SBLive's Michigan high school basketball preseason Power 25

1. Williamston

Next game: Dec. 6 vs. Howell

Ranking rationale: Williamston is coming off an undefeated season. It nearly blew it against Grand Rapids Catholic Central in the state title game but it pulled it off in overtime. Head coach Tom Lewis stepped down in the offseason, so first-year coach Koji Vroom will try to guide the team back to the promise land.

2. Warren De La Salle Collegiate

Next game: Dec. 9 vs. Warren Michigan Collegiate

Ranking rationale: De La Salle is the defending state champ in Division 1. It rallied off seven straight wins in the postseason to get it done. It’ll be without forward Brady Drogosh as he enrolls early at Cincinnati to play football there, but this is still a team that’ll be a force to reckoned with this season.

3. Grand Rapids Catholic Central

Next game: Dec. 10 vs. Rockford

Ranking rationale: Catholic Central has made the state finals in back-to-back years, winning it all in 2021 and falling just short last year. It’ll surely be looking to get back to East Lansing this year.

4. Detroit U-D Jesuit

Next game: Dec. 6 vs. Ferndale

Ranking rationale: Jesuit is very young this year. It has just four seniors on the team, but if there’s one thing we’ve learned over the years, it’s to never count out Pat Donnelly’s team.

5. Orchard Lake St. Mary’s

Next game: Dec. 5 vs. Detroit Renaissance

Ranking rationale: Orchard Lake lost a ton of talent from last year's team. They are very young this year. Sophomore Trey McKenney will surely get more playing time. He’s already 6-foot-4 with room to grow.

6. Detroit Martin Luther King

Next game: Dec. 5 at North Farmington

Ranking rationale: Detroit King lost to rival Cass Tech in the district finals a year ago. It’ll look to go further this year.

7. Flint Beecher

Next game: Dec. 6 vs. Genesee Christian

Ranking rationale: Beecher is in the mix just about every year. Mike Williams’ squad won it all in 2021, but fell in the state semifinals last year. It won three straight state titles from 2015-17, so it’s looking to get back to that same level of dominance.

8. Hudsonville Unity Christian

Next game: Dec. 6 vs. Grand Rapids Covenant Christian

Ranking rationale: Unity Christian went undefeated in the regular season but ran into a buzz saw in Grand Rapids Catholic Central in the district finals. With a good mix of youth and experience, it’ll look to make a run this season.

9. Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice

Next game: Dec. 6 vs. Detroit Western

Ranking rationale: Brother Rice also had a good season last year, but like Unity Christian just above it, it ran into a buzz saw. In its case, it was Orchard Lake St. Mary’s. Tough luck. Rick Palmer has a good-looking team this year with several seniors, so we’ll see what it is capable of.

10. Grand Blanc

Next game: Dec. 6 at Waterford Mott

Ranking rationale: Grand Blanc has been to the state finals each of the last two years, winning it all in 2021 and finishing as the runner-up to De La Salle last season. It’s got a new leader at the helm in Tory Jackson to replace Mike Thomas. He’ll look to continue the program’s winning ways.

11. Detroit Catholic Central

Next game: Dec. 6 at Detroit University Prep

Ranking rationale: Just missing out on the top 10 is the team that lost to Grand Blanc in the quarterfinals last year. Detroit Catholic Central had a nice playoff run after a 12-8 regular season. Its length should continue to give teams problems this season.

12. Ferndale

Next game: Dec. 5 at Detroit University Prep

Ranking rationale: Ferndale made it the state semifinals last year where it too fell to Grand Rapids Catholic Central. It’s got a small team this year in terms of size, so we’ll see what head coach Juan Rickman has up his sleeve.

13. Detroit Cass Tech

Next game: Dec. 13 vs. Detroit Henry Ford

Ranking rationale: Cass Tech made it to the quarterfinals a year ago before falling to Belleville. It’s got a very experience roster this season, so it’ll look to make some noise.

14. Hamtramck

Next game: Dec. 5 vs. St. Clair Shores Lake Shore

Ranking rationale: Hamtramck went on a nice run in the playoffs last year but ran into Orchard Lake in the regionals. It’ll hope for more success this season.

15. East Lansing

Next game: Dec. 10 at Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern

Ranking rationale: East Lansing brings a good mix of youth and experience to the table this season. It’s a team that always seems to find itself in the mix come March. We’ll see if this year is any different.

16. Muskegon

Next game: Dec. 10 at Traverse City Central

Ranking rationale: Muskegon made it to regionals last year before falling to Grand Rapids Northview. It doesn’t have a lot of size, but it has a ton of athleticism. It’s a team to watch this year for sure.

17. Grand Rapids Northview

Next game: Dec. 7 vs. Newaygo

Ranking rationale: Northview made it all the way to the Breslin Center last year before falling to De La Salle in the state title game. It has much of that same team, so it’ll look to get back there and finish the job this time.

18. Schoolcraft

Next game: Dec. 6 at Vicksburg

Ranking rationale: Schoolcraft is the defending Division 3 state champions. It was its first title since 2011. It has several returning players from last year’s team, so it’ll look to make another run this season.

19. Menominee

Next game: Dec. 9 at Lake Leelanau St. Mary

Ranking rationale: Speaking of Menominee, it made quite the run last year in getting all the way to the state finals. That deserves some recognition, so we’ll put it here at No. 19.

20. Wyoming Tri-Unity Christian

Next game: Dec. 6 at Muskegon Orchard View

Ranking rationale: The defending Division 4 state champs come in at No. 20. It lost a few key pieces, but return a few as well. It’ll look to repeat.

21. Escanaba

Next game: Dec. 9 vs. Kingsford

Ranking rationale: Escanaba made a run all the way to the regional finals a year ago. It’ll look to make another run this season.

22. Onsted

Next game: Dec. 5 vs. Michigan Center

Ranking rationale: Onsted was undefeated last season before running into Williamston in the regional semifinals. It’ll look to make a deeper run this season.

23. Grand Rapids Covenant Christian

Next game: Dec. 6 at Hudsonville Unity Christian

Ranking rationale: Covenant Christian has a pretty good team just about every year. It has a tough matchup out of the gate against Hudsonville Unity Christian, so it doesn’t get much of a chance to ease into things.

24. Benton Harbor

Next game: Dec. 9 vs. Buchanan

Ranking rationale: Benton Harbor made a deep playoff run last year, but like many other teams in this power ranking, it ran into a top team. In its case, it was Grand Rapids Catholic Central. It’s got another strong team this year, so it’ll look to make some noise.

25. Marshall

Next game: Dec. 6 at Edwardsburg

Ranking rationale: Rounding out our preseason Power 25 is Marshall, who fell in the regional semifinals last year to Lansing Catholic. It’s got an experienced team this year, so it’ll hope to make a deep run.