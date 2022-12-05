Bloomsburg, Pa. — A man reportedly showed up to a drug test at the probation office with a bottle of drug-free urine and a heat pack. Jesse Ray Remensnyder, 41, admitted he brought the urine and a small heat pack attached to the bottle to the Columbia County Probation office, 35 W. Main Street, on Nov. 4 at 4:45 p.m., police say. Urine provided for a drug test must be within a certain temperature range, which is why Remensnyder was allegedly using a heat pack to keep it warm. Remensyder, Shickshinny, was charged with using drug-free urine during a test, and criminal attempt to use drug-free urine. A preliminary hearing is scheduled at District Judge Russell Lawton's office on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. Docket sheet

COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO