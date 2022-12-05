Read full article on original website
UNL research points to possible 2023 recession
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska economy is expected to contract during 2023 before returning to growth in 2024 and 2025, according to the new forecast from the University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s Bureau of Business Research and the Nebraska Business Forecast Council. “With the Federal Reserve Bank raising interest...
Troopers respond to over 150 weather-related incidents Thursday
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -As most of Nebraska received a dose of winter weather on Thursday, Nebraska State Troopers were busy throughout the state responding to weather-related incidents. Throughout the day, troopers investigated 46 crashes, performed 78 motorist assists, and assisted other agencies with 24 responses. Different areas of the...
