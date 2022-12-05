ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West New York, NJ

hudsontv.com

North Bergen Holds Downtown Winterfest

A little drizzle did not dampen the spirits of children and adults who attended Tuesday night’s downtown Winterfest at the North Bergen Rec Center and Library on Kennedy Boulevard. Mayor Nicholas Sacco and the Board of Commissioners were on hand to wish residents a happy holiday season. There were...
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
New York Post

SantaCon NYC 2022 to unleash drunk Kris Kringles this weekend

You better watch out, you better not drive, we’re telling you why: SantaCon is coming to town. It’s that time of year when thousands of drunk Santas take on Manhattan’s bars in an epic, joyous — and sometimes literal — crawl. A $15 ticket gains Kris Kringle impersonators access to 64 bars on Saturday. The festivities are set to kick off at 10 a.m. at Broadway and 40th Street. Costumes are required to partake in the event, whether that be a classic Santa suit, an elf get-up, or anything that projects Christmas. “So don your gay apparel, bake all your cookies,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

Take a Walk Around a West Side Winter Wonderland of Lights and Lose Your Inner Grinch!

Stressed by holiday hustle and bustle? There’s still time to unwind and de-Scrooge-ify yourself by taking a tour of New York’s best seasonal lights, now on charming display around Hell’s Kitchen and Midtown at large. The Shops at Columbus Circle — 10 Columbus Circle at W59th Street and Central Park West It’s a New York […] The post Take a Walk Around a West Side Winter Wonderland of Lights and Lose Your Inner Grinch! appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Here's Our First Snow Map for This Weekend: How Much Could You Get?

Oh, the weather outside is ... surprisingly mild, at least for now. But there's a chance some areas near New York City could see accumulating snow this weekend. After a pleasant Thursday overall with clearer skies and above-normal highs in the 50s, temperatures will turn noticeably colder as a north wind moves through overnight. Expect morning lows in the 30s and afternoon highs in the 40s for Friday and Saturday, but both days will still be fairly seasonable and feature plenty of sun.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Boston 25 News

Photos: Kirstie Alley through the years

Kirstie Alley through the years NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 13: Kirstie Alley attends "Constellations" Broadway opening night at Samuel J. Friedman Theatre on January 13, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images) (Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
essexnewsdaily.com

Nutley teen carries on Sister Catherine’s legacy of kindness

NUTLEY, NJ — Academy of the Holy Angels student Breanna Hetzer, of Nutley, has been named as a recipient of the Sister Catherine Green Kindness Award in appreciation of her inspirational attitudes. Hetzer was honored during the Nov. 21 Thanksgiving prayer service at the school in Demarest for exemplifying the kindness for which Sister Catherine was known.
NUTLEY, NJ
bloomfieldinfo.org

Essex County plans 2022 Holiday Food Distribution December 20

This is a press release from Essex County. Press releases are official statements that have not been independently verified. Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr. will present a Winter Holiday Emergency Food Distribution Event to help families negatively impacted by the pandemic or facing food insecurity. There will be 1,000 frozen turkeys and boxes of non-perishable food available on a first-come first-served basis until supplies last.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
PIX11

When does NYC public schools’ winter break start?

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The holidays are coming up, and with them winter recess in New York City public schools. The last day of classes before the 2022-23 winter break is Friday, Dec. 23, according to the Department of Education’s online calendar.  Schools will then be closed through Monday, Jan. 2, the calendar shows. That […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY

