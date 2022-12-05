ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

DA Larry Krasner: Impeachment process "authoritarian attack" on democracy

By CBS Philadelphia
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sRjrf_0jYQijY500

Larry Krasner says Pa. legislature doesn't have constitutional authority to oust him from office 00:51

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) -- Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner says the Pennsylvania legislature doesn't have the constitutional authority to oust him from office. Krasner on Monday talked about the lawsuit he filed to stop the impeachment trial process.

"I think that it's important to look at the national context here and to look at it in two separate ways," Krasner said. "One is the national context of the attacks on reform prosecutors around the country. The other one is a more generalized authoritarian attack in this country, an authoritarian effort to nullify elections and to erase votes, and frankly, to undermine the foundations of democracy. That is, of course, unnecessary when your team is winning. But they're losing."

Krasner filed the lawsuit last Friday.

The lawsuit claims Philadelphia, not the state House or Senate, has oversight over potential impeachment and removal of its district attorney.

Krasner sued the Senate's top-ranking Republican, Sen. Kim Ward of Westmoreland County, unnamed members of the Senate committee that will oversee the case and the three impeachment managers designated by the House of Representatives.

The state House voted on nearly party lines to impeach Krasner on Nov. 16, sending the matter to the state Senate for trial next month. Removal will require support from two-thirds of senators.

All but one of the House Republicans voted in favor of impeachment, a move driven by opposition to the progressive policies Krasner has pursued during a time of rising violent crime in the city. All Democrats voted against it.

Krasner was overwhelmingly reelected by Philadelphia voters last year and is not accused of breaking the law.

The trial in the state Senate is scheduled for next month.

Comments / 7

tim m
6d ago

krasner values criminals freedom over victims rights. he created a dangerous city through progressive policies that are weak and do not punish criminals accordingly. How many philadelphians have to die because of krasnersweak policies?

Reply
10
Julie Williams
6d ago

All we asked is that the DA do the job her was hired for. He may have fooled most of the crims, welfare recipients, some union groups but he didn't fool us all and we are finally getting justice ......

Reply
5
Rick Chiardio
6d ago

He is doing what every leftist does when proven wrong. He blames everyone else.

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

GOP sues over special elections in Pa. House majority battle

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS/AP) — The top-ranking Republican in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives asked a court late Friday to prevent voters from filling three vacant seats in February that will determine majority control of the chamber.Rep. Bryan Cutler of Lancaster, who served as speaker until Nov. 30, asked Commonwealth Court to issue an injunction, naming the Department of State, acting Secretary of State Leigh Chapman and the Allegheny County Elections Board as defendants.Cutler's filing came days after his Democratic counterpart as floor leader, Rep. Joanna McClinton of Philadelphia, claimed the mantle...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

Democrats move to take power with narrow Pa. House majority

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democrats who barely won back a majority of seats in the Pennsylvania House in November moved to take control of the chamber Wednesday and replace one of their incumbents who died and two others who won higher office.Shortly after Democratic Leader Joanna McClinton of Philadelphia was quietly sworn in as a state representative on the House floor, she scheduled special elections for Feb. 7 for all three seats.The top Republican leader called it an "illegal and unprecedented power grab" based on a specious claim to the majority.One of those seats had most recently belonged to former Rep. Tony DeLuca...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

Sinema leaves Democratic Party, registers as independent

Washington — Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona announced Friday that she's registered as an independent but doesn't plan to caucus with Republicans, ensuring Democrats will retain their narrow majority in the Senate.Sinema, who has modeled her political approach on the renegade style of the late Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., and has frustrated Democratic colleagues at times with her overtures to Republicans and opposition to Democratic priorities, said she was "declaring my independence from the broken partisan system in Washington.""I know some people might be a little bit surprised by this, but actually, I think it makes a lot of...
ARIZONA STATE
CBS Philly

Court rules to remove plywood box covering Columbus statue

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania ruled to remove the plywood structure covering the Christopher Columbus statue in South Philadelphia on Friday.  The statue became a point of contention for residents in the wake of George Floyd's murder as protests against systemic racism and injustice swept the country.The City of Philadelphia appealed a ruling allowing the City's Board of License and Inspection Review to remove the box. The court ruled against the city.Supporters of the statue argue it's a symbol of the community's Italian heritage."This is, you know, a true victory, not just for Italian-Americans, this is a true victory for all ethnic groups," George Bochetto, attorney, said.The city released a statement in which they say:We are very disappointed in the Court's ruling. We continue to believe that the Christopher Columbus statue ( … ) should be removed from its current position at Marconi Plaza.In October, the plywood box received a makeover in green, white and red as a possible compromise for the Italian community.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

What Pa. bridges are in poor condition? See the local list

PROSPECT PARK, Pa. (CBS) -- The Route 420 South/Wanamaker Avenue bridge that closed this week was one of thousands across the state of Pennsylvania listed in "poor" condition, data from the Federal Highway Administration and PennDOT shows.FHWA's database counts 23,202 bridges in Pennsylvania, and lists 3,112 in poor condition. For New Jersey, the FHWA lists 455 bridges as "poor" and for Delaware, 14 are listed as "poor."Of all the states in the nation, Pennsylvania had the second-highest number of bridges in poor condition, according to the American Road & Transportation Builders Association. Only Iowa had more bridges rated as "poor."And across...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

New Revolutionary War markers revealed in Burlington County

MT. HOLLY, N.J. (CBS) -- New historical markers are showcasing Mt. Holly's role in the American Revolution. Burlington County, New Jersey, was the site of three days of fighting in December of 1776. The new signs are highlighting some of the key locations in those battles.The Revolutionary War Alliance says a small group of men from South Jersey helped turn the tide of the war with their efforts.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

What we know about "The Boy in The Box" Joseph Augustus Zarelli

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- For 65 years, a little boy had no name, just an unmarked grave at Ivy Hill Cemetery on the outskirts of Northwest Philadelphia. Until now."The Boy in The Box" has finally been identified as 4-year-old Joseph Augustus Zarelli.The Philadelphia police Department says they're still investigating Zarelli's murder and they need the public's help.CBS3 has closely followed the investigation and kept the case on TV and online.CBS3 Investigations was first to break that police had finally identified the boy.  Here is a breakdown of what we know about who was once known as "America's Unknown Child."Who is Joseph Augustus...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

How Philadelphia police identified "The Boy in the Box"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- After six decades, "The Boy in the Box" has a name: Joseph Augustus Zarelli.The Philadelphia Police Department's reveal of Zarelli's name Thursday answered decades-old questions about his identity and brought new light to the murder investigation of the 4-year-old boy from 1957."When people think about 'The Boy in the Box,' a profound sadness is felt," Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said. "Not just because a child was murdered, but because his entire identity and his rightful claim to own his existence was taken away."Born Jan. 13, 1953, Zarelli lived near 61st and Market Streets in West Philadelphia for...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Husband of missing Pa. woman Elizabeth Capaldi in custody

SELLERSVILLE, Pa. (CBS) -- Investigators recovered human remains from a wooded area near Philadelphia International Airport Friday, sources told CBS Philadelphia. Multiple law enforcement agencies were searching the area near Hog Island Road with a man in an orange prison jumpsuit and a medical examiner had arrived on the scene.The discovery comes as the husband of the missing Elizabeth "Beth" Capaldi, who was last seen in October in Bucks County, is now in custody, sources say.Records showed Capaldi's husband was taken into the Bucks County Correctional Facility on Friday. Right now, investigators have not filed charges.A spokesperson for the Bucks...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

CBS News Philadelphia: Health Watch, Dec. 9-11

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- From how DNA helped identify Joseph Augustus Zarelli, who was once only known as "The Boy in The Box," to a revolutionary cancer treatment being tested on dogs and the continuing rough flu season, it was a busy week on Health Watch.Here are five of the stories featured on this weekend's Health Watch.How DNA helps investigators solve crimesDNA is like a cellular fingerprint that identifies every cell in a person's body and their family history. In medicine, it's used to diagnose and treat a variety of conditions. For law enforcement, DNA is a high-tech tool that helps...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Airbnb cracks down on New Year's Eve party houses in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Airbnb is cracking down on disruptive house parties over New Year's weekend.Certain one-night bookings on New Year's Eve will be banned in Philadelphia and other cities throughout the country.This applies to guests with little to no positive history with Airbnb.The company says, in the past, unauthorized parties have caused major disruptions in neighborhoods and even led to criminal activity.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Army-Navy Game is a win-win situation for the US and our city

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia has hosted 92 of the 123 Army-Navy Games throughout the years, but this one will be the last before it's set to return in five years. For Philadelphia, the rivalry game is bringing a multi-million dollar boost to the economy.Regardless of who you were rooting for, the Army-Navy Game has brought tens of thousands of fans to Philadelphia who are pouring millions into the local economy. "It gives the City of Philadelphia a $30 million economic impact," Ed Grose, executive director of the Greater Philadelphia Hotel Association, said.   From Friday's packed pep rally to the pre-game pageantry...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Emotions high as cemetery workers learn ID of "The Boy in the Box"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- For decades, workers at the Ivy Hill Cemetery in Mount Airy have lovingly cared for a gravesite that has always read "America's Unknown Child." Soon, that gravestone will read Joseph Augustus Zarelli. CBS3 was there for the touching moment when cemetery officials learned his name.Dave Drysdale shed a tear after finally hearing a name and putting it with a gravesite he's taken care of for decades. "For us here at the cemetery we always know him as the boy and the employees kind of took him under their collar and watched after him and now that we know it's...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Ready for some sunshine? Here are cheap flights from the Philadelphia area to Florida.

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Looking to get away? Well, you're in luck! Airlines are expanding flights to Florida from some of our smaller airports.Spirit Airlines has already announced it will provide nonstop service from Atlantic City to Palm Beach. That starts on Thursday.The airline said special discounted fares will start at $50 one-way. It already flies to four other Florida locations.And Avelo Airlines will soon offer cheap, non-stop flights to Florida at the Wilmington-New Castle Airport. The airline will have flights to five Florida airports from $49 starting Feb.1, 2023. But with airline departures at the airport over the years, some are questioning if the airline will stay.In the past two decades, three airlines have announced operations at the airport, only to leave shortly after due in part to competition with surrounding airports. Airport officials say this new contract shows that Avelo is here to stay.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Auschwitz survivor living in New Jersey speaks out against rise in antisemitism

VOORHEES, N.J. (CBS) - Of the first group of Jewish people who were transported to the Auschwitz concentration camps, only two members are still alive, and one of them lives in Voorhees. Regina Schwartzova-Pretter, 97, still has her concentration camp number tattooed on her left arm."I just try to do the best I could for myself," Schwartzova-Pretter said. "When the time is bad, the crying don't help." Schwartzova-Pretter grew up in what was then part of Czechoslovakia. "My family was a nice family. We had a nice home," she said. "But then when the war start, we got destroyed." As her...
VOORHEES TOWNSHIP, NJ
CBS Philly

Late Temple coach John Chaney honored by Philadelphia City Council

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia City Council honored a local college basketball legend on Sunday. Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson presented a citation to the family of the late Temple coach John Chaney.Fittingly, this took place at the John Chaney Memorial High School showcase which raises money for Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital.Chaney was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2001. He passed away in 2021 at the age of 89.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man shot, killed in Philadelphia's Wissinoming neighborhood

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man was killed in a shooting in Philadelphia's Wissinoming neighborhood Friday. The shooting happened just after 10 a.m. on Carver Street near Harbison Avenue.Police say he was shot in the head once. The 29-year-old victim was rushed to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, where he later died.Police have not yet released the victim's name nor a description of the shooter. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Sand storm: NJ sues town that fixed eroded beach despite ban

NORTH WILDWOOD, N.J. (AP) — A sand storm at the Jersey shore is escalating.New Jersey is suing a coastal town that repaired beach erosion from a fall storm in defiance of a state order not to do so.And the town, North Wildwood, remains defiant: It says it will place material to build a prohibited bulkhead on the sand next week and promises it will build the wall if a storm predicted for this weekend causes the temporarily repaired dune to collapse.The state says there is no imminent danger to communities near the beach and warns that the work the city...
NORTH WILDWOOD, NJ
CBS Philly

Person of interest in custody after fatal Frankford shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the city's Frankford neighborhood on Sunday morning. A 32-year-old man was shot in the chest just before 5 a.m. on the 4700 block of Oxford Avenue, officials say. The man was taken to Temple University Hospital where he later died. Police haven't released the identity of the victim or what led up to the shooting. However, they say a person is in custody and a weapon was recovered.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia police describe double shooting in Chestnut Hill as "domestic"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A shooting in Chestnut Hill is now a murder-suicide investigation. A 59-year-old woman died after being shot Wednesday night on Bethlehem Pike near Germantown Avenue.Police also found a 64-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head. He died a short time later.Police have not identified the victims or said how they are related. They would only describe the situation as domestic.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
106K+
Followers
24K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy