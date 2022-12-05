Clippers Stars to Return to Lineup vs Hornets

It seemed as if tonight's matchup between the Charlotte Hornets and Los Angeles Clippers would be another battle of the reserves with much of L.A.'s core expected to be out.

However, just about an hour and a half before tip-off head coach Ty Lue told reporters that they will get a ton of reinforcements back on the floor tonight with the return of Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and Luke Kennard - all were initially ruled out.

“Very vocal, very involved," Lue said of George and Leonard despite missing a bunch of time. "That’s what you need from your two leaders. Even though they’re not playing, they still can be engaged, be at every shootaround, being there during the games. Like I said, they’ve been great, you know for our young guys and for our team. We’ve been shorthanded, so just having them around gives us the boost of energy that we need and those guys talking to the guys on the bench about messed up assignments, messed up coverages, giving our young guys confidence like, ‘Take your shot when you’re open, be aggressive, attack,’ and things like that. They’re really good for us.”

The Hornets and Clippers are set to tip-off at 7 p.m. EST.

