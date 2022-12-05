Read full article on original website
M R
3d ago
it's always cool to learn more about how our ancient ancestors used different materials. hopefully this will help other scientists think of new ways of analyzing samples that they have.
Reply
8
Greg Hood
3d ago
Great news. Archeology is proving with evidence that we found how our early ancestors lived.
Reply
8
Related
a-z-animals.com
A 129 Year Old Woman? 5 Claims to the Title of Oldest Human Ever
A 129 Year Old Woman? 5 Claims to the Title of Oldest Human Ever. According to the World Health Organization, old age is defined as anyone over 60. Now, this might seem relatively early to call someone old, but this is just for statistical purposes. The average human lifespan is on the rise, which is currently at 73 years, a 28-year increase from 1950 when it was 45. And the average is expected to reach 80 by 2100. So WHO might have to redefine old age over time.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Oldest Human Remains – an Astounding 233,000 Years Old!
Discover the Oldest Human Remains - an Astounding 233,000 Years Old!. We can learn a lot by unearthing old bones from our ancestors who roamed the earth thousands of years ago. We can begin to uncover the many mysteries surrounding our existence and help us understand the evolution of humans better.
The Oldest Evidence of Ancient Humans Cooking With Fire Was Just Found
What sets humans apart from other animals? It's a burning question that some scientists say boils down to the fine control of one earthly force: fire. The British primatologist Richard W. Wrangham is a big proponent of the so-called 'cooking hypothesis'. Today, there is no known human population that lives without cooking, which suggests it is a powerful and necessary skill.
Scientists Discover Oldest DNA Ever, Revealing 2 Million-Year-Old Lost World
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. In a major breakthrough for genetic research, scientists have recovered what is by far the oldest DNA to date. The 2-million-year-old DNA reveals an unprecedented glimpse of a unique Ice Age ecosystem that existed long ago, while also offering an eerie preview of our own future in a warming world, reports a new study.
Human settlers in the Fertile Crescent were first to domesticate cats 12,000 years ago- Cats were ancient pest-control
Archaeological discoveries, cultural and artistic depictions, and genetic evaluations of modern and ancient felids have partly reconstructed the domestication and geographical origins of the household cat. New research suggests that cat's domestication began roughly 12,000 years ago in the Fertile Crescent when cats and farmers made initial contact and developed close bonds. [i]
Brazilian Woman Filming Waterfall Shocked When Human Figure Emerges From the Spray
Is there a portal under there?
Scientists find out the reason why most humans die around the age of 80 years old
The average lifespan of most human beings is usually around 80 years old. The human life span was usually about 30 years in the last thousands of years, and the gradual increase in it is mainly because of the advancements in science and technology. People often wonder why most humans usually live till 80 years old, and scientists have found out the answer why.
A Fearsome Race of Giants Over 15 Feet Tall are Said to Roam the Dark Jungles of the Solomon Islands
Mysterious giant forest monsterPhoto byImage by Artie_Navarre. Located east of Papua New Guinea, the thousand or so islands that make up the Solomon Islands were discovered and named by Spanish navigator Alvaro de Mendaña in1568. Prior to the arrival of the Europeans, the islands were said to be rife with cannibalism and headhunting.
Scientists may have found something unfathomably massive living under Antarctica
Climate change is currently posing a massive risk to the ice shelves down in Antarctica, which has only fueled research in the area to increase more and more, and for good reason. Now, a group of scientists working in the southernmost region of our planet has discovered something massive living under Antarctica.
Woman who was dumped by Egyptian toyboy for being ‘fat and ugly' is set to marry her new Egyptian lover
Breakups can be difficult however one woman didn’t let being dumped bring her down for long. After her younger ex ended their relationship and reportedly told her she was 'fat and ugly', she is now set to marry a new man and couldn’t be happier. Joanna Girling, 47,...
Good News Network
Prehistoric Human Footprints Unearthed in Spain are Nearly 300,000 Years Old and Unique in All of Europe
300,000 years ago, children were playing on the shore of a lagoon while their parents hunted in the shallows nearby. These are the stories contained in what were once believed to be 100,000-year-old foot prints, but which are now confirmed to be much older. A state of the art scanning...
Upworthy
What would the Earth look like if all the ice melted? The answer is terrifying.
Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 25, 2022. It has since been updated. Even as activists continue to face opposition—and even disdain—from climate deniers for attempting to raise awareness about the danger our planet is in, mounting scientific data shows that the world's ice is melting at a rapid pace. According to a study published earlier last year, global ice loss has increased rapidly over the past two decades, soaring from about 760 billion tons per year in the 1990s to more than 1.2 trillion tons per year in the 2010s. Meanwhile, a second, NASA-backed study on the Greenland ice sheet found that at least 74 major glaciers that terminate in deep, warming ocean waters are being severely undercut and weakened.
A new study shows that ancient Egyptians branded not just their animals using branding irons but likely their slaves too
A branding iron from ancient EgyptPhoto by All That Interesting. Is it just me or do you think the same that ancient Egypt was mysterious and that t was a mysterious piece of land?
Archaeologists Believe They May Have Finally Found the Lost Tomb of Cleopatra
Archeologists from Egypt think they have finally found the lost tomb of Cleopatra and her lover, Mark Antony, after they discovered a tunnel. Archeologists have discovered a tunnel carved through layers of rock underneath the ancient Taposiris Magna Temple, which is said to have the tombs of the beautiful Cleopatra and Mark Antony.
8-year-old boy mauled and beheaded by crocodile in front of his parents
An 8-year-old boy was attacked and mauled to death by a massive crocodile in front of his horrified family while playing in a river near his home in Costa Rica. The young victim, Julio Otero Fernández, was decapitated by the reptile, before being dragged to the depths of Matina River in the city of Limón on Oct. 30, never to be seen alive again. Then on Saturday, nearly a month after the child’s gruesome death, an unidentified hunter reportedly shot and killed a crocodile in the area. When the locals cut open the beast’s stomach, they discovered inside strands of...
Pendants From Stone Age Graves Revealed to Be Made of a Gruesome Material
Several small, slender pendants uncovered from Stone Age graves on an island in a Russian lake more than 80 years ago have been reimagined after archaeologists reanalyzed the finds using chemical fingerprinting techniques. "To our surprise, the raw material of some of the specimens turned out to be human bone,"...
The Discovery of 10,000 Years Old Underwater Pyramids
For many years, the discovery of some underwater pyramids found next to the coast of Japan has been thought to be false until more recent expeditions at the bottom of the Pacific ocean. Although the discovery was made in 1986 while a tourist business representative was scuba diving, the presence of the Japanese pyramids was only officially confirmed in 1995, when an in-depth investigation had just begun and was not yet complete. The fact that the pyramids are thirty meters under the surface off the island of Okinawa is one of the reasons why the inquiry has taken so long.
The Giant Sized Denisovans Were a New Type of Human Discovered in a Remote Cave in Siberia
In 2008, paleogeneticists discovered a new type of human after extracting the genome sequence from the finger bone of a girl who inhabited the remote Denisova cave in Siberia's Altai Mountains over 50,000 years ago.
The first ever human-chimpanzee who can speak English like a human was in Florida.
The first ever human chimpanzee who can speak English was in Florida.Photo byChris F/ Pexels. As we all know, our world is full of unusual and amazing animals, one of which is the chimpanzee, so today, we will discuss the fascinating story of a chimpanzee who can speak like a human.
Meet Vinice, the baby girl born in the Philippines hailed as the world's eight billionth person on same day United Nations predicted population of the planet would hit milestone
A baby girl born in the Philippines has been declared the world's eight billionth person as United Nations confirmed that the population passed the landmark figure yesterday. Baby Vinice Mabansag was born at the Dr Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital in Tondo, Manila on 15 November and was chosen to mark the milestone.
Comments / 23