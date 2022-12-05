ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prestonsburg, KY

wymt.com

Police believe ‘The Bogus Beggar’ was spotted in Eastern Ky.

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of The Bogus Beggar being seen in Eastern Kentucky. Pikeville police told WYMT they received complaints about the man on Wednesday. They were able to talk with him and believe he is The Bogus Beggar. However, officers said they think he is...
PIKEVILLE, KY
thelevisalazer.com

Kiplin Vinson, 80, of Louisa, KY

Kiplin Vinson, 80, of Louisa, KY passed away December 3, 2022. Kiplin was born November 12, 1942 at Webb, WV to the late William J. and Louise (Davis) Vinson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Sunny Lou Beaver. He is survived by his...
LOUISA, KY
wymt.com

First responders donate gift cards to all schools in Pike County

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Students in one Eastern Kentucky county will benefit from a generous donation from their local first responders. On Wednesday, the Pikeville First Responders group, which includes Pikeville Police, Pikeville Fire and Pikeville 911 Dispatch, gave a $500 Walmart gift card to all 21 schools in Pike County.
PIKE COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

DQ Roundball Preview: Shelby Valley Wildcats

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Shelby Valley Wildcats look to take the next step in 2022-23. Inconsistent play led to a 16-10 record last season and an early exit in the 59th District Tournament, but this team has plenty to look forward to. ”I think it was a big...
PIKEVILLE, KY
thelevisalazer.com

Christopher J. Johnson, 40, of Huntington, WV

Christopher J. Johnson, 40, of Huntington, WV went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. Christopher was born October 29, 1982 in Huntington, WV to Steward Longsworth Jordan Jr. and Joan A. Johnson. Christopher is survived by his parents Steward L. Jordan, Jr. and Joan A....
HUNTINGTON, WV
WATE

Petition seeks to rename Kentucky state park after Loretta Lynn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Following the death of country music icon Loretta Lynn in October, a petition seeking to have a park in her home state of Kentucky has already garnered thousands of signatures. The change.org petition seeks to rename Paintsville State Park in Staffordsville to Loretta Lynn State Park. As of noon Friday, it […]
STAFFORDSVILLE, KY
wymt.com

Crash closes part of Floyd County highway

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One roadway in Floyd County has been shut down Tuesday night after a crash. Officials from KSP Post 9 in Pikeville tell WYMT that a crash on KY-114 near the Middle Creek Fire Department has closed that roadway for several hours. No more details are...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Man dead after central Kentucky fire identified

BATH COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is dead after a fire in Bath County. It happened Tuesday morning at a home in the 5600 block of Old Sand Rd. in Salt Lick. According to Kentucky State Police, a man and a woman were inside the home when the fire broke out. We’re told the man died and the woman was taken to an area hospital.
BATH COUNTY, KY
thelevisalazer.com

LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – NOVEMBER 11-30, 2022

SEPARATELY, THREE (3) LAWRENCE COUNTY RESIDENTS WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY IN ANOTHER COUNTY JURISDICTION (ONE(1) IN CARTER COUNTY, ONE IN PIKE COUNTY, & ONE (1) IN JOHNSON COUNTY). PREVIOUSLY; FROM 12:00 A.M., OCTOBER 26, 2022, THRU TO 11:59 P.M., NOVEMBER 10, 2022, (16 DAYS); AT LEAST 158 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

UPDATE: Floyd County highway back open following crash

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - 12-7-2022 Update: Officials with the Kentucky Department of Transportation say KY 114 is back open. Drivers are still advised to use caution in the area. Original Story:. One roadway in Floyd County has been shut down Tuesday night after a crash. Officials from KSP Post...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

1K doses of fentanyl, cocaine seized in Kentucky drug bust

CARTER COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Multiple people are facing possible charges in connection to a drug bust in Kentucky. According to the Fivco Area Drug Enforcement (F.A.D.E.) Task Force, authorities conducted a search warrant at a home in Grayson, Kentucky where they found and seized nearly 1,000 doses of fentanyl, cocaine, firearms and more than […]
GRAYSON, KY
wymt.com

Man dies in Wednesday morning crash, coroner says

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Knott County Coroner’s Office responded to a deadly crash Wednesday morning. Coroner Corey Watson told WYMT his office pronounced Ben McCool, 52, dead at the scene. Watson said the crash happened on Yellow Creek Road. McCool was taken to the State Medical Examiner’s...
KNOTT COUNTY, KY
thelevisalazer.com

‘COUNTRY CHRISTMAS’ IN LOUISA 2022, 10TH ANNUAL SEASONAL CELEBRATION

On Saturday Dec 3, 2022 at 12PM Love Joy Ministries hosted a Country Christmas at the Lawrence County Community Center in Louisa, Kentucky. Christina Kincaid and Pat Kincaid represent Love Joy Ministries and have hosted the event every year for the past ten years. Country Christmas is held on the first Saturday in December. “Country Christmas gets better every year and we enjoy giving out presents and food during this time of year,” organizer Christina Kincaid said.
LOUISA, KY
cartercountytimes.com

Star and Carter City receive top marks

Carter City and Star elementaries, both of which have been recognized as Blue Ribbon schools of distinction, continued to hold high standards and score high marks – even with the pandemic impacting instruction delivery. The schools were both classified as blue, or a high performing school, based on their...
CARTER COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

House fire in Chesapeake closes road

CHESAPEAKE, Ohio. (WSAZ) - Lawrence County 911 dispatchers say multiple crews responded early Tuesday morning to a house fire. The house is located on Third Avenue in Chesapeake. Dispatchers say three different area departments are responding. Third Avenue is currently closed as crews work, which will cause delays for drivers...
CHESAPEAKE, OH

