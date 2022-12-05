Prince Harry addresses 'pain and suffering of women marrying into' the British royal family in new Netflix doc, more news

Read full article on original website
Guest
5d ago
Give us names Harry. All the woman. See who went into the royal family seem very happy.your mother had it rough, but she left with money etc. that inheritance you enjoy today. DIana refused protection that the Queen offered her, unless she was with you boys. She led her own life, her own way and you cannot put blame on the Monarchy. You need to grow up little boy, you are not the only person who has list a parent in this world.
2
Connie Sims
5d ago
that is why William wanted you to wait but you are to stubborn to see what he meant
6
