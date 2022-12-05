Read full article on original website
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Florida's Most Haunted Doll Gets His Very Own Line of BoozeUncovering FloridaKey West, FL
keysweekly.com
KEY WEST CITY COMMISSION MEETING GETS CRANKY
The Dec. 6 Key West city commission meeting got snarly during a two-hour discussion of the pocket park at the top of Duval Street and the neighboring Southernmost Mansion, which paid to build the park four years ago and still pays to maintain it. It was the last commission meeting...
lazytrips.com
Is there a ferry from Miami to Key West?
Key West is located south of Miami, at the end of a chain of islands called the Florida Keys. It is the southernmost point of Florida and is connected to the mainland by US Route 1. To the west is the Gulf of Mexico, while Cuba and the Caribbean islands sit to the South.
keysweekly.com
PLAN YOUR KEY WEST HOLIDAY EVENTS THIS WEEKEND
Yes, we know, we’ve run this schedule of holiday events before, but there’s a lot going on this month. Whether you delight in the fun and funky, the enchantingly elegant, or all the above, revelers of all ages can immerse in a solid month of tropical warmth infused holiday magic and merry-making.
keysweekly.com
IN PICTURES: FARO BLANCO CELEBRATES ANNUAL LIGHTHOUSE LIGHTING
Even cruisers on Marathon’s northern waterways are sure to see a sign of the season as Faro Blanco Resort and Marina welcomed Santa himself to turn on the holiday lights at the marina’s iconic 65-foot lighthouse. Local rockers Abstract Radio provided the musical backdrop for the evening as kids and families enjoyed food and drink specials at sunset while waiting for their turn to visit with Mr. and Mrs. Claus.
keysweekly.com
IN PICTURES: KEY WEST’S HOMETOWN HOLIDAY PARADE IS A HIT
One of the most popular events of Key West’s holiday season took place Dec. 3, when the Hometown Holiday Parade stepped off from Truman Avenue and White Street. The procession of about 55 floats made its way down Truman Avenue, then turned onto Duval Street. Throngs of locals and...
keysweekly.com
‘NUTCRACKER KEY WEST’ BLENDS CONCH LIFE WITH CHRISTMAS
It’s difficult to imagine a more iconic storytelling of the magic of Christmas than George. Balanchine’s classic ballet fantasy, “The Nutcracker.”. But there’s no need to leave town to enter this dreamy wonderland. A charming two-act iteration of sugar plum fairies and waltzing flowers set to Tchaikovsky’s symphonic masterpiece is on stage right here in Key West for a limited run through Sunday, Dec. 11 at the Tennessee Williams Theatre on College Road.
cw34.com
Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — One ran and the other dropped drugs on the ground. A routine traffic stop ended with a drug arrest in Monroe County. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office stopped a Nissan sport utility vehicle around 7:43 p.m. on Dec. 8 for failure to stop at a stop sign.
keysweekly.com
IN PICTURES: THE GRINCH VISITS MARATHON’S BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY FOR PET PHOTOS
In one of his rare feats of kindness, the grump with a heart two sizes too small paid a visit to Marathon’s Berkshire Hathaway Home Services office on Dec. 6. With a donation drive for pet supplies and monetary donations to benefit the Florida Keys SPCA, the Grinch spent two hours making new furry friends and creating photo opportunities for all visitors. Though the Keys Weekly pressed him for an answer, he was suspiciously quiet about the whereabouts of his own four-legged companion, Max.
