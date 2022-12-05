ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

saturdaydownsouth.com

Bruce Pearl explains why Hugh Freeze is a perfect fit at Auburn

Bruce Pearl believes Auburn has hired an ideal fit in new head football coach Hugh Freeze. Pearl had high praise for Freeze during a recent appearance on SiriusXM’s SEC Radio. “Hugh’s been successful at every level he’s been at,” Pearl told the show. “He’s paid his dues. He had...
saturdaydownsouth.com

Traeshon Holden, former Alabama WR, announces transfer destination

Traeshon Holden has decided on his new program, as the Alabama transfer wide receiver on Sunday completed the transfer portal process. Holden committed to Oregon less than 2 weeks after he entered the portal. Holden, who went to Alabama as a 4-star prospect and the No. 235 overall recruit in...
saturdaydownsouth.com

Auburn reportedly nearing OC hire for Hugh Freeze's coaching staff

Hugh Freeze’s Auburn coaching staff appears to be coming together. Not long after it was reported that Ron Roberts is expected to be the team’s new defensive coordinator, a name for offensive coordinator has also emerged. Justin Hokanson of Auburn Live reports that former Tulsa head coach Philip...
