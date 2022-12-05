Prince Harry addresses 'pain and suffering of women marrying into' the British royal family in new Netflix doc, more news

Neal Bledsoe, who's appeared on a Marvel series and is a staple in TV Christmas movies, is leaving the Great American Family network following Candace Cameron Bure's anti LGBTQIA+ comments. "I hope GAF will change, but until everyone can be represented in their films with pride, my choice is clear. I look forward to working with creators who put no limits on the stories we tell and follow through on their message of values with open arms," he said in a statement given to Variety. Candace, the chief creative officer at GAF, recently told WSJ.com that the network "will keep traditional marriage at the core." The team at GAF, Candace said, are "Christians that love the Lord and wanted to promote faith programming and good family entertainment." In his statement, Neal added, "I want to be very clear: My support for the LGBTQIA+ community is unconditional — nothing is worth my silence or their ability to live and love freely in a world that we are lucky enough to share with them."

2 DAYS AGO