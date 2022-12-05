ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Digital Trends

Cooler Master’s Orb X gaming pod is futuristic and utterly absurd

I like to think I have a pretty nice dual-monitor PC setup, but it turns out that all this time I’ve been working and gaming like a pleb. Or at least, that’s how Cooler Master’s new Orb X gaming chair/enclosure/throne has made me feel. It’s completely ridiculous, but I still can’t promise that I don’t want one to replace my desktop setup.
Ars Technica

DeepMind’s latest AI project solves programming challenges like a newb

Google's DeepMind AI division has tackled everything from StarCraft to protein folding. So it's probably no surprise that its creators have eventually turned to what is undoubtedly a personal interest: computer programming. In Thursday's edition of Science, the company describes a system it developed that produces code in response to programming typical of those used in human programming contests.
TechCrunch

3 views: Predicting 2023’s key startup themes

As we did last year, TechCrunch’s Natasha Mascarenhas, Anna Heim and Alex Wilhelm are back with a passel of predictions, hoping to percolate new postulations in your ponderer. Not all the below will come true, but it should help explain where our heads are at after a year’s reporting, writing, newslettering and podcasting. Among the three of us, we’ve spoken to hundreds of people this year, giving us — we hope — a modicum of insight into the state of technology today and what could be coming next.

