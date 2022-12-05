ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Watch Johnny Cash Step 'Into the Light' in Clip from 'Johnny Cash: The Redemption of an American Icon'

The documentary will hit theaters on Dec. 5, 6 and 7 Johnny Cash experienced various and highs and lows throughout his life. In the upcoming documentary, Johnny Cash: The Redemption of an American Icon, fans will get an inside look at how the late Man in Black found the light after darkness. In an exclusive clip shared with PEOPLE from the documentary, viewers will see Cash in all his glory as he performs for thousands of screaming fans, signs autographs and receives an award for album of the year. "He wanted...
Wide Open Country

Marty Stuart Has Long Been the Keeper of Country Music's Artifacts. Now He's Sharing His Collection With the World.

In the 1980s, Hank Williams' sister Irene was determined to ensure that her brother's most cherished items would be cared for long after she was gone. So Irene called on a young country singer named Marty Stuart, who, despite still being in the infancy of his solo career, had already proved his allegiance to his country music forefathers by performing with legends such as Lester Flatt, Johnny Cash, Vassar Clements and Doc Watson.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Whiskey Riff

Dierks Bentley Is the Only Country Singer To Be Banned By The Grand Ole Opry Before Ever Performing There

Dierks Bentley’s hit song “What Was I Thinkin” may be his motto in life. As it turns out, Dierks was banned from the Grand Ole Opry in the very early years of his arrival to Nashville. His ban granted Dierks access to a small club of others who have “defiled” the Opry stage and been stripped of their performing rights at one of country music’s holiest institutions. He joins the likes of Johnny Cash and Jerry Lee Lewis, as well […] The post Dierks Bentley Is the Only Country Singer To Be Banned By The Grand Ole Opry Before Ever Performing There first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
NASHVILLE, TN
People

George Jones' Daughter Says They 'Began Mending' Their Relationship After Mom Tammy Wynette's Death

"He was there for me when I needed him the most and it meant everything to me," Georgette Jones Lennon reflects following the premiere of the Showtime miniseries George & Tammy With 30 chart-topping hits between them, George Jones and Tammy Wynette earned the title of Mr. and Mrs. Country Music many times over. But their tumultuous private life put an end to their passionate marriage in 1975 after just six years, leaving a string of hits and heartbreak in their wake. Their complicated love story is...
Country Thang Daily

Here Are Facts About Hank Williams III, The Country Music Royalty

Being the son of country star Hank Williams Jr. and grandson of country legend Hank Williams, Hank Williams III was a country music royalty way before he started learning to sing. Still, he has spent his teendom bucking his legacy until he made a name for himself. Songs by Hank Williams III that helped him rise to fame are “Country Heroes,” “Crazed Country Rebel,” “Mississippi Bud,” and “Not Everybody Likes Us.”
NASHVILLE, TN
Whiskey Riff

Waylon Jennings Once Said The Most Outlaw Thing Willie Nelson Ever Did Was “Double-Park On Music Row”

Willie Nelson has some pretty wild stories to his name from his younger years out on the road, many of which are almost too unbelievable to make up. From his (alleged) 9-hour sex marathon, to the true story of how he got his nickname “Shotgun Willie,” to the time his ex-wife tied him up and beat him with a broom, he’s lived a true outlaw life that you usually only read about in books.
KENTUCKY STATE
Wide Open Country

Alan Jackson's CMA Awards Moment Doubles as a '90s Country Celebration

Alan Jackson's acceptance of the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award during Wednesday night's (Nov. 9) CMA Awards broadcast served as a good enough excuse for a star-studded musical celebration of a '90s country icon. Before belting out Jackson's 2003 ballad "Remember When," Carrie Underwood explained the legend's role in sparking...
Popculture

Country Singer-Songwriter Peter Cooper Suffers Head Injury

Peter Cooper's family are asking for thoughts and prayers after the veteran member of the country music community suffered a head injury that was initially thought to be life-threatening. How he sustained the injury is not currently known. But the family released a statement on Dec. 3, Saving Country Music reports. "He has experienced some minor improvements over the last 24 hours, but remains in critical condition," the statement reads. There is no word currently when and where Cooper was hurt either, but his family says he needs "time and space to heal." Fans and his country music peers are rallying to support the beloved historian.
countryfancast.com

Randy Travis It’s Just a Matter of Time (music video and lyrics)

Enjoy watching the Randy Travis "It's Just a Matter of Time" music video and see the song details here... The Randy Travis It’s Just a Matter of Time song became the third country artist to find success with the song. Randy released this song in August 1989 as the lead-off single to the album No Holdin’ Back, Travis’ version became his 10th No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot Country Singles chart starting December 2, 1989.
Country Thang Daily

Johnny Cash and Family Sang “Will The Circle Be Unbroken”

Raised on gospel music as a child, the legendary Johnny Cash sang gospel songs. He had always infused his recordings and concerts with gospel hymns all the way through his long career. This includes “Will The Circle Be Unbroken,” which has always been part of his repertoire and often performed with his family.
Country Thang Daily

Hank Williams III Songs Bringing In Country Music And Punk Rock

The history of country music is filled with rebels, and that’s just what Hank Williams III songs prove to be. The son of Hank Williams Jr. and grandson to legendary Hank Williams, Hank Williams III – also known as Hank 3 – might be known to many for his hell-raising attitude on and off the stage. Everyone respects him for never limiting his craftsmanship with mainstream Nashville’s restrictive culture.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
People

Lionel Richie Says His First Country Album Is 'Coming' After Decades of Songwriting in the Genre

"I am so vested in country music, you have no idea," Richie — who wrote Kenny Rogers' 1980 hit "Lady" — told Billboard at the 2022 CMAs Hello country music — is it Lionel Richie you're looking for? At last night's 2022 CMA Awards in Nashville, the legendary singer-songwriter announced plans to craft and release his first-ever country album — decades after scoring his first hit in the genre with Kenny Rogers' "Lady," written by Richie, 73. "The answer is soon. It has to be soon, because later is not in the option right now," the...
ALABAMA STATE
Distractify

'George and Tammy' Dives Into the Lives of Country Music Stars Tammy Wynette and George Jones

In terms of country music power couples, few have had the longstanding impact on the scope of the genre that Tammy Wynette and George Jones did. Despite the fact that they were only married for six short years, the music that they made during that time serenaded a generation and catapulted them both to stardom in ways that they couldn't have conceived as solo acts.
FLORIDA STATE
Country Thang Daily

John Anderson Songs That Made Him Stay in The Industry for 40 Years

John Anderson songs have touched many people. It’s quite hard not to be when more than 40 of Anderson’s tracks have found success on the Billboard country music charts multiple times. He is a living definition of walking art himself, in addition to him being an excellent performer. On his 2007 album Easy Money, he worked with a number of other great individuals, including John Rich of Big & Rich. He is also known to collaborate with other well-known writers to create his greatest songs.

