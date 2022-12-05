ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Idaho authorities continue to investigate whether one of the slain university students had a stalker, police say

By CNN Newsource
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KmDGJ_0jYQZoZ900

By Amir Vera and Hannah Sarisohn, CNN

Three weeks after four Idaho college students were found stabbed to death in an off-campus house, Moscow police said they are still looking into the possibility that one of the victims had a stalker.

Police outlined a situation in October when a man appeared to be following Kaylee Goncalves, one of the victims, outside a local business, according to a news release from the department. Police said this was an isolated incident, and the man and an associate were trying to meet women at the business, which police said was corroborated through additional investigation. It was not an ongoing pattern of stalking. There is currently no evidence tying the two men to the killings, the release said.

Last month, investigators looked "extensively" into hundreds of pieces of information about Goncalves having a stalker, but "have not been able to verify or identify a stalker," police said.

Police are still asking for tips from the public on information regarding a possible stalker.

"Investigators continue looking into information about Kaylee having a stalker. Information about a potential stalker or unusual occurrences should go through the Tip Line," according to the release.

Goncalves, 21, along with roommates Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Kernodle's boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, 20, who did not live in the house, were found dead November 13. The four victims were likely stabbed multiple times in their sleep just days before Thanksgiving break, police have said. Local, state and federal investigators have all been working to find a suspect, and they are starting to receive forensic testing results from the crime scene, law enforcement experts told CNN.

In a Saturday update, the Moscow Police Department said it's received more than 2,000 email tips, phone tips and more than 1,000 submissions to an FBI link. The killings have unnerved the town of Moscow, with its 26,000 residents, because it had not recorded a murder since 2015.

At this point in the investigation, police have not identified a suspect or found the murder weapon , believed to be a knife. Police have also not released the names of the surviving roommates who were said to have been in the home at the time of the killings. CNN did not report their names until they were publicly identified during a memorial service Sunday when a pastor read letters written by the two roommates -- identified as Dylan Mortensen and Bethany Funke.

In the letters that were read aloud Sunday, Mortensen and Funke wrote how much they would miss the victims and what they meant to them as both roommates and friends.

"My life was greatly impacted to have known these four beautiful people," the pastor read in Mortensen's letter. "My people who changed my life in so many ways and made me so happy. I know it will be hard to not have the four of them in our lives, but I know Xana, Ethan, Maddie and Kaylee would want us to live life and be happy and they would want us to celebrate their lives."

The-CNN-Wire
& © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN's Michelle Watson and Chris Boyette contributed to this report.

The post Idaho authorities continue to investigate whether one of the slain university students had a stalker, police say appeared first on Local News 8 .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIFI Local News 8

Investigators have quality leads in the killings of 4 students, Idaho police spokesperson says

Investigators have "a lot of quality leads" about last month's killings of four University of Idaho students in an off-campus house, even though they still haven't determined who killed them, an Idaho state police spokesperson said Tuesday morning. The post Investigators have quality leads in the killings of 4 students, Idaho police spokesperson says appeared first on Local News 8.
MOSCOW, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Idaho student killings investigation receives overwhelming amount of tips for white sedan being sought, police say

By Emma Tucker, CNN The investigation into the killings of four University of Idaho students has received an overwhelming amount of tips related to their search for a white sedan seen near the crime scene around the time of the deaths last month, police said Friday. Due to the amount of tips received, calls are The post Idaho student killings investigation receives overwhelming amount of tips for white sedan being sought, police say appeared first on Local News 8.
MOSCOW, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Authorities say they’ve received thousands of tips regarding 4 slain University of Idaho students

By Aya Elamroussi, CNN Authorities investigating the killings of four University of Idaho students who were found stabbed to death last month say they have received thousands of tips from the public. In a Saturday update, the Moscow Police Department said it has received more than 2,640 emails to a tip web address, more than The post Authorities say they’ve received thousands of tips regarding 4 slain University of Idaho students appeared first on Local News 8.
MOSCOW, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Idaho police are set to return slain university students’ belongings to their families starting today

By Veronica Miracle, Stella Chan, Jason Hanna and Theresa Waldrop, CNN Police on Wednesday will begin returning to their families some personal belongings of the four University of Idaho students found slain last month, the Moscow department said. “It’s time for us to give those things back that really mean something to those families and The post Idaho police are set to return slain university students’ belongings to their families starting today appeared first on Local News 8.
MOSCOW, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Gabby Petito’s parents file motion to add Laundrie family attorney as defendant in an ongoing lawsuit

The parents of Gabby Petito have filed a motion to add Laundrie family attorney Steven Bertolino as a defendant in an ongoing civil lawsuit against Brian Laundrie's parents, Christopher and Roberta Laundrie. The post Gabby Petito’s parents file motion to add Laundrie family attorney as defendant in an ongoing lawsuit appeared first on Local News 8.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

2nd Oath Keepers Jan. 6 sedition trial to get underway

WASHINGTON (AP) — After securing seditious conspiracy convictions against two leaders of the Oath Keepers, the Justice Department will begin Monday to try to make its Capitol riot case against four others affiliated with the far-right extremist group. Openings statements are expected in Washington’s federal court less than two...
WASHINGTON, DC
KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy