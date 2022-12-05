Read full article on original website
Villages Daily Sun
Villages High School participates in Disney Candlelight Processional
Choir students from The Villages High School are singing in Walt Disney World Resort's Candlelight Processional. The students performed on Nov. 29 and will perform again at 5:15 p.m. Sunday at the America Gardens Theatre in the America pavilion at EPCOT. "It's a wonderful experience," said Mark Lehnowsky, The Villages...
WCJB
Marion Theater put on the documentary film Hero Horse: A Magical True Story
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A miniature horse took center stage in the horse capital of the world to help raise funds. People gathered at the Marion Theater to watch a documentary film called Hero Horse: A Magical True Story. The event is meant to support gentle carousel miniature therapy horses’...
Bringing spirit to the holidays
A formidable talent all on her own, Jeanne Lowrey grew up singing with her dad, Roger Grenier, a renowned Marion County-based musical director. She belts out a sweet, unaffected soprano and soulful alto that grabs you by the heart and wrests your attention — much like a Broadway star commanding the climax of a popular musical, but with devotion.
villages-news.com
Christmas decorations light up corner in Village of Hemingway
Christmas lights at the home of Regis and Laurel Korba are lighting up the corner of Lantana Avenue and Aberdeen Run in the Village of Hemingway. Share a photo of your holiday display at [email protected]
villages-news.com
A great customer who followed me to Billy’s Cafe
If there were ever a real “Elf On The Shelf,” I knew him as Carl, aka “Buttons.”. Carl was a regular customer at a restaurant I worked at in Mount Dora. He had been dining there for years, and the one waitress, Polly, considered him her “Sugar Daddy.”
Villages Daily Sun
Fleet Feet The Villages steps into the community with fun run
Enjoying pie for breakfast on Thanksgiving morning was a tradition Michelle Mang loved growing up with. Now, Mang is sharing her yummy ritual with the community. On Thanksgiving morning, Mang, of Summerfield, hosted the first Pie Breakfast Run at Colony Cottage Recreation. The event was a partnership between The Villages Running Club and Fleet Feet The Villages, which Mang owns.
ocala-news.com
Beautiful Fall Sunrise From Summercrest in Ocala
Check out this beautiful fall sunrise from Summercrest in Ocala. Thanks to lydia Orcales for sharing!. Share your photos with us at ocala-news.com/contact-us!
villages-news.com
Michael Farrell
Loving husband and father, Michael Farrell, passed away on November 30th, 2022, after a long battle with Pancreatic Cancer. Mike “Yank” was 68 and was surrounded by his loving family members when he was called home to be with the Lord. Mike was born to Elmer Farrell and...
villages-news.com
Community Watch can provide peace of mind to Villagers leaving town
Community Watch together with the District Customer Service Center offer two great programs for those heading out of town for a period of time. Both programs, the Resident Out of Area program and the House Check program both require you contact Customer Service to sign up. The House Check program...
ocala-news.com
Several residents say Ocala needs more entertainment options
In response to a recent letter from an Ocala resident who voiced support for an ice rink, several residents wrote in to share their thoughts on Ocala’s entertainment needs. “I think having an ice skating rink for Ocala is the best idea. I moved here in 1970, so I grew up here. Having an ice rink would give our children and grandchildren an opportunity that some of them would not have otherwise. It might also provide an outing for children who may not get out. Let’s make this happen for the future of Ocala,” says Ocala resident Cindy Critchfield.
villages-news.com
Gene Colley
Gene Colley, 91, of Continental Country Club in Wildwood, FL passed away Friday, December 2, 2022. He was born August 20, 1931, in Pauls Valley, OK to Fred F. and Annie P. (nee Anderson) Colley. Thank you for your endless love that will help me through each day and thank...
This Weekend in Lake County, Florida: December 8 - 11, 2022
What are you doing this weekend? If you're looking for a Christmas or holiday activity, or if you're just looking to get out and have a nice time, there are plenty of choices. Check out what's happening this weekend in Lake County, Florida below.
itinyhouses.com
Lakefront Tiny House in Orlando is Packed with Appliances
If you have been hunting for a tiny space to move into full time, this lakefront tiny house in Orlando could be perfect! The price tag might be slightly on the higher side, but this is one of those tiny spaces where you’ll truly be able to experience the joys of tiny living.
The Villages, December 08 High School ⚽ Game Notice
villages-news.com
Marie Elizabeth Rapka
Rapka, Marie Elizabeth, 96, of The Villages, Florida passed away December 2, 2022 in Leesburg, Florida. Marie was born on July 7, 1926 to Frederick and Elizabeth Doerflinger in Newark, New Jersey. She was a loving wife , mother and grandmother. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank M. Rapka, Jr and son, Frank M. Rapka, III. Marie is survived by her son, Richard P. Rapka of The Villages, Florida; granddaughter, Janine Renee Rapka of The Villages, Florida; grandson, Christopher Rapka of North Carolina and daughter in law, Debbi Rapka of Deerfield, Florida.
WCJB
Horse Capital TV highlights the inaugural Keystone Arabian Experience
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - One horse breed was on full display at the World Equestrian Center. On this week’s Horse Capital TV, learn about the inaugural Keystone Arabian Experience.
villages-news.com
Nancylee Klaiber
Nancylee Klaiber, 78, of Summerfield Florida, passed away peacefully surrounded by family, on December 1, 2022. She was born on August 3, 1944 in Springville NY to the late Clarence and Gladys Bement. She was preceded in death by her sisters Grace Hufstader (Bement) and Ethel Woodworth (Bement). Survivors include...
villages-news.com
Turtle Family At Fenney Nature Trail
With a little help from mom, this little turtle felt like he was on top of the world at Fenney Nature Trail in The Villages. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
villages-news.com
Suspect arrested in window-smashing spree at Spanish Springs Town Square
A suspect has been arrested in a window-smashing spree at Spanish Springs Town Square. A man had parked his 2016 white Hyundai Sonata in front of the Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center on Nov. 25 and went to Margarita Republic, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The vehicle’s owner caught a ride home with a friend and returned the next day to retrieve his vehicle. He found that the front windshield was broken and the rear window was shattered.
villages-news.com
Scary situation at The Villages Hospital
Visited friends and family in The Villages several years ago. Celebrated by having dinner out in Lake Sumter. My poor wife got extremely sick. Scared, I took her to the emergency room at The Villages Hospital. A young doctor drugged her and totally misdiagnosed her. Said she required open heart surgery. About the same time I got sick. Turned our we both were suffering from food poisoning! I had to threaten legal action to remove her. She was better the next day. Scary, yes. Frightening.
