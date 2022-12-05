Read full article on original website
Related
thelevisalazer.com
ARC HIRING SOCIAL WORKERS IN ASHLAND, INEZ
RpnosSeotdf y1:Ytu0i326u0e1sh1Ptm5rua4M018gt2c 0ct degmh1fa0 ·. Are you looking for a meaningful career where you have the opportunity to help someone determine the steps that are needed to put their life back together? If so, being a Targeted Case Manager with ARC may be the right fit for you. We’re hiring...
‘I just walk all night to stay warm’: As more people live on the streets, unsheltered West Virginians struggle to survive
Charleston, Huntington and Morgantown have all seen large increases in their unsheltered homeless populations. Those living outside describe the hardships of eking out life on the margins, especially during the winter. ‘I just walk all night to stay warm’: As more people live on the streets, unsheltered West Virginians struggle to survive appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
Name released of man found dead in Grayson, Kentucky, pond
UPDATE (Dec. 9, 2022, at 6:17 p.m.): Shane Goodall, a Kentucky State Police (KSP) Trooper from Post 14, confirmed the body found in a Grayson pond Friday afternoon was 53-year-old Douglas Turley. Officials said they believe he was in a vehicle accident when his truck went into the pond. No foul play is suspected at […]
thelevisalazer.com
Jewell Tingler, 57, of Louisa, KY
Jewell Tingler, 57, of Louisa, KY went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at her home. Jewell was born November 9, 1965 in Louisa, KY. She was preceded in death by her parents James and Judith Roop and her husband Earl William Tingler. Survivors include...
thelevisalazer.com
‘TRIPLE THREAT’ OF FLU, COVID AND RSP VERY REAL IN COUNTY, REGION AND STATE
LOUISA, KY. — Heard all the fuss over the new ‘triple threat’ of Covid-19, Influenza and RSP spreading throughout the mountains? Well it is real and we decided to find out how bad it really is. There is statewide concern and the governor’s office has warned against...
wymt.com
Police believe ‘The Bogus Beggar’ was spotted in Eastern Ky.
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of The Bogus Beggar being seen in Eastern Kentucky. Pikeville police told WYMT they received complaints about the man on Wednesday. They were able to talk with him and believe he is The Bogus Beggar. However, officers said they think he is...
thelevisalazer.com
Lawrence County Civil Suits for the week of Dec 5-10
Lawrence County Civil Suits for the week of Dec 5-10 COMMONWEALTH CD FUND, LLC, VS. WOLFORD, RABON , ET AL. VANHOOSE, WILLIAM A JR VS. AIELLO, FRANKIE NAN , ET AL. VANDERBILT MORTGAGE AND FINANCE, INC. VS. NELSON, COLTON WAD. (MOTION HOUR) CAIN VALLEY, INC. VS. CLEVENGER , MARK WHEELER...
wymt.com
‘The Bogus Beggar’ arrested in EKY
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Gary Thompson, also known as ‘The Bogus Beggar’, was arrested Saturday evening and taken to the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center. Thompson, from Louisville, has a long history in Kentucky. Our sister station, WAVE News, followed his story for several years. He was jailed...
2 dead in Prestonsburg, Kentucky crash
FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—Two people are dead after a two-vehicle crash in Floyd County, Kentucky. The Kentucky State Police say that on Tuesday, they responded to a collision in Prestonsburg just before 7 p.m. Police found that a Dodge pickup truck crossed the center line and struck a Nissan pickup. The driver of the Nissan, […]
WSAZ
Photos of jewelry found along with human remains released by sheriff
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) -- It’s been about a week since a hunter discovered human remains, belonging to a woman between the ages of 30 to 50, in the Lucasville area. Friday, the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office released photos of jewelry that was found at the scene. Three...
Deputies search for missing man in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man. 45-year-old Kevin Erwin was last seen at the Rodeway Inn in Cross Lanes on Nov. 26. Mr. Erwin is 5’11” and weighs about 175 pounds. He has a teardrop tattoo near his left eye. Anyone with […]
lootpress.com
Hillbilly Hotdogs is a West Virginia favorite
LESAGE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – For years, the roadside restaurant, Hillbilly Hotdogs, in Cabell County has been serving up some of the best hotdogs around. The over-21-year-old business started by couple Sonny and Sharie Knight in 1999 is still serving up weenies today. The unique restaurant is located inside an...
Pharmacy technician stole 60,000 pills from Pikeville Medical Center
Pikeville Medical Center has agreed to pay over $4 million in civil penalties after a significant diversion of opioids from its pharmacy.
cartercountytimes.com
Weekly arrests report: 12/7/22
The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Carter County Detention Center over the past two weeks. This list includes local arrests only. It does not include federal inmates being housed at or transported through the detention center. Tiffany Huff, 35, of Ashland, arrested by Carter County Sheriff, charges...
Man dies after being hit by train in West Virginia
BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man died after being hit by a train early on Friday. West Virginia State Police say they were dispatched to the Seth area of Boone County after a call regarding a pedestrian being hit by a train. The call came in around 12:30 a.m. They say 35-year-old Everett Adkins, of Comfort, […]
WSAZ
Missing man’s body found in pond
CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - The body of a missing man was found Friday afternoon in a pond in Carter County, according to Kentucky State Police. Fifty-three-year-old Douglas Turley’s truck was found and pulled out of the pond Sunday. Dive teams were unable to locate the body during a search Monday.
West Virginia man faces felony charge for third DUI arrest
BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says a man will have his license revoked after the third time he was caught allegedly driving under the influence. According to BCSO, deputies were patrolling in the Hewitt area and stopped a driver suspected of driving under the influence. After an investigation, authorities charged […]
1 trapped in vehicle after Cabell County, West Virginia, crash, dispatchers say
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash where dispatchers say a person is trapped in a vehicle in Cabell County. According to Cabell County 911 dispatchers, a single-vehicle crash happened around 1:27 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, in the 6500 block of Route 60, also known as Ohio […]
Comments / 0