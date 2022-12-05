ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 3

Related
WFMZ-TV Online

State Police thwart alleged homicide attempt as it unfolds

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A case of being in the right place at the right time thwarts an alleged homicide attempt in Allentown. Authorities said a man tried to shoot another person just as state police happened to be driving by during a prisoner transport to the county jail. It happened...
ALLENTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Bethlehem shooting victim in critical condition, DA says

An adult is in critical condition after being shot Saturday afternoon in Bethlehem, Northampton County District Attorney Terry Houck reports. Shots were reported fired just before 3 p.m. in the 1200 block of Butztown Road, Houck said. Responding city police found the wounded person and they were taken to an area hospital, Houck said.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WBRE

Luzerne County woman dead after two-car-crash

JENKINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say an 88-year-old woman is dead after a two-car crash in Luzerne County. Police said they responded to the scene of a two-car crash at 1:10 p.m. Saturday afternoon. According to investigators, an 88-year-old woman pulled her car out onto South Township Boulevard from Chestnut Street and was […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

DA: One person in 'very critical condition' following Bethlehem shooting

BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- One person is in "very critical condition" following a shooting in a city neighborhood Saturday afternoon, according to the Northampton County District Attorney. Police responded to reports of shots fired in the 1200 block of Butztown Road, near Linden Street, around 3 p.m. One person was hit...
BETHLEHEM, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Husband of Missing Bucks County Mom Leads Police to Human Remains

The husband of a missing woman from Bucks County on Friday led police to a location where human remains were found, sources told NBC10. The sources said 55-year-old Elizabeth “Beth” Capaldi’s husband, Stephen Capaldi, was taken into custody Thursday and led police to the remains the next day. The remains, found near Philadelphia International Airport, have not been officially identified as those of Elizabeth Capaldi.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
sauconsource.com

Man Trying to Remove Branch from Road Victim of Hit-and-Run: Police

A 51-year-old man who was trying to remove a tree branch from Rt. 611 was struck by a driver who then fled the scene, Pennsylvania State Police at Belfast announced this week. Police said the accident happened Nov. 30 at approximately 5:40 p.m. in the area of 831 S. Delaware Drive in Williams Township, Northampton County, which is the location of the Iron Mule restaurant and bar.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man allegedly caught with bottle of urine during drug test

Bloomsburg, Pa. — A man reportedly showed up to a drug test at the probation office with a bottle of drug-free urine and a heat pack. Jesse Ray Remensnyder, 41, admitted he brought the urine and a small heat pack attached to the bottle to the Columbia County Probation office, 35 W. Main Street, on Nov. 4 at 4:45 p.m., police say. Urine provided for a drug test must be within a certain temperature range, which is why Remensnyder was allegedly using a heat pack to keep it warm. Remensyder, Shickshinny, was charged with using drug-free urine during a test, and criminal attempt to use drug-free urine. A preliminary hearing is scheduled at District Judge Russell Lawton's office on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. Docket sheet
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

One arrested, one wanted after Billy’s Pocono Diner burglary

TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they have one man in custody and are looking to identify another after a burglary at Billy’s Pocono Diner. According to Pocono Township Police, on December 5, around 2:30 a.m., officers saw a suspicious vehicle parked in the back of Billy’s Pocono Diner in Tannersville. Police say they […]
TANNERSVILLE, PA
WBRE

School custodian charged after wiretap violation

SWIFTWATER, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A school janitor is in custody after a police investigation revealed he allegedly violated the Wiretap Act. According to Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department (PMRPD), on November 7, their Criminal Investigations Unit began an investigation into allegations that an employee of the Pocono Mountain School District violated the Wiretap Act. […]
HENRYVILLE, PA
WBRE

Luzerne County man charged with COVID relief fraud

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A federal jury has accused a Luzerne County man of fraudulently claiming over $100,000 in COVID relief funds. U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam said the indictment alleges Reynard Lewis, 29-year-old from Nanticoke, and his co-conspirators used stolen identities to open bank accounts and apply for lines of credit. Investigators say […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man acquitted of homicide charge in 2021 stabbing

POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man accused of stabbing someone in the street on April 12, 2021, has been found guilty of aggravated assault and other related charges. The jury decided he is not guilty of homicide. After nine and a half hours of deliberation Thursday, officials say the jury is in for Tamiir […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Fire in garage of abandoned home in Lehighton

LEHIGHTON, Pa. - A fire broke out in a garage at the rear of an abandoned home in the 1400 Block of East Blakeslee Boulevard. First responders arrived on scene at around 10 a.m. Sunday morning. The fire is under investigation.
LEHIGHTON, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy