videtteonline.com
Top 10 Christmas activities happening this month in Bloomington-Normal
Looking to get into the holiday spirit? Look no further. Here are the top 10 Christmas activities happening here in Bloomington-Normal. Rader Family Farms will be opening its coffee, bakery and retail for the holiday season. The Holiday Stop-n-Shop will be selling holiday drinks, food and Christmas gifts for customers. The event will take place 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Five things to do this weekend in Bloomington-Normal
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are five events happening in the Bloomington-Normal area:. Miller Park Zoo is inviting the community to come see the zoo decorated for the holidays. People can enjoy activities, local vendors and see Santa and Mrs. Claus while enjoying the decorated zoo. Participants...
Dean of College of Engineering candidate Keyser emphasizes enrollment, retention at forum
On Thursday, Dr. Thomas Keyser delivered a presentation on the goals and visions he wishes to fulfill as founding dean of Illinois State University’s College of Engineering. Keyser is the current dean of engineering, technology and management at Oregon Institute of Technology. Within this position, Keyser said he hopes...
MCHD reports 294 new cases of COVID-19 since Dec. 2, two new deaths
The McLean County Health Department reported 294 new cases of COVID-19 in McLean County since Dec. 2, bringing the total number of cases to 62,102. There were two new COVID-19 related deaths, one man and one woman, bringing the total number of deaths in the county to 410. The deaths were not associated with long-term care.
ISU track and field picks up 10 event wins at DePaul
CHICAGO — Illinois State track and field teams traveled to participate in the Blue Demon Holiday Invitational hosted by DePaul Friday where they were able to take away 10 event wins and a new school record. Junior Hassy Fashina-Bombata took first in the 60-meter hurdles and recorded a time...
ISU men's basketball battles Southern Illinois-Edwardsville for 77-71 win in Return to Horton
In its historic Return to Horton Field House, Illlinois State men's basketball battled Southern Illinois-Edwardsville for a 77-71 win Saturday. A crowd of 3,420 came out to provide an atmosphere unlike anything ISU has seen in years. "Right when they opened up the gates people were running in and you...
ISU women's basketball drops third game in four tries 64-51 at Purdue
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. -- Despite a valiant effort against Big ten giant Purdue, Illinois State women’s basketball suffered a 64-51 defeat on the road Sunday. The Redbirds’ strong defensive efforts continued as they held the Boilermakers to their lowest-scoring affair of the season while also holding them to 4-of-14 from three.
