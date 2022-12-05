ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Watch ‘Nanny': Is the Horror Flick Streaming?

If any horror lovers are disappointed by the upcoming slate of holiday cheer, “Nanny” might be just the right flick to get your fill of spookiness this holiday season. In the aptly titled “Nanny,” Anna Diop stars as immigrant nanny Aisha who moves to New York City to work as a nanny for an affluent family. As Aisha begins to miss the son she left behind as she cares for the family’s daughter, something sinister enters her mind.
Where to Watch ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” is here. The puppet made of pine returns amongst a mix of familiar, fantastical and first-time characters in the Oscar-winning “The Shape of Water” and “Crimson Peak” filmmaker’s latest feature. A passion project of del Toro’s, the filmmaker co-directed the film with Mark Gustafson and co-wrote the screenplay with Patrick McHale.
‘Harry & Meghan’ Review: Netflix Docuseries Offers Nothing New for Royal Superfans

One of the most curious things about “Harry & Meghan,” the new Netflix documentary about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex who stepped away from the British Monarchy, is how ordinary the couple appears. Harry chases after the kids in a stroller, Meghan feeds the chickens in the backyard of their Santa Barbara home. She calls him “H,” and he teases her about being late for their second date. The first three episodes that premiered Thursday appear to peel back the privacy of their lives for an honest glimpse into their world. But in reality, the series’ first three episodes feel like a close-up on previously seen footage.
‘Lopez vs. Lopez’ Humorously Tackles Gaslighting and Family Grudges (Exclusive Video)

In an exclusive clip of Friday night’s episode, George and Mayan Lopez’s father-daughter duo bicker about which parent overstepped in her workplace. In Friday night’s episode of NBC’s “Lopez vs. Lopez,” George and Mayan Lopez’s father-daughter duo bicker about the definition of “gaslighting” and which parent of hers overstepped in a workplace matter. You can view an exclusive clip from the episode, aptly titled “Lopez vs. Gaslighting,” above.
‘Yellowstone’ Star Luke Grimes Says Season 5 Is Where ‘Everything Starts to Get Tied Together’ (Video)

Grimes tells TheWrap that ”Yellowstone“ fans will be satisfied with questions answered this season. “Yellowstone” fans looking for answers to big questions in the Paramount Network series will be satisfied with the twists and turns of Season 5, star Luke Grimes says. We’re halfway through the season’s airing at the moment, but Grimes – who plays Kayce Dutton – told TheWrap that he sees this season as a pivotal one for the show, especially when it comes to Kayce and Monica.
‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 Finale Theories: Who Dies?

Note: the following contains spoilers up to “The White Lotus” Season 2 Episode 6. As “The White Lotus” Season 2 comes to a close, Sunday’s episode will reveal which characters are killed as each subplot comes to its climax. The season premiere opened with Daphne...
