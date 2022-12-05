SBLive's Minnesota high school basketball Power 25 rankings after week 1

Vote now: Which was the best high school football play in the country Nov. 30-Dec. 3?

1. Lakeville North (0-0)

Last week’s ranking: 1

Games this week: Dec. 6 vs. No. 8 East Ridge (0-0), Dec. 10 vs. No. 6 Totino-Grace (0-0) in Hopkins

Ranking rationale: It’s Winter time in northern Lakeville. The Panthers are looking for more in 2022-23 with a Big Ten power forward leading the way. Nolan Winter, a 6-foot-10 senior post and University of Wisconsin commit, will be a matchup problem in the South Suburban Conference and beyond. He and Lakeville North will be eager to go deeper in the postseason after bowing out to Owatonna in the Class 4A, Section 1 championship. The Panthers ended with a 19-9 record, one that could very well improve with their top three scorers returning. Winter put up 17.5 a night and was followed closely by current 6-foot-6 guard and future teammate with the Badgers, Jack Robison, at 16.8. Hudson Vaith adds more size to the backcourt at 6-foot-4 and returns 8.0 points per game. Lakeville North has what it takes to contend for a South Suburban Conference title and make it back to state after missing out the last two seasons. The Panthers have a veteran presence on the sidelines with head coach John Oxton.

2. Park Center (0-0)

Last week’s ranking: 2

Next game: Dec. 6 at Edina (0-0), Dec. 8 at No. 9 DeLaSalle (0-0)

Ranking rationale: The Pirates had a magical season in 2021-22. A veteran roster finished 30-1 and captured the program’s first state title. Braeden Carrington was the star of a nine-man senior class and all-senior starting five. The 6-foot-4 guard who’s now at the University of Minnesota was the No. 8 recruit in the state in the class of 2023 per 247 Sports and earned Mr. Basketball honors. With 17.8 points per game, Carrington led four Pirates in double figure averages. They’ve all graduated. Junior 6-foot combo guard Casmir Chavis is the leading returning scorer at 7.8 points per game, albeit in only 10 games as an underclassman, per stats on Minnesota Basketball Hub. Those numbers are sure to jump. Chavis is one of five ranked players by 247 Sports in Minnesota for the class of 2024. He has a three-star ranking and comes in at No. 204 nationally and 22nd at his position. The 6-foot-6 senior JJ Ware is the top returning post with 6.5 points per game in 23 games. Senior 6-foot-4 guard CJ O’Hara transfers in from Hopkins. He led the Royals with 18.4 points per game. Park Center has a way of regenerating talent as the Pirates kept rolling after highly touted recruit Dain Dainja graduated in 2020. The Pirates went 8-0 in the Breakdown Sports fall league and won the Pacesetter Sweet 16. Head coach James Ware was named 2022 Class 4A Coach of the Year by the Minnesota Basketball Coaches Association. He’s adding legendary coach Larry McKenzie as an assistant. McKenzie led Minneapolis Patrick Henry and Minneapolis North to multiple state titles as head coach. It may take time for this roster to gel, but the talent is there to climb up to No. 1 quickly.

3. Wayzata (0-0)

Last week’s ranking: 3

Next game: Dec. 6 at No. 11 Lakeville South (0-0), Dec. 10 vs. No. 4 Eastview (0-0) in Hopkins

Ranking rationale: Wayzata was oh so close to repeating as state champions in 2022. The Trojans lost by five to Park Center in the championship. They finished with a 27-5 record and won the Lake Conference in runaway fashion with an 11-1 mark to finish three games clear of second place. Seven players graduated from the 2021-22 squad, including leading scorer and current St. Thomas Tommie, forward Carter Bjerke. Double-digit scorer guard Drew Berkland also departs, but 5-foot-11 point guard Hayden Tibbits is back for his senior year. In 27 games based on stats on Minnesota Basketball Hub, Tibbits averaged 13.7 points per game. Wayzata also returns Spencer Hall, who averaged 8.3 points per game in 26 games and is committed to NCAA Division III Emory University. Junior 6-foot-8 power forward Jackson McAndrew is another talent on the rise. He’s already got offers from Iowa, Wisconsin, and Creighton, to name a few, and is ranked as the No. 4 player in the state in the class of 2024 by 247 Sports. The program did not make the state tournament from 1960 to 2016. Head coach Bryan Schnettler came on board in 2014 and has guided the Trojans to state berths in 2017, 2018, 2021 and 2022.

4. Eastview (0-0)

Last week’s ranking: 4

This week’s games: Dec. 8 at No. 10 Eden Prairie (0-0), Dec. 10 vs. No. 3 Wayzata (0-0) in Hopkins

Ranking rationale: Eastview has been one of the more steady programs over the last few years. The Lightning expect to have another talented, veteran squad in 2022-23. Head coach Paul Goetz guided his team to a 23-8 record and fourth place at the Class 4A state tournament last season. Eastview loses its top two scorers from last year, forward Jamal Ambrose (15.8 PPG), who’s now at Division I Omaha University, and guard Kenji Scales (15.8), who’s at D-II University of Sioux Falls. The cupboard isn’t bare with 6-foot-6 wing senior Kayser Hassan (9.9 PPG), senior 6-foot-1 guard Dylan Omweno (9.8 PPG) and senior 6-foot-6 forward and Concordia-St. Paul commit Chet Kloss (6.5 PPG). A 6-foot-7 junior forward Jonathan Mekonnen played 10 games on varsity last season and is a player on the rise in his class. Junior guard Elias Batala could also be in a bigger role after scoring 4.2 points per game in 18 games.

5. Minnetonka (1-0)

Last week’s ranking: 5

Next week’s games: Dec. 10 vs. No. 9 DeLaSalle (0-0) in Hopkins

Ranking rationale: The Skippers are one of few teams in the power rankings to have a game under their belt. Minnetonka got its season off on the right foot, winning 88-81 at Prior Lake (0-1). It was revenge for an 86-78 upset loss in this matchup in last season’s Section 2, Class 4A quarterfinals. Five Skippers scored in double digits: Jordan Cain led with 20, followed by 19 for Andrew Stefonowicz, 15 for Ibrahim El-Amin, 12 for Jalen Cain and 11 for Greyson Uelmen. Minnetonka led 44-38 at halftime. It was a good test to pass, but the competition ramps up on Saturday at the Breakdown Tip-Off Classic against one of the top Class 3A teams.

6. Totino-Grace (0-0)

Last week’s ranking: 6

This week’s games:: Dec. 10 vs. No. 1 Lakeville North (0-0) at Hopkins

Ranking rationale: One elite player departs, another waits in the wings to lead the Eagles. Totino-Grace will miss Mr. Basketball finalist forward Demarion Watson, who’s already earning playing time at Iowa State, but they look forward to what senior combo guard Taison Chatman can do in the spotlight. He’s the top recruit in Minnesota in the class of 2023 and ranked No. 31 nationally, per 247 Sports. The 6-foot-4, 170-pound Chatman is inked to play at Ohio State. T-G graduated six seniors off its Class 3A championship team that finished 26-6 against a demanding schedule. The team finished the regular season ranked fourth among all classes in the final QRF rankings, only behind 4A teams Wayzata, Park Center and Shakopee. Another departure to graduation is Ahjany Lee, a Byron transfer who’s now at the University of St. Thomas. A lot of talent still returns to join Chatman. Patrick Bath, a 6-foot-9 forward, averaged double digits last season and fields mid-major Division I offers. The Eagles have the tools to knock off defending 4A champ Park Center for Northwest Suburban Conference supremacy and repeat as 3A state champs. Head coach Nick Carroll led the program last year to its first state tournament since 2006. A football school might be turning into a basketball school right before our eyes.

7. Osseo (0-0)

Last week’s ranking: 7

Next week’s games: Dec. 10 vs. No. 8 East Ridge (0-0) in Hopkins

The Orioles had a team capable of making a deep postseason if not for the misfortune of being in eventual Class 4A state champion Park Center’s section. A loss to the Pirates in the Section 5 championship resulted in a 22-7 overall record. Osseo took third in a highly competitive Northwest Suburban Conference featuring Park Center at the top and 3A state champ Totino-Grace in second. Head coach Tim Theisen has the unenviable task of replacing eight seniors. Three were top-five scorers on the team. A piece to build around will be guard Trey Smith. The 6-foot-6 senior is signed with Minnesota-Duluth. His role expects to grow after averaging 6.8 points and 4.3 rebounds. Junior 6-foot-5 forward Isaiah Johnson was the Orioles’ third leading scorer at 12.7 points per game and third in rebounds at 4.9 a night. Park Center still has lots of talent to contend with in the section, but the playing field might be more even for Osseo to try to get back to state for the first time since 2018.

8. East Ridge (0-0)

Last week’s ranking: 8

Next week’s games: Dec. 10 vs. No. 7 Osseo (0-0) in Hopkins

Ranking rationale: The Raptors were a point away from reaching their second state tournament in the young program’s history. A 52-51 loss to Cretin-Derham Hall in the Class 4A, Section 4 championship will fuel East Ridge’s motivation. The key for head coach Josh Peltier will be replacing versatile 6-foot-4 guard Kendall Blue. He’s already making a collegiate impact at Division I St. Thomas. Back for East Ridge is senior 6-foot-3 shooting guard Alex Mattes. The D-II University of Mary commit averaged 15.1 points per game. In the post, the Raptors have some size with 6-foot-9 junior Brayden Carlson (6.0 PPG). He’s already garnering Division I interest. Carlson comes from a good blood line as brother Ben is playing at Utah after transferring from Wisconsin. East Ridge only graduated four seniors from its 23-6 squad that went 16-2 to claim the Suburban East title and finish the season ranked No. 5 among all classes in the QRF rankings.

9. DeLaSalle (0-0)

Last week’s ranking: 9

This week’s games: Dec. 8 vs. No. 2 Park Center (0-0), Dec. 10 vs. No. 5 Minnetonka (1-0) in Hopkins

Ranking rationale: The Islanders have a new head coach this season, but there’s still plenty of continuity within the program. For one the new guy is a familiar face. It’s Todd Anderson, a 24-year assistant in the program who’s taking over for five-year, one-time state champion Todd Bledsoe, who’s now leading Anoka-Ramsey Community College. Secondly, DeLaSalle returns several rotation players from a team that finished 22-8 against a brutal schedule and advanced to the Class 3A state championship game. Nasir Whitlock led the team with 22.9 points per game last season as a junior. The 6-foot-2 guard is committed to Division I Lehigh. The Islanders’ other double-digit scorer, guard Kyle Johnson, graduated. Senior forward Isreal Moses (7.2 PPG) is a Kansas football commit who adds athleticism at 6-foot-3, 185 pounds. Junior 6-foot-3 guard Jaden Morgan transfers in after averaging 14.4 points per game for Two Rivers last season.This team can prove itself right away with a good showing against the reigning 4A champ Park Center in the home and season opener.

10. Eden Prairie (0-0)

Last week’s ranking: 10

This week’s games: Dec. 6 vs. St. Cloud Tech (0-0), Dec. 8 vs. No. 4 Eastview (0-0)

Ranking rationale: The Eagles are coming off a surprise trip to the state tournament after upsetting Shakopee 75-60 in the Class 4A, Section 2 championship. Eden Prairie lost both games at state and finished 19-10 overall. A key returner is 6-foot-5, 240-pound senior post Chiddi Obiazor. He’s off to play defensive line for Kansas State on the gridiron next fall, but he’s got one more season to bully opponents on the hardwood. Obiazor averaged a team high 18.5 points per game. The Eagles will have to rebuild in the backcourt with their next two scorers, guards Miles Smith (12.5 PPG) and Bradley Frisch (9.2 PPG), departing. One player expected to step up is sophomore shooting guard JJ Sullivan. The son of EP assistant coach and former Iowa State guard Jake Sullivan has played well at the AAU level and in limited varsity action. The Eagles are led by longtime head coach Dave Flom and have an assistant who was named by the Minnesota Basketball Coaches Association as one of 10 2021-22 Assistant Coaches of the Year, Nick Ravn.

11. Lakeville South (0-0)

Last week’s ranking: 11

This week’s games: Dec. 6 vs. No. 3 Wayzata (0-0), Dec. 9 at No. 15 Andover (0-0)

Ranking rationale: The Cougars might be the way-too-early Class 4A state title pick in 2024, but they’ve got enough talent to be a contender right now. Lakeville South has a talented crop of sophomores and juniors, but leading the way in 2022-23 will be 6-foot-3 senior guard Jackson Ressler. He was fourth on the team last season with 8.2 points per game and is the top returner. The team will have to replace over 40 points per game in scoring between Avery Mast (18.0 PPG) who’s now at Division III Bethel, Sam Fliehe (12.2 PPG) and Connor Beauchamp (10.3 PPG), who’s now at D-III St. Norbert. Helping to fill the void will be 6-foot-4 guard Ryan Johnson, who has looked solid in fall leagues and other offseason ball. Same goes for 6-foot-1 junior guard Carter Wilson who brings physicality and rebounding to the backcourt. Junior 6-foot-4 wing Marley Yeboah averaged 5.8 PPG and adds athleticism and versatility. The team finished 17-11 last season but did not have a bad loss on the resume. It lost to Farmington in the Section 1 semifinals, but head coach Joe Janquart’s Cougars may be better than the Tigers this time around.

12. Shakopee (0-0)

Last week’s ranking: 12

Next game: Dec. 6 vs. Chaska (1-0), Dec. 8 at Waconia (0-0)

Ranking rationale: Shakopee would like a redo of the Class 4A, Section 2 championship game. Other than that, it was hard to find much else at fault with the Sabers’ 2021-22 season. They were among the state title contenders throughout the season until those plans were derailed in an upset playoff loss to Eden Prairie. Nonetheless, Shakopee posted one of its best seasons in program history with a 25-4 overall record and 16-2 in to win the highly competitive South Suburban Conference. All the more impressive was Shakopee did it without a Division I recruit. A good chunk of talent departs, though. Leading scorer guard Cade McGraw (14.1 PPG) is off to Division III Gustavus Adolphus for baseball and basketball. Second leading scorer forward Nick Katona (13.7 PPG) is off to D-II Minnesota-Duluth. The next two leading scorers are junior college bound. Yonis Mohamud (12.0 PPG) is headed to junior college Minnesota State Fergus Falls and forward Sam West (11.9 PPG) also off to a JUCO in Iowa Lakes. Fifth leading scorer Quinten Snell (7.4 PPG) is competing at the NAIA level at Jamestown University. It’s a lot to replace, but head coach Jake Dammann has established a winning culture at Shakopee. One of his assistants, Steve Tlougan, was named one of 10 Minnesota Basketball Coaches Association assistant coaches of the year. Junior guard Jalen Langsy is the top returning scorer (6.3 PPG). The 6-footer has played well on the AAU circuit for Minnesota Heat PB&J. He and fellow 6-foot junior guard Isaac Snell (6.3 PPG) could make for a solid backcourt. Snell is a part of a Howard Pulley AAU program that’s produced plenty of college prospects.

13. Bloomington Jefferson (0-0)

Last week’s ranking: 13

This week’s game: Dec. 8 vs. No. 24 Farmington (0-1), Dec. 10 vs. No. 19 Hopkins (1-0)

Ranking rationale: The Jaguars boast one of, if not the best, junior in the state. Daniel Freitag, a 6-foot-2, 175-pound guard is the top-ranked recruit in Minnesota per 247 Sports. By this service, he’s a four-star recruit ranked No. 86 nationally and as the No. 14 point guard. As a sophomore, he put up a whopping 26.7 points per game to a 20-7 overall record and a 14-4 mark to win the Metro West Conference. Freitag is already garnering interest from Power 6 Division I schools. Longtime head coach Jeff Evens has been at the helm since father Jeff Evens’ tenure beginning in 1970 ended in 1996. He’s used to shepherding top talent from when Cole Aldrich roamed the paint as a blue chip recruit in the mid-2000s. Evens is no stranger to having to replace talent, and he’ll have to do that with second through fourth leading scorers from last season, guard Hayden Holland (12.8 PPG), forward Cashaun Scott-Kobold (9.6 PPG) and guard Aidan Atkins (5.9 PPG) graduated. Another key returner is 6-foot-1 senior guard Blake Mamalakis-Linderman (5.4 PPG). Freitag, Mamalakis-Linderman and company will look to end the program’s state tournament drought dating to 1990.

14. Orono (0-0)

Last week’s ranking: 14

This week’s games: Dec. 9 vs. No. 19 Hopkins (1-0), Dec. 10 vs. Minnehaha Academy (1-1) in Hopkins

Ranking rationale: The Spartans return a lot of production from a team that was a point away from forcing overtime in the Class 3A, Section 6 championship against Mound Westonka, the eventual state consolation champ. Orono couldn’t quite make it back to state for the first time since 2015, but it had a lot to be proud of by finishing 21-8 overall and 12-6 to tie for third place in the tightly contested Metro West Conference. Head coach Barry Wohler is aided by the return of last season’s top scorer, Isaiah Hagen. The 6-foot-2 senior guard averaged 18.7 points per game. Key losses are guard Sebastian Loder, who averaged 15.7 PPG and is now at Division III St. Olaf, and guard Jake Farrell (11.1 PPG). Despite those backcourt losses, there’s still a lot to work with there as 6-foot senior guard Kyle Kallenbach (10.1 PPG) joins Hagen as another skilled ball handler and scorer.

15. Andover (0-0)

Last week’s ranking: 16

This week’s games: Dec. 9 vs. No. 11 Lakeville South (0-0)

Ranking rationale: Andover is on a positive trajectory. The Huskies return a 20-plus points-per-game scorer from a team that won the Class 4A consolation champ in its first state tournament berth in five years. The team finished 21-11 overall and did well to go 13-6 in the Northwest Suburban Conference topped by 4A state champ Park Center and 3A champ Totino-Grace. Senior Sam Musungu is a talented football wide receiver and basketball guard. He put up 21.6 points per game last season. Joining him in the backcourt is second leading scorer Ben Kopetzki (17.0 PPG). Top graduating scorer is guard Conner Foy (9.8 PPG). Head coach Jeremy Hable got his team to come together well last season after a 3-3 start.

16. Holy Family (1-0)

Last week’s ranking: 17

Next game: Dec. 10 vs. Plainview-Elgin-Millville (0-1) in Hopkins

Ranking rationale: Holy Family Catholic is expecting to take a big leap from a .500 season in 2021-22. An infusion of talent is already paying off as the Class 2A Fire dominated Class 4A Chanhassen on Dec. 3, 88-63 in Victoria. It was a 45-36 game at halftime before HFC pulled away. It was a heck of a duel between HFC’s Boden Kapke (37 points) and Chan’s Maxwell Woods (40 points). Kole Hanson added 15 points and Collin Mulholland 14 for the winning side. The Fire next take on one of the top teams from its class last season. P-E-M lost 76-57 in its season opener against Lake City but went 28-2 a season ago.

17. White Bear Lake (0-0)

Last week’s ranking: 19

This week’s games: Dec. 6 vs. Eagan (0-0)

Ranking rationale: Equipped with one of the top scorers in the state, White Bear Lake is looking to improve on a 15-13 record in 2021-22 and vie for the program’s first state tournament berth since 2000. Senior guard Jack Janicki led the team with 24.1 points per game. The 6-foot-4 shooting guard had Division I offers from Loyola (Chicago), Rice, Vermont and Colorado State but has committed to be a preferred walk-on at Wisconsin. The Bears also return their next three leading scorers with 6-foot-5 senior post Wyatt Hawks (12.2 PPG) 6-foot-2 senior wing Jack Misgen (9.0) and 6-foot guard Jeremy Kolb (8.3). WBL bowed out to a tough East Ridge team in the Class 4A, Section 4 semifinals last season in head coach Greg Burke’s debut season. WIth his top guys back and familiar with his system, this could be a team on the rise.

18. Mahtomedi (0-0)

Last week’s ranking: 20

This week’s games: Dec. 6 vs. Columbia Heights (0-0), Dec. 10 vs. Stewartville (0-0) in Hopkins

Ranking rationale: There are reasons for optimism after a junior-laden team led the Zephyrs to an 18-8 record last season and an 11-5 mark in conference to finish tied for second place in the Metro East. They fell in the Class 3A, Section 4 semifinals to eventual state champion Totino-Grace. Senior Owen Carlson, a 6-foot-4 guard, led Mahtomedi at 23 points per game. The next three top scorers also return with guard Cole Armitage (13.5 PPG), AJ McCleery (11.8 PPG) and Javan Harvey (8.0 PPG) all back for head coach Keith Newman. Also back is Will Underwood, a player who averaged 23.6 PPG two seasons ago as a sophomore but had to miss the 2021-22 season due to injury. Mahtomedi competed in the Pacesetter Sweet 16 tournament this summer and won three of four games with the only loss coming to tournament champion and reigning Class 4A champion, Park Center. Getting by Totino-Grace will be another daunting task in the playoffs, but this team with 14 seniors has the chemistry and experience to make a deeper run.

19. Hopkins (1-0)

Last week’s ranking: 21

This week’s games: Dec. 6 at Minneapolis South (0-0), Dec. 9 at No. 14 Orono (0-0), Dec. 10 vs. No. 13 Bloomington Jefferson (0-0)

Ranking rationale: There are some doubts if Hopkins will be able to contend for a state title in a deep Class 4A field, but the Royals passed their first top-25 test of the season with an 86-80 win at previous No. 18 Farmington (0-1) on Dec. 2. Sophomore Anthony Smith III’s 33 points led all scorers and helped Hopkins overcome a 38-31 halftime deficit. He sunk seven 3-pointers. Farmington lost a couple big scorers from last season, but the Tigers are still expected to be a deep team. This was a good win for Hopkins, which will continue to be tested in the non-conference slate with a pair of top-15 matchups looming.

20. Rosemount (0-0)

Last week’s ranking: 22

This week’s games: Dec. 7 at Maple Grove (0-0), Dec. 10 vs. Robbinsdale Armstrong (0-0) in Hopkins

Ranking rationale: The Irish are coming off a 17-11 season where they fell in the semifinals of a tough Class 4A, Section 3 bracket by two to eventual fourth-place finisher at state, Eastview. Eastview’s the favorite to win it again, but Rosemount could be a factor. It’s led by senior 6-foot-3 guard Amash Ramlall, who’s headed to Division II St. Cloud State. He put up 14.6 points per game to finish second behind the team. There are big shoes to fill as the program’s all-time leading scorer, guard Caleb Siwek, is now at Minnesota-Duluth after leading with 21.2 points per game. Also gone is 6-foot-6 forward Sam Kuseke (11.8 PPG). There’s still size in size with Carter Theisen (6.0 PPG), a 6-foot-5, 225-pound senior forward who’s committed to Augustana University for baseball. Head coach Lance Walsten led the team to state in 2021 for the first time since 1987. There are members on the roster who are used to winning; the Irish football team has gone undefeated and is playing in the state championship this week.

21. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (1-0)

Last week’s ranking: 23

This week’s games: Dec. 10 vs. Richfield (0-0)

Ranking rationale: The Red Knights pulled out an 82-78 road win in the season opener. It came Dec. 2 against an Alexandria squad that went 23-6 last season and lost by two in its section championship. B-SM had to grind it out as an Alexandria game-tying 3-point attempt missed the mark with under 30 seconds to go. Top-100 recruit in his class, sophomore Jalen Wilson, led with 21 points. Classmate Jaleel Donley added 20, junior Jayden Daisy had 15 and sophomore Abu Keita had 11. B-SM gets another challenge coming up next against a usually gritty Richfield squad when the Spartans come to town for the Red Knights’ showcase event on Dec. 10.

22. Stillwater (0-0)

Last week’s ranking: 24

This week’s games: Dec. 5 at North St. Paul (0-0), Dec. 10 at Blaine (0-0)

Ranking rationale: He may be headed to the University of Minnesota to play quarterback, but Max Shikenjanski can hoop, too. As a junior, the 6-foot-3 guard was one of the top scorers in the state putting up 28.3 points per game. The next leading scorer is back in 6-foot-1 senior guard Tanner Thomson. He’s drawing small school interest after averaging 13.6 points per game. Head coach Brady Hannigan should have a solid backcourt on his hands, but the Ponies don’t have a lot of experienced size. Stillwater is coming off a 13-14 season that resulted in a loss to Tartan in the Class 4A, Section 4 quarterfinals. Top seeds in the section East Ridge, Cretin-Derham Hall and Tartan all lose top-end players, so this could be the year Stillwater ends the drought and advances to state for the first time since 2005.

23. Cretin-Derham Hall (0-0)

Last week’s ranking: 25

Next game: Dec. 8 vs. Minneapolis South (0-0), Dec. 10 vs. Maple Grove (0-0) in Hopkins

Ranking rationale: Cretin-Derham Hall may not have pipped East Ridge for the Suburban East title, but the Raiders got the last laugh by ousting the Raptors 52-51 in the Class 4A, Section 4 championship. C-DH used the same score to beat Owatonna in the quarterfinals. The Raiders’ state title hopes were dashed by Wayzata, but they bounced back to beat Eastview for third place. It was the program’s third straight time qualifying for state and the fifth in the last six years. Moving on from point guard Tre Holloman won’t be easy. The top-100 recruit and final five candidate for Mr. Basketball is now at Michigan State after a season averaging 19.7 points per game and 10.1 assists. Donavhan Cain is another big loss from an eight-player graduating class. He averaged 18.6 points per game. Adam Tauer, a 6-foot-4 senior guard, was the fourth-leading scorer (5.8 PPG) and top returner. He’s committed to play in-state at St. Thomas as a preferred walk-on for father and head coach, Johnny Tauer. Additional height is returning in 6-foot-5 senior forward Ollie Wilcox and 6-foot-7 senior forward Sam Koopmeiners. The Raiders have work to do to build on last season’s 21-11 campaign, but veteran head coach Jerry Kline has a way of keeping it rolling.

24. Farmington (0-1)

Last week’s ranking: 18

This week’s games: Dec. 6 vs. Rochester Century (0-0), Dec. 8 at No. 13 Bloomington Jefferson (0-0)

Ranking rationale: A six-spot drop seems like a lot, but considering most teams were inactive last week, there will be chances for Farmington to climb back up when more games are logged. The Tigers led blue blood and current No. 19 Hopkins (1-0) 38-31 at halftime but could not hang on in an 86-80 home loss. Farmington proved it can score, finishing with five players in double figures led by 20 for Baiden Bean. Robert Conover added 16, Connor Todd 13 and Tyler Backwith and Brandon Hrncir 12. It took a seven 3-pointer, 33-point effort by Hopkins’ Anthony Smith to help lead the comeback. Farmington has a chance to redeem itself this week against Daniel Freitag and the Bloomington Jefferson Jaguars.

25. Maple River (2-0)

Last week’s ranking: Unranked

This week’s games: Dec. 6 at Blooming Prairie (0-1), Dec. 8 at Kenyon-Wanamingo (1-0), Dec. 10 vs. Maranatha Christian Academy (0-0) at Hopkins

Ranking rationale: Coming off a 26-5 season and a Class 2A, Section 2 championship appearance, Maple River is hungry for more in 2022-23. The Eagles made a big statement right away in their home tournament, knocking off previous No. 15 in the power rankings, Minnehaha Academy (1-1), 68-63 in the championship of the four-team tournament. The Redhawks aren’t flush with high-end talent like in recent years, but they’re still a basketball factory. Maple River also crushed Glencoe-Silver Lake (0-3) 74-40 in the semifinals. Senior forward Hayden Niebuhr, senior guard Will Sellers and senior guard Mason Schirmer made the all-tournament team. It will be interesting to see if a seasoned Maple River squad can dethrone Hayfield, the two-time reigning Class 1A champion, atop the Gopher Conference.