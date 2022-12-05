ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 0

Related
Boston

Here’s how much snow fell in Mass. on Sunday

The wintry weather caused car crashes all over Massachusetts. Boston finally saw its first snow of the winter Sunday evening, but the wintry mix caused crashes all over the state. Western Massachusetts saw the most snow by far, according to the National Weather Service (NWS), with Chester recording eight inches...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Motley Fool

These Are the Cities Home Buyers Are Moving to Most

It’s moving season until Big City prices drop. A record number of people are looking to move cities due to housing costs. Home buyers are paying special attention to cities in California and Florida. Rising mortgage interest rates are no joke. They've doubled this past year, sending monthly mortgage...
ARIZONA STATE
Kennardo G. James

Two NC Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Enjoy Your Retirement” in America

Two NC cities were named "Best Places To Enjoy Your Retirement in 2022" by a major national publication. Here's why!Photo byPinehurst.com. After working for a number of years at a job, one thing that most people look forward to is riding off in the sunset and enjoying their retirement. While some people may stay in their hometown, others like to go somewhere else to enjoy the latter years of their life. Well, one major national publication thinks that not one but two cities in North Carolina are a few of the best places to enjoy retirement! In this article, we will take a look at which two NC cities were chosen as well as a few other cities that made the list!
PINEHURST, NC
Axios Boston

Where Boston's new arrivals are going

The hundreds of new arrivals coming into Boston every month are often fleeing violence and political instability.By the numbers: The Immigrant Family Services Institute in Mattapan conducted intake interviews with roughly 500 migrants in November, mostly families with young children.La Colaborativa in Chelsea has taken in between 80 and 120 families per month recently. Some are now sleeping in volunteers’ and neighbors’ living rooms while they wait for housing help.Centro Presente in East Boston is seeing at least 10 Central Americans show up each week.City officials have sheltered 48 adult migrants since September, says Danielle Johnson, deputy director of the...
BOSTON, MA
The List

The 5 Best States For Millennials Might Surprise You

Millennials are those born between 1981 and 1996, and their reputation supersedes them. This generation has a history of negative press. Since the topic became popular, older generations have labeled them as lazy and entitled, mainly due to the fact that many of them were given things like participation awards as young children. Beyond all the negativity, though, millennials are also one of the most adaptive and open-minded generations thus far. Unlike their parents and grandparents, most are well-educated and embrace diversity and change, per Pew Research Center.
UTAH STATE
cntraveler.com

My Favorite Airbnb: A Beachy Rhode Island Bungalow

As many of my spontaneous weekend trips do these days, it all started with a text message: “Out of curiosity, whatcha up to the weekend of October 21…” Two days later, my friend and I had booked an Airbnb. Even though we planned this trip on the...
WESTERLY, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy