ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Worth, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs12.com

Delray Beach Police in need of toys for annual drive

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Help brighten a child's Christmas this year. The Delray Beach Police Department is in need of more toys for their annual toy drive. They are looking for stuffed animals and scooters for pre-teen and teenaged boys and girls. They also need body wash and...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Missing 15-year-old from Palm Beach County found

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A teen that was reported missing on Sunday has been found. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office was looking for 15-year-old Jenniffer A Ramirez Jimenez who was last seen in West Palm Beach. Deputies say she was last seen getting into a gray...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Beloved band director, late wife honored at Glades Central

BELLE GLADE, Fla. (CBS12) — A beloved band director and his late wife received a big honor in Belle Glade on Friday night, one that further cemented their commitment to students and the community. Glades Central Community High School renamed Building No. 5 as the Willie and Estella Pyfrom...
BELLE GLADE, FL
cbs12.com

Puppy mill, shootings, and kittens: Top stories in photos

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are the top stories from this week in photos. 'Operation Blue's Clues:' Puppy mill shut down in Vero Beach. After a months-long investigation, deputies said they were able to shut down a puppy mill and arrest two people involved. The Indian River...
VERO BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Boynton Beach Police mourns loss of an officer

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Boynton Beach Police Department announced the passing of Officer Dennis Castro today. Early Saturday morning, Castro was involved in a single vehicle car accident, while off-duty. He died from severe injuries sustained from the crash. “As a former Officer and Detective at the...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Fatal Brightline crash in Lake Worth

LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — Ignoring railroad signs proved fatal Friday night. On Dec. 9, Layfun Moore Jr., 36, was driving eastbound on Washington Avenue in Lake Worth. At the same time, a Brightline passenger train was travelling northbound, approaching the intersection of Washington Avenue. According to the Palm...
LAKE WORTH, FL
cbs12.com

Human remains found in Palm Beach Gardens

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — Police found unidentified remains in a community in Palm Beach Gardens. The Palm Beach Gardens Police Department said the remains were found on Thursday night in a canal at the Steeplechase community. Police say the remains belong to a woman and are working...
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
cbs12.com

Thief ran over partner with pick-up truck while fleeing crime scene

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A thief is in the hospital after his partner in crime ran over his leg with a pick-up truck as the two were fleeing the scene of their crime. According to Pennsylvania State Police in Carlisle, officials were sent to the scene on Dec. 10 at around 6:20 a.m. for a reported pedestrian related crash.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
cbs12.com

Missing juvenile out of Palm Beach Gardens found

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: Police say Janise was recovered. The Palm Beach Schools Police Department is searching for a missing girl from Palm Beach Gardens. Authorities say 15-year-old Janise Santos was last seen on Wednesday, Dec. 7, on the campus of Palm Beach Gardens High School.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
cbs12.com

Vanilla Ice visits CBS12 to talks about upcoming project and Winterfest

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A special guest was in the CBS12 News studio on Friday morning — rapper and reality TV star Vanilla Ice. Tonight in Wellington, Vanilla Ice will be headlining Winterfest at Village Park. Vanilla Ice says he's been apart of the event for over 20 years and finds that this is one of the ways he can give back to the community he calls home.
WELLINGTON, FL
cbs12.com

Beautiful weekend weather continues

Sunny to partly cloudy skies in the forecast for Sunday. Highs in the upper 70s Treasure Coast, lower 80s Palm Beach County. An elevated rip current risk remains for beachgoers. Small craft advisory on the Treasure Coast with seas 5-7 feet. 2-4 foot seas on the Palm Beach County Coast.
cbs12.com

Still warm through the weekend

Mainly clear and moonlit skies tonight. Lows in the low to mid 60s coast, upper 50s well inland. Sunny to partly cloudy skies in the forecast for Saturday. An elevated rip current risk remains for beachgoers. Small craft advisory on the Treasure Coast with seas 6-8 feet. 2-4 foot seas...

Comments / 0

Community Policy