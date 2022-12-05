Read full article on original website
The Ring Magazine
Manny Pacquiao drops, beats up YouTuber in South Korea exhibition
Manny Pacquiao is back. Sort of. The 43-year-old living legend returned to the ring on Sunday, going six, two-minute rounds against a YouTuber named DK Yoo in Goyang, South Korea. Though Pacquiao was announced as the winner, the exhibition does not count as an official fight, with both men having their hands raised in the end.
Keyshawn Davis punishes Juan Carlos Burgos in shutout win at MSG
NEW YORK — Olympic silver medalist Keyshawn Davis made it look easy against his most-experienced, shutting out former title challenger Juan Carlos Burgos on Saturday at Madison Square Garden. Davis (7-0, 5 KOs) showed off his arsenal in his first time going the eight round distance, pushing Burgos (35-7-3,...
Jared Anderson scores second round TKO, Xander Zayas stays unbeaten at MSG
NEW YORK — Jared Anderson got four minutes of work in on Saturday night, but it was a worthwhile outing for the Anderson team and fans watching at Madison Square Garden. Anderson (13-0, 13 knockouts) kept his knockout streak alive with a second round stoppage of Jerry Forrest (26-6-2, 20 KOs) in the co-feature of the Teofimo Lopez vs. Sandor Martin card, which was broadcast live on ESPN. Before that, Anderson showed he could take a punch after absorbing a few wild overhand lefts in the first round.
Emanuel Navarrete vs. Oscar Valdez lands on Feb. 3 in Arizona
Looks like the all-Mexico world title clash between Emanuel Navarrete and Oscar Valdez has a date. Navarrete and Valdez will square off on February 3 on an ESPN platform, a source confirmed to The Ring Friday afternoon. ESPN’s Mike Coppinger and Boxingscene’s Jake Donovan put out the story first.
Brad Goodman: Top Rank is confident Luis Lopez can beat Josh Warrington
Luis Lopez has come a long way from fighting on obscure cards. He is one win away from fulfilling his goal of winning a world title. Lopez will challenge IBF featherweight titleholder Josh Warrington, Saturday night, at First Direct Arena, in Warrington’s hometown of Leeds, England. The 12-round bout will stream live on DAZN (1 p.m. ET/ 10 a.m. PT).
Ebanie Bridges grinds Shannon O’Connell to eighth-round TKO, retains IBF bantamweight title
Ebanie Bridges overcame a rocky opening round to dominate game-but-overpowered Shannon O’Connell to an eighth-round stoppage in the chief support to the Josh Warrington-Luis Alberto Lopez IBF featherweight title bout on Saturday in Leeds, England. In the closing seconds of Round 1, Bridges (9-1, 3 KOs) was rocked by...
Jermell Charlo to defend his Ring junior middleweight belt against Tim Tszyu on Jan. 28
A date is finally set for Jermell Charlo to defend his Ring junior middleweight championship. Charlo will face Tim Tszyu on January 28, Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) announced Thursday afternoon. The 12-round bout will take place at the Michelob Ultra Arena inside the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada and will air live on Showtime Championship Boxing.
Roarke Knapp handily outpoints Dante Jardon, Thysse decisions Ndombassy in South Africa
Rising junior middleweight Rourke Knapp impressively won a 10-round decision over Dante Jardon on Saturday at Emperors Palace in Johannesburg, South Africa. Both men took a look at each other in the opening round as hometown favorite Knapp (15-1-1, 11 knockouts) kept things at distance while Mexico’s Jardon barreled forward looking to get inside. The South African peppered the heavily tattooed former junior lightweight title challenger with jabs and right crosses.
Adrien Broner to face Ivan Redkach on BLK Prime in February
(Photo by Amanda Westcott/Showtime) The self-described “Can Man” will face Ivan Redkach in Atlanta, Georgia, in his debut on the newly created BLK Prime platform, it was formally announced Saturday afternoon. The announcement took place at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska, site of Terence Crawford’s successful defense of the WBO welterweight title against David Avanesyan.
Bruce Carrington wants to shine bright in first fight at MSG’s main arena
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 19: Bruce Carrington is victorious as he defeats Yeuri Andujar during their junior lightweight fight at The Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden on March 19, 2022 in New York, New York. (Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images) 08. Dec. There...
Brian Mitchell receives Ring Magazine championship belt after 36-year wait
Brian Mitchell (with belt) surrounded by (L-R) former IBF 122-pound titleholder Vuyani Bungu, Hall of Fame official Stanley Christodolulu, former welterweight title challenger-turned-trainer Harold Volbrecht, former IBF 122-pound titleholder Welcome Ncita and former WBO/WBA lightweight and WBC super middleweight champion Dingaan Thobela. (Photo by Alexius van der Westhuizen) 10. Dec.
