed itself "Sin City", with its lavish nightlife full of all the "sin" one can think of. When we look at WalletHub's study of "Most Sinful Cities in America", we see that there is more to being a sinful city than flashy lights and tall buildings.
Volunteer Meals Needed for Sober Beginnings Fire Victims [Billings]

A fire destroyed the Sober Beginnings Home in Billings and the victims need our help. People love hot, home cooked meals. We all do. After the Sober Beginnings home burned down last week, we did an article on the clothing items needed for these guys. Keep spreading the word to friends and family, and all donations can be brought to SureStay in Billings.
Montana Airports Ranked Among the Worst in US for Long Layovers

Everybody knows that flying out of Montana is expensive. One of the few times I miss not living in or near a metropolis is when it's time to book airfare. Flying anywhere from Montana usually costs a fortune. Even a somewhat less costly flight out of Bozeman is much more expensive than departing from Denver or Salt Lake. And while flights out of Montana are pricey, it turns out that having a long layover in Big Sky Country is also a not-so-great experience, according to a recent report.
Rest in Peace Billings Moose: Put Down After Becoming Terribly Ill

Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks (FWP) has unfortunately ended the life of a bull moose that had been wandering around midtown Billings since October. The arrival of the moose concerned citizens as well as FWP officials and police, but soon settled down amidst the Billings neighborhood. After reports of the animal being sick, however, it didn't end up great for the "Billings Moose".
A Big Holiday Staple in Billings Has Officially Ended

If you've been in Billings for a good amount of time, one of the staples of the holiday season in our city was the annual sighting of Santa Claus flying in the sky. As a child, it was super awesome to see, because it only increased my belief in Santa and my parents loved it because I made sure to go to bed right away so that the same Santa would come to the house and drop off my gifts. However, the visual of Santa in Billings will not exist this year.
I Broke This Montana Law… OOPS

Montana drivers are some of the craziest drivers I’ve ever experienced. Just yesterday at 5 am in the dark morning, an Acura SUV thought it would be a great idea to cut me off, then slow way down, and got super aggressive with me. They ended up flipping a U-turn in the middle of Broadwater & Division during a red light, then flew back west on Broadwater. What a psycho.
100s of Big Hearted Bikers to Ride Through Billings on Sunday

You might think bikers are intimidating, with their leather and tattoos and rough-around-the-edges demeanor, but I can assure you that every biker I've personally met or shared a beer with (numbering in the hundreds) has a big heart hiding underneath that rugged persona. The Billings biker community is one of the most giving groups of people I know, always willing to lend a hand to people in need.
Billings, Have You Seen This New Holiday Soda? It’s SUPER WEIRD

Normally, there are tons of different styles of food and drink that get released around the holidays that are basically experiments. One of the weirdest ones I remember was the White Chocolate Peppermint flavored Pringles. It was absolutely disgusting. This year is no different, and I got to try one of the weirdest creations I've ever seen. I have some things I wanted to say about this super weird soda.
A Great Montana Radio Co-Worker Did This for Our Team

It's always such a nice surprise every year. Every company, it seems, has at least one person that knows how to spread some cheer and get the holidays started right. We've got one too- our traffic director Christina Irmen. Early Monday morning, while we were all waking up with our...
Billings Library Packed With Kids Events This Holiday Season

The Billings Public Library always has events happening, however for the parents out there, here's the roundup of kid-focused events at the library for December!. From December 1st through 31st, The Children's area will be hosting a Winter Scavenger Hunt. Pick up a clue sheet at the Children's desk and hunt for 10 winter images hidden throughout the Children's area. Participants who complete the hunt will be entered into a drawing for a Family Winter Pack, perfect for those cozy, winter days indoors. The last day to participate is December 31st.
Help Give Billings Kids in Need Holiday Cheer with an Angel Tree

There are some great ways to help out children in need in our communities, but what's better than giving some holiday cheer? These kids would have their spirits lifted by giving them the gifts they really asked for. A local nonprofit right here in Billings is giving the public the opportunity to be an angel for one of the kids they're working to help. Here's everything you need to know.
Veterans Network in Billings Helps Veterans During Holiday Season

Released December 1st from the Veterans Navigation Network:. The holidays can be stressful for all, and veterans are especially at risk. The Veterans Navigation Network reminds Billings-area vets to reach out for help navigating services or to find a friendly ear. In 2022, the nonprofit helped close to 300 vets. It connects them with available resources and is expanding its peer mentoring program, which nine volunteers currently staff.
