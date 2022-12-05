ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meta says it will rip news out of Facebook if journalism bill is passed

By Joe Wituschek
 6 days ago

Facebook users could find themselves unable to share news in the future if Meta goes through with its threat.

As reported by The Verge, Meta is threatening to pull news from Facebook in the United States if the country’s Congress passes the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act, a bill that would force the company to negotiate and compensate publishers for the content featured on the social media platform.

Andy Stone, Meta’s head of policy communications, called the bill “ill-considered” and “a terrible precedent for all American business.” If the bill passes, Stone says that the company “will be forced to consider removing news from our platform altogether.”

“If Congress passes an ill-considered journalism bill as part of national security legislation, we will be forced to consider removing news from our platform altogether rather than submit to government-mandated negotiations that unfairly disregard any value we provide to news outlets through increased traffic and subscription. The Journalism Competition and Preservation Act fails to recognize the key fact: publishers and broadcasters put their content on our platform themselves because it benefits their bottom line — not the other way around.”

According to the report, the Senate Judiciary Committee has already passed the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act in September by a 15 to seven vote, but the bill has yet to face a full vote in the Senate.

Facebook has already made good on a threat like this elsewhere. It had removed news from its platform in Australia after similar legislation passed. It later added news back on the platform after terms were added to the rules that favored the company’s stance.

We’ll have to see if the U.S. Congress backs down to Meta’s demands or pushes forward with the legislation as is. The company seems to be willing to take drastic measures to protect its status quo.

Related
The Independent

Trump news – live: Judge declines request to hold Trump team in contempt over Mar-a-Lago classified documents

A judge has denied a request from prosecutors with the US Department of Justice to hold Donald Trump’s team in contempt of court for not fully complying with a subpoena to return all of the government documents he is accused of illegally keeping after leaving the White House.The former president’s lawyers claimed in federal court that he has fulfilled subpoena requests to provide papers in his personal possession, while prosecutors say searches carried out on the former president’s behalf have not been satisfactory. The judge instead urged the two sides to resolve the dispute themselves.Meanwhile, the House select committee...
CNN

Retired general shares why he thinks Russians are concerned

Retired Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges reacts to an explosion that rocked the Wagner mercenary group's purported headquarters in the eastern Luhansk region of Ukraine, according to a regional Ukrainian official. CNN has not independently verified whether Wagner operated at the hotel.
New York Post

Elon Musk invites blacklisted Stanford professor to Twitter headquarters

Twitter CEO Elon Musk invited a Stanford professor to the social media giant’s headquarters on Saturday to begin looking at why the old regime acted so “imperiously” and placed the epidemiologist on a blacklist for arguing Covid lockdowns would harm children. Stanford University professor of medicine, Dr. Jay Bhattacharya was one of many on the platform’s “blacklist,” according to the second installment of the Twitter Files, which was released on Dec. 8 by The Free Press reporter Bari Weiss. On Sunday, Bhattacharya tweeted that he spent Saturday at Twitter headquarters after receiving an invite from Musk. Bhattacharya explained that this was an opportunity to find...
Sam Bankman-Fried says he will testify to Congress about FTX collapse next week

Sam Bankman-Fried, CEO of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, has agreed to testify to Congress following the collapse of his crypto exchange. In a tweet, Bankman-Fried announced that we would be willing to testify before the House Financial Services Committee next week. The disgraced former CEO said that “I still do not have access to much of my data — professional or personal. So there is a limit to what I will be able to say, and I won’t be as helpful as I’d like. But as the committee still thinks it would be useful, I am willing to testify on the 13th.”
You might be able to get that Twitter handle you’ve wanted for years

You might finally be able to get that Twitter handle that someone has been hoarding but not using for years. Twitter has announced that it will soon begin freeing up handles on its platform by deactivating accounts that have been inactive for an undisclosed period of time. This move will open up over 1.5 billion potential Twitter handles for users who want to claim them.
