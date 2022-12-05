FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — Police on the Treasure Coast are asking for help identifying a man they say broke into cars, stole purses with credit cards, and then used them. Port St. Lucie police said victims were parked at Winterlakes Park when their windows were smashed, and valuables taken, on Nov. 4 and Nov. 25.

FORT PIERCE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO