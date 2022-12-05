Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bloomington man faces drug, stolen vehicle charges
Dec. 11—SULLIVAN COUNTY — A Bloomington man faces drug and auto theft charges after his arrest near Sullivan Saturday, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office. At about 2 a.m. Saturday, a sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop on Indiana 54, near Sullivan. Further investigation revealed the vehicle...
Vigo County Jail Log: Dec. 12, 2022
Dec. 9—The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Thursday and Friday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges. Thursday. * Adam Bryant, 29,...
