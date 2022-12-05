Read full article on original website
wymt.com
Police believe ‘The Bogus Beggar’ was spotted in Eastern Ky.
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of The Bogus Beggar being seen in Eastern Kentucky. Pikeville police told WYMT they received complaints about the man on Wednesday. They were able to talk with him and believe he is The Bogus Beggar. However, officers said they think he is...
thelevisalazer.com
Kiplin Vinson, 80, of Louisa, KY
Kiplin Vinson, 80, of Louisa, KY passed away December 3, 2022. Kiplin was born November 12, 1942 at Webb, WV to the late William J. and Louise (Davis) Vinson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Sunny Lou Beaver. He is survived by his...
wymt.com
First responders donate gift cards to all schools in Pike County
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Students in one Eastern Kentucky county will benefit from a generous donation from their local first responders. On Wednesday, the Pikeville First Responders group, which includes Pikeville Police, Pikeville Fire and Pikeville 911 Dispatch, gave a $500 Walmart gift card to all 21 schools in Pike County.
wymt.com
DQ Roundball Preview: Shelby Valley Wildcats
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Shelby Valley Wildcats look to take the next step in 2022-23. Inconsistent play led to a 16-10 record last season and an early exit in the 59th District Tournament, but this team has plenty to look forward to. ”I think it was a big...
thelevisalazer.com
‘American Idol’ Winner Noah Thompson leaving Lawrence County?
Is ‘American Idol’ Winner Noah Thompson leaving Lawrence County?…. Lawrence County’s ‘American Idol’ Winner Season 20 Noah Thompson has had a big impact on our small rural community. Now Noah may be moving on to follow his dream to Nashville where most of the music genre is made.
thelevisalazer.com
Christopher J. Johnson, 40, of Huntington, WV
Christopher J. Johnson, 40, of Huntington, WV went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. Christopher was born October 29, 1982 in Huntington, WV to Steward Longsworth Jordan Jr. and Joan A. Johnson. Christopher is survived by his parents Steward L. Jordan, Jr. and Joan A....
Petition seeks to rename Kentucky state park after Loretta Lynn
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Following the death of country music icon Loretta Lynn in October, a petition seeking to have a park in her home state of Kentucky has already garnered thousands of signatures. The change.org petition seeks to rename Paintsville State Park in Staffordsville to Loretta Lynn State Park. As of noon Friday, it […]
wymt.com
Crash closes part of Floyd County highway
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One roadway in Floyd County has been shut down Tuesday night after a crash. Officials from KSP Post 9 in Pikeville tell WYMT that a crash on KY-114 near the Middle Creek Fire Department has closed that roadway for several hours. No more details are...
wymt.com
Man dead after central Kentucky fire identified
BATH COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is dead after a fire in Bath County. It happened Tuesday morning at a home in the 5600 block of Old Sand Rd. in Salt Lick. According to Kentucky State Police, a man and a woman were inside the home when the fire broke out. We’re told the man died and the woman was taken to an area hospital.
wymt.com
Back to back flooding causes Breathitt County woman to not have a home two holiday seasons in a row
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - This holiday season will the second year Deborah Hansford will be spending Christmas without her home. “I will still be living at my daughters house and having Christmas with her and family,” she said. In March of 2021, water rose nearly three feet in...
thelevisalazer.com
LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – NOVEMBER 11-30, 2022
SEPARATELY, THREE (3) LAWRENCE COUNTY RESIDENTS WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY IN ANOTHER COUNTY JURISDICTION (ONE(1) IN CARTER COUNTY, ONE IN PIKE COUNTY, & ONE (1) IN JOHNSON COUNTY). PREVIOUSLY; FROM 12:00 A.M., OCTOBER 26, 2022, THRU TO 11:59 P.M., NOVEMBER 10, 2022, (16 DAYS); AT LEAST 158 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED...
wymt.com
UPDATE: Floyd County highway back open following crash
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - 12-7-2022 Update: Officials with the Kentucky Department of Transportation say KY 114 is back open. Drivers are still advised to use caution in the area. Original Story:. One roadway in Floyd County has been shut down Tuesday night after a crash. Officials from KSP Post...
1K doses of fentanyl, cocaine seized in Kentucky drug bust
CARTER COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Multiple people are facing possible charges in connection to a drug bust in Kentucky. According to the Fivco Area Drug Enforcement (F.A.D.E.) Task Force, authorities conducted a search warrant at a home in Grayson, Kentucky where they found and seized nearly 1,000 doses of fentanyl, cocaine, firearms and more than […]
thelevisalazer.com
$30,000 Kentucky Power grant awarded to Lawrence County, will aid in hiring consulting company
Kentucky Power grant awarded to Lawrence County will aid in economic development plans. ASHLAND, Ky., December 6, 2022 – Kentucky Power recently awarded a $30,000 economic development grant to Lawrence County. The grant is funded through the Kentucky Power Economic Growth Grant (KPEGG) program. Lawrence County will use the...
wymt.com
Man dies in Wednesday morning crash, coroner says
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Knott County Coroner’s Office responded to a deadly crash Wednesday morning. Coroner Corey Watson told WYMT his office pronounced Ben McCool, 52, dead at the scene. Watson said the crash happened on Yellow Creek Road. McCool was taken to the State Medical Examiner’s...
Pharmacy technician stole 60,000 pills from Pikeville Medical Center
Pikeville Medical Center has agreed to pay over $4 million in civil penalties after a significant diversion of opioids from its pharmacy.
thelevisalazer.com
‘COUNTRY CHRISTMAS’ IN LOUISA 2022, 10TH ANNUAL SEASONAL CELEBRATION
On Saturday Dec 3, 2022 at 12PM Love Joy Ministries hosted a Country Christmas at the Lawrence County Community Center in Louisa, Kentucky. Christina Kincaid and Pat Kincaid represent Love Joy Ministries and have hosted the event every year for the past ten years. Country Christmas is held on the first Saturday in December. “Country Christmas gets better every year and we enjoy giving out presents and food during this time of year,” organizer Christina Kincaid said.
Kentucky pond search turns into missing person investigation after truck found submerged
UPDATE: (1:15 P.M. Dec. 5, 2022) – Kentucky State Police say a pond search where a truck was found submerged has turned up “negative” after no signs of a person or remains were found. A Kentucky State Police spokesperson says a missing person search is underway. Troopers have not released any information on the person […]
cartercountytimes.com
Star and Carter City receive top marks
Carter City and Star elementaries, both of which have been recognized as Blue Ribbon schools of distinction, continued to hold high standards and score high marks – even with the pandemic impacting instruction delivery. The schools were both classified as blue, or a high performing school, based on their...
WSAZ
House fire in Chesapeake closes road
CHESAPEAKE, Ohio. (WSAZ) - Lawrence County 911 dispatchers say multiple crews responded early Tuesday morning to a house fire. The house is located on Third Avenue in Chesapeake. Dispatchers say three different area departments are responding. Third Avenue is currently closed as crews work, which will cause delays for drivers...
