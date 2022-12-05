RALEIGH – The traditional holiday question to children, “have you been naughty or nice,” is a perfect lead-in to the economic outlook in 2023. As 2022 ends and 2023 begins, we face two economic challenges – inflation and recession. The big questions are, will inflation return to normal in 2023, and will it take a recession to do so?

