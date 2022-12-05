Read full article on original website
People Are Sharing The Most Gen X Things They Can Think Of, But TBH, I Think Millennials Can Claim Some Of Them, Too
"My kid called me a boomer, and when I told him, 'No, I’m Gen X,' he said, 'No one cares.' I couldn’t argue with that."
Digital Trends
Cooler Master’s Orb X gaming pod is futuristic and utterly absurd
I like to think I have a pretty nice dual-monitor PC setup, but it turns out that all this time I’ve been working and gaming like a pleb. Or at least, that’s how Cooler Master’s new Orb X gaming chair/enclosure/throne has made me feel. It’s completely ridiculous, but I still can’t promise that I don’t want one to replace my desktop setup.
Windows 10's PowerToys is the best feature you're not using
If you ain't using FancyZones to arrange your Windows windows, you ain't livin'.
Ars Technica
DeepMind’s latest AI project solves programming challenges like a newb
Google's DeepMind AI division has tackled everything from StarCraft to protein folding. So it's probably no surprise that its creators have eventually turned to what is undoubtedly a personal interest: computer programming. In Thursday's edition of Science, the company describes a system it developed that produces code in response to programming typical of those used in human programming contests.
TechCrunch
3 views: Predicting 2023’s key startup themes
As we did last year, TechCrunch’s Natasha Mascarenhas, Anna Heim and Alex Wilhelm are back with a passel of predictions, hoping to percolate new postulations in your ponderer. Not all the below will come true, but it should help explain where our heads are at after a year’s reporting, writing, newslettering and podcasting. Among the three of us, we’ve spoken to hundreds of people this year, giving us — we hope — a modicum of insight into the state of technology today and what could be coming next.
