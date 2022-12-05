Read full article on original website
KEYT
South Carolina prosecutors reveal alleged motive in Murdaugh murder case
South Carolina prosecutors have put forth what they believe was Alex Murdaugh’s motive for killing his wife and son. He wanted to distract attention from the illicit schemes he was running to avoid financial ruin, they allege in a motion filed Thursday. “The evidence will show Murdaugh accrued substantial...
KEYT
Japan investigating repeated assaults by guards at prison
TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s Justice Ministry has disclosed that more than 20 prison guards repeatedly pushed, slapped and used other forms of physical violence against a group of inmates at a prison in central Japan, raising questions about the extent of prison abuse in the country. Justice Minister Ken Saito says the assaults at Nagoya Prison were discovered in August when a prison guard spotted an inmate with an eye injury. An internal probe found that 22 prison officials routinely abused some inmates. Saito says the assaults were especially problematic because fatal bullying at the same prison two decades ago had prompted prison reforms. Japanese prisons are known for strict discipline.
KEYT
Court: Resentence mom who put newborn in trash at sorority
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A woman who was imprisoned without parole for killing her newborn daughter by throwing the infant in the trash after giving birth at her college sorority house should be resentenced. That’s the ruling issued this week by a divided Ohio Supreme Court. The justices also ordered that a different judge should handle the resentencing of Emilie Weaver, now 27. She was convicted of aggravated murder and several other counts stemming from the child’s death in April 2015. In a 4-3 decision issued Thursday, the top court found the sentencing judge demonstrated an arbitrary and unreasonable attitude toward evidence.
