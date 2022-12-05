Read full article on original website
Here we are, pretty much a 3rd of the way into December, and been dealing with winter for what feels like forever (technically, winter doesn’t even start till 12/21). I will say the holiday lights on the houses are definitely helping brighten the season. Literally and figuratively. I drove through the neighborhood of West Valley and got some pics of different houses lit up (check those out here), and I went back out the other night to see some more bright lights! This time, I traveled around Selah!
Believe it or not, some families have a tradition of putting up their Christmas tree right before Christmas. It may seem weird, but it can be pretty fun. Not to mention, much less worry when it comes to keeping the pets from destroying it or kids (or adult men) from snooping under the tree. The tradition (at least for the few families I’ve experienced it with) goes like this. Get the tree a couple of days before Christmas. Bring it in and set it up on Christmas Eve. Have the big family dinner, and everyone spends time decorating the tree while Christmas music or movies play in the background. Boom! The tree is all ready for Santa. You go to sleep, and the following morning, you enjoy the gifts and spend time with the family.
YAKIMA -- In an effort to combat hunger in our area, the Washington Beef Community and Second Harvest partnered together to help make sure those less fortunate have food in their fridges. The response they received was huge. "This is something that started about 12 years ago and has grown...
Oh, the weather outside is delightful but my bank account is frightful, and since it's now Christmas time, shall I charge credit cards or decline? Yakima's expert financial advisor provides the three biggest tips for having a wonderful and stress-free holiday when it comes to money spent at Christmas time.
Hundreds of people are expected to walk in a procession honoring Our Lady of Guadalupe on Sunday afternoon in downtown Yakima. The 1.6-mile parade route will begin at 2:45 p.m. at St. Joseph Church, 212 N. Fourth St., head south to Yakima Avenue and continue west to St. Paul Cathedral, 15 S. 12th Ave., said the Rev. Jesus Mariscal, parochial vicar at St. Paul Cathedral.
3.) Dicks Drive-In The Most Famous Fast Food joint to come out of Washington, not that they're actually available outside of the state. However, in the last decade, they've expanded to other cities like Kent, Federal Way, and a bunch of other sub-city areas in Seattle. So why not really expand into the Yakima Valley? Dick Drive-In has done amazing with taking care of their employees, great pay, great benefits, and paid time off, perfect for anyone starting out with their first job.
Even before Thanksgiving, many food drives and charity collections have occurred. I've donated to several of them, as have many of you (I hope). The one thing that has always made me scratch my head is the outcome. How much money was raised? How much food was collected? How many toys will be played with? Etc. Etc. Some fundraisers are awesome at informing the community of the outstanding accomplishments or, sadly, sometimes, how they still need help. Whereas many fundraisers, food drives, and charities forget to release a follow-up. I don't think it's anything nefarious or sneaky, just probably business and the rush, rush, rush to help out and achieve their goal. That's not the case for the Selah Police Department; they just gave us an update on their most recent food drive.
Here’s the Top 4 Yakima Valley Spots With the Best Pizza Crusts. I love to dip my pizza crusts in a thing of ranch sauce but recently, I discovered that pizza crusts taste even better dipped in Caesar salad dressing. Who knew?! This delicious and mouth-watering revelation came to me after my recent order of a pepperoni and cheese personal pan pizza at Round Table Pizza in West Valley. This culinary delight led me to thinking about which Yakima Valley spots have the best pizza crusts (so that I can continue my newfound tradition of dipping my crusts in Caesar dressing).
Sometimes it isn't about being a klepto, sometimes it's about loads of alcohol or the urge to take a memento from one of the best evenings of your life. This isn't encouraging anyone to steal, it's just about the stories of those items of the past that ended up in our houses instead of at our favorite restaurants.
Peek Inside the Abandoned 7-Eleven on Summitview Ave in Yakima. What would you like to see replace the old 7-Eleven on Summitview Ave? It was a very strange day when the 7-Eleven closed earlier this year. The employees were distraught to find out that they would soon be losing their jobs. Customers were irate that they no longer had a place to stop in any given moment of the day and pick up last minute items on their way to and from work.
3 Cheery Reasons to Visit the Ellensburg Night Market This Month. Here are 3 cheery reasons to visit the Ellensburg Holiday Night Market!. This is the final month to see the Ellensburg Night Market!. Night Markets are fun!. Donkeys!. Keep reading to find out more about each of these three...
With Christmas and any holiday or birthday coming up, there are plenty of reasons to visit some great stores right here in our valley. Sure, you have the mainstay stores that have been here for years that have always provided exactly what you need but while you're out doing some gift hunting, consider these places that you may not have thought of for unique gift ideas on your list.
TOPPENISH, Wash.- With winter weather in full effect across the Yakima Valley, Camp Hope opened its doors to the homeless population to offer a warm and safe place to take refuge. An extreme winter weather shelter has been set up in Toppenish with mattresses and private tents for anyone who enters the doors.
You can make a big impact on local charities while enjoying holiday lights in Yakima this year. It's called the Holiday Lights Extravaganza and it's back at the Yakima Valley Museum. Museum officials say It's a great time to enjoy the season and give back to charities in the community which help many people during the Christmas season.
About 75 well-wishers gathered Tuesday in north Yakima to celebrate a big milestone in the effort to combat hunger — the opening of Northwest Harvest’s new food distribution center. The towering 200,000 square-foot facility near the corner of Fruitvale Boulevard and North 20th Avenue will warehouse meat, fresh...
Have you ever had a chance to ride a Yakima Trolley? It's an historical treasure in the city of Yakima and unique to the area. Plus Santa rides the trolley and you can join him! The dates have been set for the annual Santa Trolley. The Santa Trolley rolls through...
Liza Minnelli sang: 'Life is a Cabaret Old Chum, Come to the Cabaret'. Consider that an invitation to come and enjoy a spectacularly festive evening of food, music, laughs, and fun at the Seasons Performance Hall in Yakima. The Seasons Presents: John Gasperetti's Holiday Cabaret 2022. The Seasons Presents John...
In a first for the Washington State Tree Fruit Association’s annual meeting, the 2022 trade show has expanded to fill the Wenatchee, Washington, Town Toyota Center to accommodate large machinery, manufacturers and large farm equipment for the three-day show Dec 5–7. Here are some moments captured from the...
It is my favorite time of year. Although, I’m pretty sure my reasoning for this feeling differs from others. People who love December usually point the finger at Christmas, snow, or all the festivities this time of year brings. However, for me, it’s that pumpkin flavor everything is gone, and we are now into chocolate & peppermint season. Before anyone attacks me waving their pumpkin pom-poms, just let me say how you had your two months (taking into account Halloween AND Thanksgiving). Settle down and put your weird taste buds away for another year. This is peppermint & chocolate’s time to shine.
YAKIMA -- Yakima Fire Department #4 is going to be getting some new equipment after receiving a grant for being local heroes. Gesa Credit Union (GCU) is rewarding the station nearly $5,000 for new fire saws. "They asked for funds for two of these saws that way they can continue...
