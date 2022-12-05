Read full article on original website
Albertsons says Washington AG is denied request for injunction to stop Co’s dividend payment
(Reuters) – Albertsons Companies Inc said late on Friday that Washington State Court has denied a request of preliminary injunction by the state’s Attorney General to prevent the company from paying a dividend to its shareholders. The attorneys general of California, Illinois and Washington D.C. asked a federal...
Britain’s Morrisons in 220 million stg logistics sale and leaseback deal
LONDON (Reuters) – Morrisons has completed a 220 million pounds ($269 million) sale and leaseback deal for seven logistics properties with asset manager ICG, the British supermarket group said on Friday. It said it will lease the properties back for up to 25 years, adding that the transaction will...
China reports 8,838 new COVID cases for Dec 11 vs 10,815 a day earlier
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China reported 8,838 new COVID-19 infections for Dec. 11, of which 2,240 were symptomatic and 6,598 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Monday. That is compared with 10,815 new cases a day earlier – 2,338 symptomatic and 8,477 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately....
U.S. household wealth falls for third consecutive quarter, Fed says
(Reuters) – U.S. household wealth fell by $400 billion in the third quarter as a drop in U.S. stock prices outpaced gains in real estate values, a Federal Reserve report showed on Friday. Household net worth declined to $143.3 trillion at the end of September from $143.7 trillion at...
Biden faces uphill battle in spat with Microsoft over Activision deal
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Biden administration may struggle to convince a judge to stop Microsoft Corp’s $69 billion bid for “Call of Duty” maker Activision, because of the voluntary concessions offered by the tech giant to allay fears it could dominate the gaming market, antitrust experts said.
Turquoise Hill shareholders approve Rio Tinto’s $3.3 billion buyout bid
(Reuters) – Shareholders of Canada’s Turquoise Hill on Friday voted in favour of Rio Tinto’s $3.3 billion bid to take it private and gain direct control over a giant Mongolian copper mine. (Reporting by Clara Denina and Mrinalika Roy; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Shounak Dasgupta)
China central bank calls for green finance regulation to be strengthened
HONG KONG (Reuters) – China’s central bank on Saturday warned that climate change and a global move to a low-carbon economy posed risks for domestic financial institutions and said stronger regulation was required. “Climate change and low-carbon transformation will have a major impact on the wealth pattern and...
Waning trust: China shadow banks pivot away from property to survive
SHANGHAI/HONG KONG (Reuters) – For more than a decade, Chinese developers’ debt-fuelled construction boom enriched the country’s shadow banks, who were eager to capitalise on the needs of an industry desperate for credit and too risky for traditional lenders. Now, in the wake of a government clampdown...
Marketmind: All in on reopening
A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Ankur Banerjee:. Soft demand and weak economic activity remain a drag on China as the world’s second-biggest economy slowly but surely shakes off its COVID restrictions. The path to reopening is unlikely to be smooth and straight-forward, with some finding it difficult to break out of habits formed during the strict lockdowns.
“Small joyless flows” as investors sell stocks and cash – Bofa
LONDON (Reuters) – Investors sold stocks and bought gold in the week to Wednesday, withdrawing $5.7 billion from equity funds, BofA Global Research said on Friday, a week of “small, joyless flows”, as markets position for the approaching end of the Fed’s rate hiking cycle. Both...
Jana ratchets up pressure on Freshpet, recruits Schmidt to campaign
NEW YORK (Reuters) – The activist investor pushing Freshpet Inc to consider selling itself is ratcheting up the pressure on the pet-food company by recruiting industry expert Kurt Schmidt to help with its campaign and possibly serve as director candidate, people familiar with the matter said. Jana Partners LLC,...
Greek industrial output drops 2.5% y/y in October
ATHENS (Reuters) – Greek industrial output dropped 2.5% in October compared to the same month a year earlier after a downwardly revised 1.2% decline in September, data from statistics service ELSTAT showed on Friday. A breakdown of index components showed manufacturing production rose 2.4% from the same month in...
Berkeley holds back investments amid tough housing climate
(Reuters) – Berkeley Group said it would hold off land purchases in the near term to conserve cash as the high-end homebuilder grapples with a fall in bookings and rising cancellations as Britain’s housing sector comes under pressure. British homebuilders are facing falling house prices and weak demand...
Fitch affirms United Kingdom rating at ‘AA-‘
(Reuters) – Rating agency Fitch maintained United Kingdom’s sovereign debt rating at “AA-” on Friday, citing Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s macroeconomic policy framework, deep capital markets and the sterling’s international reserve currency status. The agency affirmed its outlook for the country at “negative”, due...
