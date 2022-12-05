You better watch out, you better not drive, we’re telling you why: SantaCon is coming to town. It’s that time of year when thousands of drunk Santas take on Manhattan’s bars in an epic, joyous — and sometimes literal — crawl. A $15 ticket gains Kris Kringle impersonators access to 64 bars on Saturday. The festivities are set to kick off at 10 a.m. at Broadway and 40th Street. Costumes are required to partake in the event, whether that be a classic Santa suit, an elf get-up, or anything that projects Christmas. “So don your gay apparel, bake all your cookies,...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO