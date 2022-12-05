Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
State Police thwart alleged homicide attempt as it unfolds
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A case of being in the right place at the right time thwarts an alleged homicide attempt in Allentown. Authorities said a man tried to shoot another person just as state police happened to be driving by during a prisoner transport to the county jail. It happened...
Man, 21, arrested and charged in shooting of woman in Bethlehem
Bethlehem police have arrested a 21-year-old city man on charges he shot a 21-year-old East Stroudsburg woman on Saturday afternoon in the 1200 block of Butztown Road in Bethlehem, Northampton County District Attorney Terry Houck reports. The woman was shot in the head just before 3 p.m. as she sat...
Bethlehem shooting victim in critical condition, DA says
An adult is in critical condition after being shot Saturday afternoon in Bethlehem, Northampton County District Attorney Terry Houck reports. Shots were reported fired just before 3 p.m. in the 1200 block of Butztown Road, Houck said. Responding city police found the wounded person and they were taken to an area hospital, Houck said.
Luzerne County woman dead after two-car-crash
JENKINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say an 88-year-old woman is dead after a two-car crash in Luzerne County. Police said they responded to the scene of a two-car crash at 1:10 p.m. Saturday afternoon. According to investigators, an 88-year-old woman pulled her car out onto South Township Boulevard from Chestnut Street and was […]
WFMZ-TV Online
DA: One person in 'very critical condition' following Bethlehem shooting
BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- One person is in "very critical condition" following a shooting in a city neighborhood Saturday afternoon, according to the Northampton County District Attorney. Police responded to reports of shots fired in the 1200 block of Butztown Road, near Linden Street, around 3 p.m. One person was hit...
NBC Philadelphia
Husband of Missing Bucks County Mom Leads Police to Human Remains
The husband of a missing woman from Bucks County on Friday led police to a location where human remains were found, sources told NBC10. The sources said 55-year-old Elizabeth “Beth” Capaldi’s husband, Stephen Capaldi, was taken into custody Thursday and led police to the remains the next day. The remains, found near Philadelphia International Airport, have not been officially identified as those of Elizabeth Capaldi.
sauconsource.com
Man Trying to Remove Branch from Road Victim of Hit-and-Run: Police
A 51-year-old man who was trying to remove a tree branch from Rt. 611 was struck by a driver who then fled the scene, Pennsylvania State Police at Belfast announced this week. Police said the accident happened Nov. 30 at approximately 5:40 p.m. in the area of 831 S. Delaware Drive in Williams Township, Northampton County, which is the location of the Iron Mule restaurant and bar.
Full Body Burns Kill Bucks Man Torching Trash: Coroner
A man lighting trash on fire suffered burns across more than half of his body, ultimately killing him, according to the Lehigh County coroner. Lutz K. Wundshock, 59, of Durham Township, was torching the trash around 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9 at his home, the coroner's office said. He was...
WFMZ-TV Online
Man accused in road rage killing acquitted of 1st-degree murder, jury deadlocks on 3rd-degree murder charge
WEST BRUNSWICK TWP., Pa. - A Schuylkill County jury acquitted 31-year-old Tamiir Whitted in the road rage murder of 38-year-old George Marcincin. The deadly encounter happened as both men were driving on Route 61 in West Brunswick Township last April. Whitted says Marcincin kept trying to run him off the...
Man allegedly caught with bottle of urine during drug test
Bloomsburg, Pa. — A man reportedly showed up to a drug test at the probation office with a bottle of drug-free urine and a heat pack. Jesse Ray Remensnyder, 41, admitted he brought the urine and a small heat pack attached to the bottle to the Columbia County Probation office, 35 W. Main Street, on Nov. 4 at 4:45 p.m., police say. Urine provided for a drug test must be within a certain temperature range, which is why Remensnyder was allegedly using a heat pack to keep it warm. Remensyder, Shickshinny, was charged with using drug-free urine during a test, and criminal attempt to use drug-free urine. A preliminary hearing is scheduled at District Judge Russell Lawton's office on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. Docket sheet
One arrested, one wanted after Billy’s Pocono Diner burglary
TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they have one man in custody and are looking to identify another after a burglary at Billy’s Pocono Diner. According to Pocono Township Police, on December 5, around 2:30 a.m., officers saw a suspicious vehicle parked in the back of Billy’s Pocono Diner in Tannersville. Police say they […]
School custodian charged after wiretap violation
SWIFTWATER, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A school janitor is in custody after a police investigation revealed he allegedly violated the Wiretap Act. According to Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department (PMRPD), on November 7, their Criminal Investigations Unit began an investigation into allegations that an employee of the Pocono Mountain School District violated the Wiretap Act. […]
Cause of death revealed for Lehigh County firefighters, manner under investigation
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The loss of the two firefighters has touched the entire region. People want answers as to what exactly happened and the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office has revealed the cause of death for two Lehigh County heroes. Just before 4 p.m. on December 7, first responders were called to the 1100 block […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Lehigh County Coroner releases cause of death for 2 firefighters who died in West Penn Twp. blaze; manner of death 'pending investigation'
WEST PENN TWP., Pa. — The Lehigh County Coroner's Office has released the cause of death for two firefighters who died after a house fire broke out in Schuylkill County Wednesday. Marvin Gruber, 59, and Zach Paris, 36, both of New Tripoli, died due to asphyxia and thermal injuries...
Luzerne County man charged with COVID relief fraud
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A federal jury has accused a Luzerne County man of fraudulently claiming over $100,000 in COVID relief funds. U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam said the indictment alleges Reynard Lewis, 29-year-old from Nanticoke, and his co-conspirators used stolen identities to open bank accounts and apply for lines of credit. Investigators say […]
Man gets decades in prison for stabbing Pa. woman to death: report
According to WBRE/WYOU, a Pennsylvania man has been sentenced to decades in prison after he pled guilty to charges related to a stabbing that killed a Carbondale woman in 2021. Jerry Koezeno, 56, of Mayfield, pleaded guilty on Monday to third-degree murder for stabbing Suzanne Pauswinski to death in her...
Man acquitted of homicide charge in 2021 stabbing
POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man accused of stabbing someone in the street on April 12, 2021, has been found guilty of aggravated assault and other related charges. The jury decided he is not guilty of homicide. After nine and a half hours of deliberation Thursday, officials say the jury is in for Tamiir […]
Accused Stalker Put Tracking Device On Victim's Car: Bucks Police
A Chester County man is accused of stalking a victim in Bucks County by placing a tracking device on their car, authorities say. Michael John Kennedy, 53, of Phoenixville, surrendered to Central Bucks police on Wednesday, Nov. 9 after a warrant was issued for his arrest. In August, investigators say...
WFMZ-TV Online
Fire in garage of abandoned home in Lehighton
LEHIGHTON, Pa. - A fire broke out in a garage at the rear of an abandoned home in the 1400 Block of East Blakeslee Boulevard. First responders arrived on scene at around 10 a.m. Sunday morning. The fire is under investigation.
Evacuation precedes arrest of Swoyersville man on assault and threat charges
SWOYERSVILLE — Police evacuated two houses on Perrin Street Thursday night after Robert Lanunziata waved what later turned out to be pellet guns towards officers and yelled at them to shoot him before retreating into his garage. An officer fired a Taser at an uncooperative and unarmed Lanunziata when...
