Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hunter in Greensburg, PA Sparks Controversy as he Butchers Deer 'at Home in Front of a School' & Will Continue to Do ItZack LoveGreensburg, PA
5 Famous Musicians You Didn't Know Were From PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
3 Great Burger Joints in PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
3 Teams More Deserving Of The No. 1 Pick Than The PiratesIBWAAPittsburgh, PA
3 Great Pizza Places In PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Related
wtae.com
34 years after bombing of plane left several Pittsburghers dead, second suspect is in US custody
PITTSBURGH — On Sunday morning, citing Scottish officials, the Associated Press reported that the man suspected of making the bomb that destroyed Pan Am Flight 103 in 1988 was in U.S. custody. That news came two years after then-U.S. Attorney William Barr announced the charges against Abu Agela Mas’ud...
wtae.com
Police: Spike strips were used to stop stolen Pittsburgh ambulance on I-376 in Beaver County
PITTSBURGH — State police released new details on Friday morning about how they stopped a stolen ambulance on Interstate 376 in Beaver County. Pittsburgh Public Safety said it was stolen from West Sycamore Street in Pittsburgh’s Mount Washington neighborhood after paramedics responded to a medical call. The ambulance...
wtae.com
North Carolina power plant attack raises concerns for utilities, consumers and security experts in Western Pennsylvania
WILKINSBURG, Pa. — The attack on a power plant in North Carolina is causing concern for security experts and people living near power substations in Western Pennsylvania. Action News Investigates: Click the video above to watch the report. A Duquesne Light substation in Wilkinsburg appears to be protected only...
wtae.com
Three municipalities seeking to form regional police department
BADEN, Pa. — Three municipalities in Beaver County have proposed a plan to form a singular regional police department. The boroughs of Baden, Conway, and Freedom have proposed creating the Beaver Valley Police Department, which will be overseen by a commission that would be made up of representatives of each borough.
wtae.com
Man found shot in Washington County, later dies
CANTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Washington County coroner has identified the man found shot in Canton Township Friday night as Thomas Davis, 30. The coroner said Davis was found near the intersection of Baird Avenue and Wilmington Street just before 7:45 p.m. Davis was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead about an hour later.
wtae.com
Man shot in the back in Clairton
CLAIRTON, Pa. — Allegheny County homicide detectives are investigating after a man was shot in the back in Clairton. Police said the shooting happened a little before 9:25 p.m. Saturday on the 300 block of Wilson Avenue. The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition. No arrests...
wtae.com
Surveillance video captures multiple thefts in Mount Pleasant Township
MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for suspects after multiple homeowners reported thefts early Friday morning in Mount Pleasant Township, Westmoreland County. Watch the surveillance video above. Mark Wasil runs a roadside stand along Lucas Way. Surveillance cameras on his property captured some of the...
wtae.com
One dead in New Kensington shooting
NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — UPDATE:. The Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office has identified the victim of Friday's shooting in New Kensington as James Michael Hayes, 31, of New Kensington. The Westmoreland County Coroner says Hayes was discovered in a parking lot along the 400 block of 11th Street after...
wtae.com
Parts of Hempfield Township under Boil Water Advisory
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County issued a Boil Water Advisory for about 4,500 customers in the West Point neighborhood of Hempfield Township Saturday morning after a water main break caused a loss of service. The break in a line that services a water tower...
wtae.com
Woman found dead inside home in Pittsburgh’s Elliott neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh public safety said a woman in her 60s was found dead by a family member at a home in Pittsburgh’s Elliott neighborhood. The woman was found in a house on the 900 block of Wilhelm Street at around 11:35 p.m. Saturday. Public safety officials said...
wtae.com
Man shows up at Pittsburgh hospital with gunshot wound
PITTSBURGH — A man showed up at a Pittsburgh-area hospital with a gunshot wound on Sunday morning. The man was in critical condition after arriving in a private vehicle around 6:20 a.m. Pittsburgh Public Safety said Pittsburgh police suspect it is related to a call about shots fired earlier...
wtae.com
Pittsburgh police warn of 'porch pirates' spoiling this holiday season
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are warning people to remain vigilant this holiday season, as 'porch pirates' look for an opportunity to strike. "As much as we'd like to live in a world where everyone's packages are safe and sound on their porch," Cmdr. Christopher Ragland said, "there have been cases where people have taken packages off people's property."
wtae.com
Pittsburgh man dies in vehicle accident Friday night
INDIANA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Pittsburgh man died from injuries he received during a vehicle accident in Indiana Township late Friday evening, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner. Shawn James Lambert, 33, of Pittsburgh, was involved in an accident near Saxonburg Boulevard and Weber Drive in Indiana Township...
wtae.com
Boil water advisory for parts of city of Butler, Butler Township, Center Township
BUTLER, Pa. — Pennsylvania American Water announced a precautionary boil water advisory in parts of the city of Butler, Butler Township and Center Township on Thursday night. A map of the affected areas is posted here. "Early this evening, we experienced a loss of positive water pressure due to...
wtae.com
One person taken to the hospital after fire breaks out in Fayette County home
SMITHFIELD, Pa. — One person was taken to the hospital after fire broke out inside a home in Smithfield Borough, Fayette County. The fire was reported a little before 3 a.m. Sunday at a home on Highhouse Street. The condition of the injured person has not been released. There...
wtae.com
This Dormont dog somehow became stuck in a tree
We’ve all heard of or seen the occasional animal in a tree. Stereotypically, it’s a cat. Sometimes it’s scalier: Remember the black snake up a tree in Frick Park a few years ago?. But man’s best friend is typically not on that list. Anthony Mwape said...
wtae.com
‘Unacceptable’: Pittsburgh Public Schools responds to racially offensive imagery from football game
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Public Schools has released a response to racially offensive imagery that surfaced online after Southern Columbia defeated Westinghouse Academy in the PIAA AA championship football game on Friday. In one photo, a banner is seen reading, “Whip Westinghouse,” and showing a whip. Another banner...
wtae.com
Pickup truck goes off the road during crash in Westmoreland County
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A pickup truck went off the road during a crash in Fairfield Township, Westmoreland County, on Friday morning. The crash happened a little before 4 a.m. on Route 259 between Mustang Lane and Derry Ridge Road. Westmoreland County 911 dispatchers could not confirm the extent...
wtae.com
4 Your Health: How you can treat joint pain during the winter months
PITTSBURGH — If you feel like your body has a hard time moving when the weather gets colder, it's not your imagination. The barometric pressure impacts our joints. “It turns out that joints actually have little pressure gages inside of them, little barometers,” Dr. Tony DiGioia said. “When your joint is inflamed, it actually expands the joint a bit, and your body can sense that and it can cause pain."
wtae.com
Pitt basketball player Dior Johnson pleads guilty to 2 misdemeanor charges
University of Pittsburgh basketball player Dior Johnson has entered a plea deal after being accused of assault. The 18-year-old was accused of assaulting his girlfriend in October at his Oakland apartment. Johnson pleaded guilty on Friday to misdemeanor simple assault and misdemeanor strangulation. He was sentenced to probation and must...
Comments / 1