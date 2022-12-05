Read full article on original website
Watch Johnny Cash Step 'Into the Light' in Clip from 'Johnny Cash: The Redemption of an American Icon'
The documentary will hit theaters on Dec. 5, 6 and 7 Johnny Cash experienced various and highs and lows throughout his life. In the upcoming documentary, Johnny Cash: The Redemption of an American Icon, fans will get an inside look at how the late Man in Black found the light after darkness. In an exclusive clip shared with PEOPLE from the documentary, viewers will see Cash in all his glory as he performs for thousands of screaming fans, signs autographs and receives an award for album of the year. "He wanted...
Johnny Cash’s son recalls how they faced personal struggles together: ‘We forgave each other and we healed’
John Carter Cash and his aunt Joanne Cash have spoken out in a new documentary about the "Man in Black" and his devotion to God titled “Johnny Cash: The Redemption of an American Icon”.
John Carter Cash Compares Loretta Lynn To His Mother, June Carter Cash
Country music singer and the son of Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash is talking about working with the late Loretta Lynn. John Carter Cash spoke about Loretta and how she reminded him so much of his own mother. The 52-year-old spoke about how they had the same “bright light.”
Marty Stuart Has Long Been the Keeper of Country Music's Artifacts. Now He's Sharing His Collection With the World.
In the 1980s, Hank Williams' sister Irene was determined to ensure that her brother's most cherished items would be cared for long after she was gone. So Irene called on a young country singer named Marty Stuart, who, despite still being in the infancy of his solo career, had already proved his allegiance to his country music forefathers by performing with legends such as Lester Flatt, Johnny Cash, Vassar Clements and Doc Watson.
Dierks Bentley Is the Only Country Singer To Be Banned By The Grand Ole Opry Before Ever Performing There
Dierks Bentley’s hit song “What Was I Thinkin” may be his motto in life. As it turns out, Dierks was banned from the Grand Ole Opry in the very early years of his arrival to Nashville. His ban granted Dierks access to a small club of others who have “defiled” the Opry stage and been stripped of their performing rights at one of country music’s holiest institutions. He joins the likes of Johnny Cash and Jerry Lee Lewis, as well […] The post Dierks Bentley Is the Only Country Singer To Be Banned By The Grand Ole Opry Before Ever Performing There first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
George Jones' Daughter Says They 'Began Mending' Their Relationship After Mom Tammy Wynette's Death
"He was there for me when I needed him the most and it meant everything to me," Georgette Jones Lennon reflects following the premiere of the Showtime miniseries George & Tammy With 30 chart-topping hits between them, George Jones and Tammy Wynette earned the title of Mr. and Mrs. Country Music many times over. But their tumultuous private life put an end to their passionate marriage in 1975 after just six years, leaving a string of hits and heartbreak in their wake. Their complicated love story is...
Here Are Facts About Hank Williams III, The Country Music Royalty
Being the son of country star Hank Williams Jr. and grandson of country legend Hank Williams, Hank Williams III was a country music royalty way before he started learning to sing. Still, he has spent his teendom bucking his legacy until he made a name for himself. Songs by Hank Williams III that helped him rise to fame are “Country Heroes,” “Crazed Country Rebel,” “Mississippi Bud,” and “Not Everybody Likes Us.”
Waylon Jennings Once Said The Most Outlaw Thing Willie Nelson Ever Did Was “Double-Park On Music Row”
Willie Nelson has some pretty wild stories to his name from his younger years out on the road, many of which are almost too unbelievable to make up. From his (alleged) 9-hour sex marathon, to the true story of how he got his nickname “Shotgun Willie,” to the time his ex-wife tied him up and beat him with a broom, he’s lived a true outlaw life that you usually only read about in books.
Watch the Trailer for the New Tanya Tucker-Led Christmas Special ‘A Nashville Country Christmas’
Tanya Tucker, the 64-year-old rowdy Texan, is starring in a romantic Christmas tale. The holiday trailer recently dropped, so you can catch your first glimpse of the new movie. It’s called “A Nashville Country Christmas.” And Tucker is playing a true-to-life character. She’s a country music star in the movie....
Alan Jackson's CMA Awards Moment Doubles as a '90s Country Celebration
Alan Jackson's acceptance of the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award during Wednesday night's (Nov. 9) CMA Awards broadcast served as a good enough excuse for a star-studded musical celebration of a '90s country icon. Before belting out Jackson's 2003 ballad "Remember When," Carrie Underwood explained the legend's role in sparking...
Country Singer-Songwriter Peter Cooper Suffers Head Injury
Peter Cooper's family are asking for thoughts and prayers after the veteran member of the country music community suffered a head injury that was initially thought to be life-threatening. How he sustained the injury is not currently known. But the family released a statement on Dec. 3, Saving Country Music reports. "He has experienced some minor improvements over the last 24 hours, but remains in critical condition," the statement reads. There is no word currently when and where Cooper was hurt either, but his family says he needs "time and space to heal." Fans and his country music peers are rallying to support the beloved historian.
Randy Travis It’s Just a Matter of Time (music video and lyrics)
Enjoy watching the Randy Travis "It's Just a Matter of Time" music video and see the song details here... The Randy Travis It’s Just a Matter of Time song became the third country artist to find success with the song. Randy released this song in August 1989 as the lead-off single to the album No Holdin’ Back, Travis’ version became his 10th No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot Country Singles chart starting December 2, 1989.
Johnny Cash and Family Sang “Will The Circle Be Unbroken”
Raised on gospel music as a child, the legendary Johnny Cash sang gospel songs. He had always infused his recordings and concerts with gospel hymns all the way through his long career. This includes “Will The Circle Be Unbroken,” which has always been part of his repertoire and often performed with his family.
Hank Williams III Songs Bringing In Country Music And Punk Rock
The history of country music is filled with rebels, and that’s just what Hank Williams III songs prove to be. The son of Hank Williams Jr. and grandson to legendary Hank Williams, Hank Williams III – also known as Hank 3 – might be known to many for his hell-raising attitude on and off the stage. Everyone respects him for never limiting his craftsmanship with mainstream Nashville’s restrictive culture.
Lionel Richie Says His First Country Album Is 'Coming' After Decades of Songwriting in the Genre
"I am so vested in country music, you have no idea," Richie — who wrote Kenny Rogers' 1980 hit "Lady" — told Billboard at the 2022 CMAs Hello country music — is it Lionel Richie you're looking for? At last night's 2022 CMA Awards in Nashville, the legendary singer-songwriter announced plans to craft and release his first-ever country album — decades after scoring his first hit in the genre with Kenny Rogers' "Lady," written by Richie, 73. "The answer is soon. It has to be soon, because later is not in the option right now," the...
Loretta Lynn’s Children Share Their Thoughts On Her Grand Ole Opry Tribute
About a month ago, the Grand Ole Opry paid tribute to the late Loretta Lynn. Loretta was a country music icon that passed away in October at the age of 90. CMT teamed up with the Opry to share a beautiful tribute that included performances by Brandi Carlile, George Strait, Alan Jackson, Keith Urban, Margo Price, and many others.
'George and Tammy' Dives Into the Lives of Country Music Stars Tammy Wynette and George Jones
In terms of country music power couples, few have had the longstanding impact on the scope of the genre that Tammy Wynette and George Jones did. Despite the fact that they were only married for six short years, the music that they made during that time serenaded a generation and catapulted them both to stardom in ways that they couldn't have conceived as solo acts.
Esteemed Country Music Journalist and Musician Peter Cooper Dead at 52
Peter Cooper, who established a twin career as one of country music's most important journalists and a well-respected, Grammy-nominated musician in his own right, has died. Nashville's Tennessean newspaper reports that Cooper died in Nashville on Tuesday (Dec. 6) after suffering a head injury in a fall. Cooper was born...
John Anderson Songs That Made Him Stay in The Industry for 40 Years
John Anderson songs have touched many people. It’s quite hard not to be when more than 40 of Anderson’s tracks have found success on the Billboard country music charts multiple times. He is a living definition of walking art himself, in addition to him being an excellent performer. On his 2007 album Easy Money, he worked with a number of other great individuals, including John Rich of Big & Rich. He is also known to collaborate with other well-known writers to create his greatest songs.
