Bloomington, IL

videtteonline.com

ISU track and field picks up 10 event wins at DePaul

CHICAGO — Illinois State track and field teams traveled to participate in the Blue Demon Holiday Invitational hosted by DePaul Friday where they were able to take away 10 event wins and a new school record. Junior Hassy Fashina-Bombata took first in the 60-meter hurdles and recorded a time...
NORMAL, IL
Five things to do this weekend in Bloomington-Normal

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are five events happening in the Bloomington-Normal area:. Miller Park Zoo is inviting the community to come see the zoo decorated for the holidays. People can enjoy activities, local vendors and see Santa and Mrs. Claus while enjoying the decorated zoo. Participants...
NORMAL, IL
Top 10 Christmas activities happening this month in Bloomington-Normal

Looking to get into the holiday spirit? Look no further. Here are the top 10 Christmas activities happening here in Bloomington-Normal. Rader Family Farms will be opening its coffee, bakery and retail for the holiday season. The Holiday Stop-n-Shop will be selling holiday drinks, food and Christmas gifts for customers. The event will take place 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
ISU women's basketball drops third game in four tries 64-51 at Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. -- Despite a valiant effort against Big ten giant Purdue, Illinois State women’s basketball suffered a 64-51 defeat on the road Sunday. The Redbirds’ strong defensive efforts continued as they held the Boilermakers to their lowest-scoring affair of the season while also holding them to 4-of-14 from three.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Five things to know ahead of ISU men's basketball's matchup with SIUE

Sitting at 4-6 on the season and coming off back-to-back wins, Illinois State men's basketball is now set to take on the Southern Illinois-Edwardsville Cougars at the historic Horton Field House. Here are five things to know ahead of the matchup:. Return to Horton. "For the first time in 34...
NORMAL, IL
MCHD reports 294 new cases of COVID-19 since Dec. 2, two new deaths

The McLean County Health Department reported 294 new cases of COVID-19 in McLean County since Dec. 2, bringing the total number of cases to 62,102. There were two new COVID-19 related deaths, one man and one woman, bringing the total number of deaths in the county to 410. The deaths were not associated with long-term care.

