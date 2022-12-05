ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeville, PA

wtae.com

Three municipalities seeking to form regional police department

BADEN, Pa. — Three municipalities in Beaver County have proposed a plan to form a singular regional police department. The boroughs of Baden, Conway, and Freedom have proposed creating the Beaver Valley Police Department, which will be overseen by a commission that would be made up of representatives of each borough.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Man found shot in Washington County, later dies

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Washington County coroner has identified the man found shot in Canton Township Friday night as Thomas Davis, 30. The coroner said Davis was found near the intersection of Baird Avenue and Wilmington Street just before 7:45 p.m. Davis was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead about an hour later.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Man shot in the back in Clairton

CLAIRTON, Pa. — Allegheny County homicide detectives are investigating after a man was shot in the back in Clairton. Police said the shooting happened a little before 9:25 p.m. Saturday on the 300 block of Wilson Avenue. The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition. No arrests...
CLAIRTON, PA
wtae.com

Surveillance video captures multiple thefts in Mount Pleasant Township

MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for suspects after multiple homeowners reported thefts early Friday morning in Mount Pleasant Township, Westmoreland County. Watch the surveillance video above. Mark Wasil runs a roadside stand along Lucas Way. Surveillance cameras on his property captured some of the...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

One dead in New Kensington shooting

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — UPDATE:. The Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office has identified the victim of Friday's shooting in New Kensington as James Michael Hayes, 31, of New Kensington. The Westmoreland County Coroner says Hayes was discovered in a parking lot along the 400 block of 11th Street after...
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
wtae.com

Parts of Hempfield Township under Boil Water Advisory

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County issued a Boil Water Advisory for about 4,500 customers in the West Point neighborhood of Hempfield Township Saturday morning after a water main break caused a loss of service. The break in a line that services a water tower...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Man shows up at Pittsburgh hospital with gunshot wound

PITTSBURGH — A man showed up at a Pittsburgh-area hospital with a gunshot wound on Sunday morning. The man was in critical condition after arriving in a private vehicle around 6:20 a.m. Pittsburgh Public Safety said Pittsburgh police suspect it is related to a call about shots fired earlier...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Pittsburgh police warn of 'porch pirates' spoiling this holiday season

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are warning people to remain vigilant this holiday season, as 'porch pirates' look for an opportunity to strike. "As much as we'd like to live in a world where everyone's packages are safe and sound on their porch," Cmdr. Christopher Ragland said, "there have been cases where people have taken packages off people's property."
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Pittsburgh man dies in vehicle accident Friday night

INDIANA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Pittsburgh man died from injuries he received during a vehicle accident in Indiana Township late Friday evening, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner. Shawn James Lambert, 33, of Pittsburgh, was involved in an accident near Saxonburg Boulevard and Weber Drive in Indiana Township...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

This Dormont dog somehow became stuck in a tree

We’ve all heard of or seen the occasional animal in a tree. Stereotypically, it’s a cat. Sometimes it’s scalier: Remember the black snake up a tree in Frick Park a few years ago?. But man’s best friend is typically not on that list. Anthony Mwape said...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

4 Your Health: How you can treat joint pain during the winter months

PITTSBURGH — If you feel like your body has a hard time moving when the weather gets colder, it's not your imagination. The barometric pressure impacts our joints. “It turns out that joints actually have little pressure gages inside of them, little barometers,” Dr. Tony DiGioia said. “When your joint is inflamed, it actually expands the joint a bit, and your body can sense that and it can cause pain."
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Pitt basketball player Dior Johnson pleads guilty to 2 misdemeanor charges

University of Pittsburgh basketball player Dior Johnson has entered a plea deal after being accused of assault. The 18-year-old was accused of assaulting his girlfriend in October at his Oakland apartment. Johnson pleaded guilty on Friday to misdemeanor simple assault and misdemeanor strangulation. He was sentenced to probation and must...
PITTSBURGH, PA

