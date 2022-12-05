Read full article on original website
How to Watch ‘Nanny': Is the Horror Flick Streaming?
If any horror lovers are disappointed by the upcoming slate of holiday cheer, “Nanny” might be just the right flick to get your fill of spookiness this holiday season. In the aptly titled “Nanny,” Anna Diop stars as immigrant nanny Aisha who moves to New York City to work as a nanny for an affluent family. As Aisha begins to miss the son she left behind as she cares for the family’s daughter, something sinister enters her mind.
Where to Watch ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’
“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” is here. The puppet made of pine returns amongst a mix of familiar, fantastical and first-time characters in the Oscar-winning “The Shape of Water” and “Crimson Peak” filmmaker’s latest feature. A passion project of del Toro’s, the filmmaker co-directed the film with Mark Gustafson and co-wrote the screenplay with Patrick McHale.
‘Harry & Meghan’ Review: Netflix Docuseries Offers Nothing New for Royal Superfans
One of the most curious things about “Harry & Meghan,” the new Netflix documentary about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex who stepped away from the British Monarchy, is how ordinary the couple appears. Harry chases after the kids in a stroller, Meghan feeds the chickens in the backyard of their Santa Barbara home. She calls him “H,” and he teases her about being late for their second date. The first three episodes that premiered Thursday appear to peel back the privacy of their lives for an honest glimpse into their world. But in reality, the series’ first three episodes feel like a close-up on previously seen footage.
‘SNL’ 5-Timers Club: Most Frequent Hosts, From Alec Baldwin to Paul Rudd (Photos)
TheWrap looks back at those who've joined the most elite club in sketch comedy
‘Lopez vs. Lopez’ Humorously Tackles Gaslighting and Family Grudges (Exclusive Video)
In an exclusive clip of Friday night’s episode, George and Mayan Lopez’s father-daughter duo bicker about which parent overstepped in her workplace. In Friday night’s episode of NBC’s “Lopez vs. Lopez,” George and Mayan Lopez’s father-daughter duo bicker about the definition of “gaslighting” and which parent of hers overstepped in a workplace matter. You can view an exclusive clip from the episode, aptly titled “Lopez vs. Gaslighting,” above.
‘Ajoomma’ Filmmaker Shuming He on His Personal First Feature and Why It Had to Be Set in South Korea (Video)
TheWrap Screening Series: The writer/director of the Singaporean/South Korean film also talks challenge of financing story focused on a middle aged woman
‘Empire of Light’ Review: Sam Mendes’ Love Letter to Cinema Lacks Focus
This reverie on movie palaces often forgets the part about actually loving film, among many other script issues
Jennifer Lawrence Chalks Up Comment About Female-Led Action Movies to ‘Nerves’ on Meeting ‘Living Legend’ Viola Davis
After Jennifer Lawrence was dragged online this week for falsely stating that her role in “The Hunger Games” made her the first woman to headline an action movie, she clarified the comment, chalking it up to “nerves” at being interviewed with “living legend” Viola Davis.
‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ and ‘Tár’ Tie for Best Film from Los Angeles Film Critics
The four acting winners were Cate Blanchett, Bill Nighy, Dolly de Leon and Ke Huy Quan
‘Some Like It Hot’ Broadway Review: Billy Wilder’s Movie Classic Gets a Lukewarm Musical Makeover
Songwriters Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman score offers witty lyrics and tunes that are peppy, repetitive and loud
‘Pulp Fiction’ Giveaway: Win a Copy of Quentin Tarantino’s Seminal Film on 4K Blu-ray
For the first time ever, Quentin Tarantino’s 1994 film “Pulp Fiction” is being released on 4K Blu-ray, and we at TheWrap have a few copies to give away. All you have to do is sign up to enter our giveaway right here. The “Pulp Fiction” 4K Blu-ray...
Courtroom Dramedy ’12 Rocks in a Box’ Greenlit at HBO Max
Jennifer Levin and Bill Lawrence will produce the Todd Berger-created series
‘Mean Girls’ Movie Musical Adds Angourie Rice, Reneé Rapp and More to Cast￼
Angourie Rice, Reneé Rapp, Auli’i Cravalho and Jaquel Spivey have joined the ensemble cast of Paramount Pictures’ new “Mean Girls” film based on the Tony-nominated Broadway musical in the roles of Cady, Regina, Janis and Damian. Arturo Perez and Samantha Jayne are directing with Tina...
‘Live Action Shorts Showcase’ Directors on Breaking Harmful Hollywood Clichés Through Representation
TheWrap Screening Series: "Catching Spirits" director Vanessa Beletic says Hollywood has done a "great disservice to the Haitian community"
Kristen Stewart Named International Jury President for 2023 Berlin International Film Festival
"Shes one of the most talented and multi-faceted actors of her generation," festival directors said in their release
‘Branson’ Director Reveals Billionaire Initially Opposed Including His Would-Be Posthumous Farewell Video in the HBO Docuseries
A recording of Richard Branson 16 days before hes scheduled to travel into space opens the show
‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ Trailer Sets Viewership Records for Paramount With 494 Million Global Views
The teaser garnered far more online views than trailers for 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' and 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny'
‘All That Breathes’ Named Year’s Best Documentary at IDA Awards
"Fire of Love" wins two feature-film awards, while TV winners include "POV," "Origins of Hip Hop" and "We Need to Talk About Cosby"
‘Yellowstone’ Star Luke Grimes Says Season 5 Is Where ‘Everything Starts to Get Tied Together’ (Video)
Grimes tells TheWrap that ”Yellowstone“ fans will be satisfied with questions answered this season. “Yellowstone” fans looking for answers to big questions in the Paramount Network series will be satisfied with the twists and turns of Season 5, star Luke Grimes says. We’re halfway through the season’s airing at the moment, but Grimes – who plays Kayce Dutton – told TheWrap that he sees this season as a pivotal one for the show, especially when it comes to Kayce and Monica.
‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 Finale Theories: Who Dies?
Note: the following contains spoilers up to “The White Lotus” Season 2 Episode 6. As “The White Lotus” Season 2 comes to a close, Sunday’s episode will reveal which characters are killed as each subplot comes to its climax. The season premiere opened with Daphne...
