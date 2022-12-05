NEW YORK — Jared Anderson got four minutes of work in on Saturday night, but it was a worthwhile outing for the Anderson team and fans watching at Madison Square Garden. Anderson (13-0, 13 knockouts) kept his knockout streak alive with a second round stoppage of Jerry Forrest (26-6-2, 20 KOs) in the co-feature of the Teofimo Lopez vs. Sandor Martin card, which was broadcast live on ESPN. Before that, Anderson showed he could take a punch after absorbing a few wild overhand lefts in the first round.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO