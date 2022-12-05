Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Yakima Herald Republic
Could WA follow NYC’s footsteps and force people into mental health treatment?
New York City Mayor Eric Adams unveiled a controversial policy last month to force people with severe mental illnesses off city streets and into hospitals. Already the Bazelon Center for Mental Health and other patients’ rights advocates are pushing back, worried the policy focuses more on reducing visible homelessness than helping people access mental health care.
Yakima Herald Republic
Keystone Spill Kansas
Federal data: Kansas oil spill biggest in Keystone history. Federal data shows a spill from the Keystone pipeline this week dumped enough oil to fill an Olympic-sized swimming pool into a northeastern Kansas creek. The data shows it's the largest for an onshore crude pipeline in nine years, and the biggest in the system's history. The U.S. Department of Transportation data also shows Keystone's operator was allowed to exceed typical maximum pressure levels. The pipeline’s Canada-based operator, TC Energy, and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said Friday the spill was contained, although cleanup efforts will continue into next week.
Yakima Herald Republic
Three takeaways from UW men’s basketball’s seventh straight loss to No. 18 Gonzaga
SPOKANE – Another lopsided loss to Gonzaga sparked more consternation for the Washington men’s basketball team and growing concerns that this season is slipping into mediocrity after a promising start. Shortly after his Huskies were clobbered 77-60, coach Mike Hopkins had difficulties finding many positives from a miserable...
Yakima Herald Republic
Gonzaga rewind: Hunter Sallis and Drew Timme put clamps on Huskies, Efton Reid makes most of first-half shift
Dec. 11—Gonzaga sweated out close finishes against Xavier, Baylor and Kent State — games that were decided by 12 combined points — so Bulldog fans probably didn't mind seeing their team flip the script in Friday's rivalry game against Washington. The Zags overcame a slow start on...
Comments / 0