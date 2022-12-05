Read full article on original website
Shanahan on Brady: 'What the hell was anyone ever thinking?'
SANTA CLARA — The 49ers were coming off a near-miss in the Super Bowl in Jimmy Garoppolo’s first full season as an NFL starter. Tom Brady, playing his final season with the New England Patriots, was coming off his worst season. The next season, he would be 43...
49ers-Buccaneers: Nick Bosa absent from third consecutive practice but is seen in weight room
It was a bit concerning that San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday after emerging from Week 13's win over the Miami Dolphins with what head coach Kyle Shanahan described as hamstring irritation. On Friday, the 49ers held their third and final practice...
Ezekiel Elliott, Dak Prescott each fined $13,261 for their Salvation Army kettle celebration
The NFL fined two more Cowboys players for their Salvation Army kettle celebrations. Quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott each were docked $13,261 for unsportsmanlike conduct. Elliott jumped in one of the giant red kettles in the back of the end zone after a 4-yard touchdown run in...
Inconsistent Bucs look inward with future hopes in balance
It's been one step forward and two steps back for the Bucs, who are now a game below .500 after a humiliating 35-7 road loss to the Niners on Sunday. "They kicked our ass," Tom Brady said.
Odell Beckham Jr.: I don’t see the point in playing in regular season
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.’s search for a new team has seen him visit with three teams recently, but Beckham hasn’t signed with anyone and questions about his readiness to play have made it less than certain that anyone will be signing him before the season is over.
Zion Williamson 360-dunk as exclamation point leads to post-game words from Suns
Zion Williamson could have just dribbled it out. The Pelicans were up nine with :07 seconds left, the game was over. Instead, he took the pass from Larry Nance Jr. and decided to put on a show for the fans, throwing down a 360-windmill dunk to cap his 35-point night.
Canon Curry adorably says hello to Klay after Steph interview
Steph Curry was all business after the Warriors' 123-107 win over the Boston Celtics on Saturday night at Chase Center. Canon Curry, on the other hand, just wanted to say hi to the star of the night, Klay Thompson. Following the Warriors' impressive win in a rematch of the 2022...
Purdy's dad gets emotional after rookie's TD pass vs. Bucs
As 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy made his first NFL start against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, his family watched eagerly from the Levi's Stadium stands. And during the first half, the rookie put on a show that eventually brought his father to tears. Purdy's dad, Shawn, was overcome with...
How Tom Brady fared against 49ers in Bucs' Week 14 blowout loss
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers just suffered their worst loss of the season -- and it wasn't even close. The Bucs departed Tampa Bay for the Bay Area to face the San Francisco 49ers in a Week 14 matchup to potentially increase their lead atop the NFC South standings.
Jets tie Bills on Zonovan Knight touchdown run
The Jets couldn’t get on the scoreboard in the first half of Sunday’s game, but they didn’t need much time to remedy that in the second half. Rookie running back Zonovan Knight capped the first possession of the third quarter with a 13-yard touchdown run. It was the longest run of the day for the Jets and pulls them into a 7-7 tie with the AFC East leaders.
Penei Sewell first learned of key play designed for him on Thursday
With Sunday’s game against the Vikings still undecided, the Lions put the ball in the hands of a guy who never touches it. And it wasn’t a play that they’ve secretly been practicing for just the right moment. The pass to tackle Penei Sewell on third and...
Brock Purdy and the 49ers blow out the Buccaneers
In today’s matchup of Brock Purdy vs. Tom Brady, one quarterback was excellent, and one quarterback was terrible. It was Purdy, the rookie final pick in the 2022 NFL draft who was making the first start of his career, who thoroughly out-played Brady, the Greatest of All Time. The 49ers won 35-7.
Lane Johnson gives update about his abdomen injury
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The Eagles crushed the Giants 48-22 on Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium but they didn’t come out of the game unscathed. The Eagles suffered a few injuries on their way to a 12-1 record but it appears that star right tackle Lane Johnson avoided a major one.
Cowboys need comeback, touchdown with 41 seconds left to beat Texans 27-23
Arguably the most embarrassing loss in Cowboys’ team history came in the 2002 season opener when the expansion Texans, playing their first game ever, beat Dallas 19-10. The Texans were only 8.5-point underdogs in that one. They were 17-point underdogs Sunday. The Cowboys won, but barely, needing a fourth...
Purdy's college coach had eerily accurate prediction about QB
Brock Purdy never has been one to shy away from a big moment, whether it was leading the Iowa State football program as a freshman or now taking over under center for the 49ers. It's something his college coach, Matt Campbell, recognized in the quarterback almost immediately. And that character...
Caleb Williams wins the Heisman Trophy
In his first year of playing college football at USC, quarterback Caleb Williams has won college football’s top prize. Williams is the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner. Already the recipient of plenty of hype regarding his NFL future, Williams can’t enter the draft until 2024. He becomes the first...
Cosell believes 'there's a reason' Purdy went last in draft
With the 262nd and final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, the 49ers selected quarterback Brock Purdy out of Iowa State. And since then, the 22-year-old has gone from fighting for a spot on the 53-man roster to third-string QB to starting under center, all in the span of a few months.
Eagles overreactions: Why Hurts' best play Sunday was boring
The Eagles steamrolled a fraudulent New York Giants team on Sunday for their 12th win of the season, clinching a playoff berth and reminding everyone that they're best team in the NFL. It was the kind of electric performance from Jalen Hurts & Co. that gets a fanbase giddy. Hurts...
Jets’ Mike White taken to hospital after punishing game vs. Bills
Mike White’s toughness was on full display in Buffalo on Sunday. The New York Jets quarterback took a number of brutal hits in his team’s 20-12 loss to the Bills. He exited the game on two separate occasions but returned both times, finishing out the defeat 27-for-44 passing with 268 yards.
Purdy reveals his true feelings about 'Mr. Irrelevant' tag
And since earning the nickname as the last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, Brock Purdy has proven he’s anything but irrelevant after taking over for an injured Jimmy Garoppolo at quarterback in Week 13. The 22-year-old understandably has received plenty of questions about the moniker since April, with...
