ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Endangered Chacoan peccaries arrive at San Jose's Happy Hollow Zoo

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DVhSj_0jYQlnBc00

PIX Now 06:32

SAN JOSE – The Happy Hollow Park and Zoo has welcomed four new snorting members to its zoo family—the pig-like endangered Chacoan peccaries.

The bristle-haired, tough-snouted animals from South America have moved into a newly renovated and expanded habitat funded by the zoo's nonprofit foundation, zoo officials said last week.

The species was once considered to be extinct, only documented from fossil fragments, until some individuals were found in the Gran Chaco area of South America in the 1970s, according to the zoo. The males joining the zoo in San Jose are four in roughly 3,000 peccaries left in the world.

Chacoan peccaries. Happy Hollow Park and Zoo

Though pig-like on first glance, peccaries have unique features that make them their own distinct species. Their teeth are shorter and straighter than those of a pig's, their ears are small and rounded and their tails are "small and inconsequential," zoo official said.

The nationwide zoo and sanctuary strategy to protect endangered species, called the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Plan, listed peccaries as a priority animal to support.

The recently renovated habitat gives the zoo the opportunity to potentially breed and house more peccaries, said the zoo.

"Adding this endangered species to Happy Hollow strengthens our commitment to the conservation of species that need our help while allowing zoo visitors the opportunity to connect with an animal they might not otherwise get the chance to see in person," said Amber Rindy, Happy Hollow Zoo manager.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

Project in Tomales Bay aims to revive once-plentiful Olympia oyster

TOMALES BAY – An oyster that was once abundant in the Bay Area is being studied to see if farming more of it could help boost its population in the wild. Scientists believe the Olympia oyster, also known as the native oyster, thrived along the West Coast, even with human consumption. But overfishing during the Gold Rush era became problematic. There's a special project underway that could answer questions about ramping up the use of conservation aquaculture happening in Tomales Bay. Shucking an oyster comes naturally for Gary Fleener, an ecologist. He talks about it, studies it, and shares what...
TOMALES, CA
CBS San Francisco

Trees crash into Monte Rio homes; Highway 1 in Big Sur closed

SAN FRANCISCO -- A potent Pacific storm, borne by an atmospheric river, rolled into Northern California Saturday, kicking up gusty winds that toppled trees in Monte Rio and dumping heavy rain that triggered flash flood watches throughout the Bay Area.A flood advisory remained in effect from Sacramento to the coast. Flash flood concerns for the Colorado Fire and Dolan Fire burn scars in Monterey County prompted officials Saturday afternoon to close Highway 1 from Ragged Point in the south to Palo Colorado Road in the north until at least dawn Sunday.As the storm marched across the region, flood watches were issued...
MONTE RIO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Despite having housing assistance, San Francisco woman struggles to find a new home

SAN FRANCISCO - A homeless woman who takes care of her disabled brother during the day while holding down a job at night has discovered that finding a place to live, even with her brother eligible for housing assistance, has proved nearly impossible.For tens of thousands of people in the Bay Area waiting for housing assistance, The housing shortage has made units scarce, expensive, and very difficult to secure, especially with government issued vouchers. It is a complex process that can leave some waiting for years before they acquire a home. Read part 1 of Leticia and Adolphus Washington's storyOne...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Family, friends fear for Bay Area woman abducted in Mexico

SAN MATEO -- Concerns were mounting among family and friends over the whereabouts of Monica De Leon, a Bay Area woman who was abducted on the streets of Tepatitlán de Morelos, Mexico, in late November.A flyer posted on a Facebook page dedicated to locating the 29-year-old says she was last seen walking her dog in the city near Guadalajara while visiting on Nov. 29. She was reportedly forced into a van while on her way to a local gym around 5 p.m.Since that time, her family has grown frustrated with local authorities in Tepatitlán de Morelos."We would ask Mexican officials...
SAN MATEO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Woman, disabled brother navigate Bay Area housing obstacle course

SAN FRANCISCO - It's estimated that there are nearly 40,000 homeless people in the Bay Area, many of whom are eligible for housing assistance. Getting that help, however, is a challenge that can take years. For Latrice Washington, a San Francisco woman trying to secure a home for her disabled brother, it is a monumental climb."Just making him some hot cereal," explained Latrice Washington. "Something that will stick to his stomach until lunchtime. Then I set my clock and I come back up." This is the morning routine for Washington, and every step of it is centered entirely on her...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

First of two storm systems set to arrive in Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO -- The first of two storm systems aiming for the Bay Area is set to arrive Thursday afternoon, dumping rain on the region and impacting the evening commute.Driven by a low pressure system moving south from the Gulf of Alaska, the two storm systems will bring heavy rain and blizzard conditions in the Sierra.    Thursday's storm is by far the weaker of the two systems, but the heaviest rain and strongest winds will arrive in San Francisco just in time for the evening rush hour. Rain will begin in the North Bay early Thursday afternoon, reaching the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Croatian immigrant provides 'Monthly Miracles' to East Bay community

LIVERMORE -- Kristina Bethea grew up in Croatia. During that time, she remembers being thrilled at Christmas to receive a shoe box full of things children like -- crayons, coloring books, toys and such -- sent by Americans who wanted to brighten the holidays of kids like her.She moved to the U.S. fourteen years ago then, five years ago, she set out to give joy to others.She started a charity in the East Bay called Monthly Miracles that collects family-friendly Christmas gifts, clothing and meals to neighbors in need.Many times it's about providing miracles to those who don't have a home, Bethea says. These days, school districts in the Tri Valley will often reach out to her with names of families of students who need help. Monthly Miracles steps in to help people who are actively finding shelter but who, for various reasons, are overlooked by government assistance programs. The non profit helps with housing assistance, relocation, transportation aid and homeless prevention.This month, donors can fulfill needs and wishes of individuals and families by selecting a wish-list ornament from one of the Christmas giving trees she has set up at locations in Pleasanton and Livermore.
LIVERMORE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Wet storm presents Bay Area drivers with bumper car conditions

CONCORD -- Heavy rain was predicted for Saturday throughout the Bay Area and it did not disappoint. For a lot of people, driving in the wet conditions felt a bit like playing a vehicular version of Russian roulette.At mid-morning, rain was coming down hard in the Walnut Creek area. Up the road in Concord, Highway 242 slowed to a crawl. That's where Vuong Thanh stood stranded on the side of the road -- one of many waiting for a tow truck -- after rear-ending another car in the slick conditions."It's very smooth, too wet so I stop," he said....
CBS San Francisco

Atmospheric river set to wreak weekend weather havoc

SAN FRANCISCO -- Forecasters warned on Friday that even a weak atmospheric river has enough of a punch to dump more than 2 inches of rain in the Bay Area and bury the Sierra under several feet of snow over the weekend.Researchers at Scripps Center for Western Weather and Water Extremes predicted the incoming storm front -- expected to arrive Friday night -- will be a 1 or 2 on their atmospheric river scale depending where you are on the coastline.Get the latest on Bay Area weather conditionsMost of California will be at the Stage 1 level and Oregon will...
SANTA ROSA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Surging Alameda County COVID cases force return of masks to jails, shelters, warming centers

OAKLAND -- A steady rise in COVID cases forced Alameda County health officials Friday to order the wearing of mask inside long-term care facilities, jails, homeless shelters and warming centers.On Thursday, the number of cases elevated the county from the CDC green status to the yellow tier requiring the mandates be issued."We have observed worsening increases in COVID-19 case reports and hospitalizations since October," said Alameda County Health Officer Dr. Nicholas Moss. "Taking actions like masking and staying home when sick can prevent spreading illnesses like COVID-19, flu, and RSV and help protect our health care system from strain." ...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Jose Eggo waffles factory fined $85K for toxic gas leak

SAN JOSE – A San Jose facility that makes waffles has been ordered to pay nearly $85,000 in connection with the release of toxic ammonia gas from its facility last year.The Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office said Friday that the Eggo Company was convicted on charges of negligently discharging an air contaminant, failing to immediately report that release, providing inadequate to contractors and failing to implement an adequate emergency action plan.According to prosecutors, the incident took place on January 22, 2021 when a subcontractor on a scissor lift damaged a pipe containing anhydrous ammonia. The gas, which is commonly...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Atmospheric river flowing toward Bay Area this weekend

SAN FRANCISCO -- A low pressure system was churning and intensifying in the Gulf of Alaska Wednesday before heading south toward Northern California where it will bring heavy rain and blizzard conditions in the Sierra.    The National Weather Service said the storm front will be packing a weak atmospheric river when it rolls into the region on Saturday."A cold low pressure system dropping out of the Gulf of Alaska will phase (merge) with subtropical moisture and strong southwest flow as it intersects over the Sierra this weekend, bringing strong winds and heavy snow to the mountains," weather service forecasters...
CBS San Francisco

El Cerrito resident celebrates 106th birthday

EL CERRITO -- A remarkable milestone was celebrated in the East Bay Friday afternoon as El Cerrito resident Theresa Parella marked her 106th birthday.Members of her teaching sorority gathered Friday in San Pablo to celebrate, including another member who was turning 100. At 106, Theresa has kept remarkably active between volunteering, working with her church and painting."I started painting in 1980," explained Parella. "I retired in '77."Parella took up porcelain painting after she retired, which makes for 42 years of practice today."This is something I painted for my doctor," she said of one painted plate.Her work, in various forms,...
EL CERRITO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Woman fatally struck by SUV was co-founder of San Jose health care organization

SAN JOSE (CBS SF/BCN) – A SUV hit the co-founder of a San Jose health care organization and killed her Wednesday evening, according to city officials. Maria Marcelo, 47, died in the collision reported around 7:30 p.m. in the area of Little Orchard Street and Perrymont Avenue, police said.Mayer was the co-founder of Healing Grove Health Center, and at the time of the collision was leading a procession of the Virgen de Juquila, a Oaxacan traditional Christmastime celebration, the center's executive director Brett Bymaster wrote on social media. "No doubt about it, Maria died in the line of duty doing exactly the...
SAN JOSE, CA
sfstandard.com

San Francisco Is Getting Hit by a Covid Sneaker Wave

Covid is once again on the rise, and most infected San Franciscans might not even know they have it. Roughly 1 in 20 people who come to UCSF hospitals are now asymptomatic and testing positive for Covid, according to public health expert Bob Wachter. Though the sample is not random, Wachter and other experts say that this data helps provide an idea of community risk.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
101K+
Followers
27K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy