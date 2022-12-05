Looking to get into the holiday spirit? Look no further. Here are the top 10 Christmas activities happening here in Bloomington-Normal. Rader Family Farms will be opening its coffee, bakery and retail for the holiday season. The Holiday Stop-n-Shop will be selling holiday drinks, food and Christmas gifts for customers. The event will take place 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

BLOOMINGTON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO