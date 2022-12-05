Read full article on original website
cbs12.com
Delray Beach Police in need of toys for annual drive
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Help brighten a child's Christmas this year. The Delray Beach Police Department is in need of more toys for their annual toy drive. They are looking for stuffed animals and scooters for pre-teen and teenaged boys and girls. They also need body wash and...
cbs12.com
Missing 15-year-old from Palm Beach County found
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A teen that was reported missing on Sunday has been found. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office was looking for 15-year-old Jenniffer A Ramirez Jimenez who was last seen in West Palm Beach. Deputies say she was last seen getting into a gray...
cbs12.com
Drinking deputy 'abandoning his post, sleeping in his truck' instead of patrolling PBIA
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A Palm Beach County sheriff's deputy was accused of reporting for duty at Palm Beach International Airport while intoxicated. If that sounds familiar, it’s because CBS12 News reported on the same deputy facing that accusation six months earlier. The previous incident happened...
cbs12.com
Beloved band director, late wife honored at Glades Central
BELLE GLADE, Fla. (CBS12) — A beloved band director and his late wife received a big honor in Belle Glade on Friday night, one that further cemented their commitment to students and the community. Glades Central Community High School renamed Building No. 5 as the Willie and Estella Pyfrom...
cbs12.com
Puppy mill, shootings, and kittens: Top stories in photos
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are the top stories from this week in photos. 'Operation Blue's Clues:' Puppy mill shut down in Vero Beach. After a months-long investigation, deputies said they were able to shut down a puppy mill and arrest two people involved. The Indian River...
cbs12.com
Home invasion suspects from out of town charged with stealing safe that contained $736,000
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — There’s a second arrest after a home invasion in which robbers stole a safe that had about $736,000 in cash. That violent incident happened more than nine months ago, back in February, near West Palm Beach. The home was south of Forest Hill Boulevard, between Jog Road and Military Trail.
cbs12.com
Boynton Beach Police mourns loss of an officer
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Boynton Beach Police Department announced the passing of Officer Dennis Castro today. Early Saturday morning, Castro was involved in a single vehicle car accident, while off-duty. He died from severe injuries sustained from the crash. “As a former Officer and Detective at the...
cbs12.com
Fatal Brightline crash in Lake Worth
LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — Ignoring railroad signs proved fatal Friday night. On Dec. 9, Layfun Moore Jr., 36, was driving eastbound on Washington Avenue in Lake Worth. At the same time, a Brightline passenger train was travelling northbound, approaching the intersection of Washington Avenue. According to the Palm...
cbs12.com
Human remains found in Palm Beach Gardens
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — Police found unidentified remains in a community in Palm Beach Gardens. The Palm Beach Gardens Police Department said the remains were found on Thursday night in a canal at the Steeplechase community. Police say the remains belong to a woman and are working...
cbs12.com
Man wanted for breaking into cars, using stolen credit cards on Treasure Coast
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — Police on the Treasure Coast are asking for help identifying a man they say broke into cars, stole purses with credit cards, and then used them. Port St. Lucie police said victims were parked at Winterlakes Park when their windows were smashed, and valuables taken, on Nov. 4 and Nov. 25.
cbs12.com
Coast guard, Vanilla Ice, and fatal crash: Top stories in video
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are the top stories from this week in video. Video: Coast Guard rescues 1, stops illegal migrant landing off the Florida coast. The U.S. Coast Guard rescued one person after stopping an illegal migrant landing 15 miles off the Florida Coast. Air...
cbs12.com
Border Patrol captures 13 migrants during 'maritime smuggling event' in Palm Beach
PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Thirteen migrants were taken into custody after U.S. Border Patrol agents responded to a "maritime smuggling event" in Palm Beach. The Palm Beach Police Department began receiving phone calls around 7:44 a.m. on Dec. 9 from witnesses of a possible migrant landing happening near South Ocean Boulevard.
cbs12.com
Thief ran over partner with pick-up truck while fleeing crime scene
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A thief is in the hospital after his partner in crime ran over his leg with a pick-up truck as the two were fleeing the scene of their crime. According to Pennsylvania State Police in Carlisle, officials were sent to the scene on Dec. 10 at around 6:20 a.m. for a reported pedestrian related crash.
cbs12.com
Missing juvenile out of Palm Beach Gardens found
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: Police say Janise was recovered. The Palm Beach Schools Police Department is searching for a missing girl from Palm Beach Gardens. Authorities say 15-year-old Janise Santos was last seen on Wednesday, Dec. 7, on the campus of Palm Beach Gardens High School.
cbs12.com
House catches fire after homeowner was attacked by unknown assailant, authorities say
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — An attack led to a house fire in Stuart, authorities said. Martin County Fire Rescue said crews responded to the fire around 3 p.m. Luckily, firefighters managed to contain the fire into one area of the home. Authorities said the fire was set after the...
cbs12.com
Vanilla Ice visits CBS12 to talks about upcoming project and Winterfest
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A special guest was in the CBS12 News studio on Friday morning — rapper and reality TV star Vanilla Ice. Tonight in Wellington, Vanilla Ice will be headlining Winterfest at Village Park. Vanilla Ice says he's been apart of the event for over 20 years and finds that this is one of the ways he can give back to the community he calls home.
cbs12.com
Beautiful weekend weather continues
Sunny to partly cloudy skies in the forecast for Sunday. Highs in the upper 70s Treasure Coast, lower 80s Palm Beach County. An elevated rip current risk remains for beachgoers. Small craft advisory on the Treasure Coast with seas 5-7 feet. 2-4 foot seas on the Palm Beach County Coast.
cbs12.com
Still warm through the weekend
Mainly clear and moonlit skies tonight. Lows in the low to mid 60s coast, upper 50s well inland. Sunny to partly cloudy skies in the forecast for Saturday. An elevated rip current risk remains for beachgoers. Small craft advisory on the Treasure Coast with seas 6-8 feet. 2-4 foot seas...
