Tina Turner has suffered another tragedy. The “What’s Love Got to Do With It” singer’s son Ronnie died this week, his wife, Afida, announced on Instagram. He was 62. “My god Ronnie turner a true angel hiuge [sic] soul highly spiritual my husband my best friend my baby iyour [sic] mummy your nurse i did the best to the end this time i was no [sic] able to save you love u for this 17 years this is very very very bad i am very mad 😡,” Afida captioned a carousel of photos of her late husband. “This is a tragedy u...

7 HOURS AGO