Santa will ride down Forest Avenue in a horse-drawn sleigh
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Word to the naughty and nice: Santa’s making his list and headed to Forest Avenue. He’ll ride his horse-drawn sleigh through West Brighton’s Restaurant Row on Thursday, Dec. 8 starting at 5 p.m. To set the mood, Spotlight Studio carolers will strike up holiday tunes.
hudsontv.com
North Bergen Holds Downtown Winterfest
A little drizzle did not dampen the spirits of children and adults who attended Tuesday night’s downtown Winterfest at the North Bergen Rec Center and Library on Kennedy Boulevard. Mayor Nicholas Sacco and the Board of Commissioners were on hand to wish residents a happy holiday season. There were...
8 amazing pop-up Christmas bars in NJ you need to visit
Just because the weather is turning bitter doesn’t mean we stop going out to enjoy a drink or two (or four) with some friends especially now during the holidays. And if a bar or restaurant decorates for the holidays, it makes it that much more special and gets us into the season.
I Love The Parrots Outside My Window...And I Live In New Jersey
Did you know that New Jersey has a little secret? It's true. Back in the later part of last century, a small bunch of small green parrots escaped from a home. The parrots were never to be seen indoors again, but that doesn't mean that they died.
SantaCon NYC 2022 to unleash drunk Kris Kringles this weekend
You better watch out, you better not drive, we’re telling you why: SantaCon is coming to town. It’s that time of year when thousands of drunk Santas take on Manhattan’s bars in an epic, joyous — and sometimes literal — crawl. A $15 ticket gains Kris Kringle impersonators access to 64 bars on Saturday. The festivities are set to kick off at 10 a.m. at Broadway and 40th Street. Costumes are required to partake in the event, whether that be a classic Santa suit, an elf get-up, or anything that projects Christmas. “So don your gay apparel, bake all your cookies,...
Take a Walk Around a West Side Winter Wonderland of Lights and Lose Your Inner Grinch!
Stressed by holiday hustle and bustle? There’s still time to unwind and de-Scrooge-ify yourself by taking a tour of New York’s best seasonal lights, now on charming display around Hell’s Kitchen and Midtown at large. The Shops at Columbus Circle — 10 Columbus Circle at W59th Street and Central Park West It’s a New York […] The post Take a Walk Around a West Side Winter Wonderland of Lights and Lose Your Inner Grinch! appeared first on W42ST.
Beloved New Jersey Ice Cream Shop Closing After 88 Years In Business
New Jersey and ice cream go together like peanut butter and jelly, it just makes sense. In the summer, there's nothing better than grabbing a couple of scoops from Hoffmans, Iceberg, or Poppy's and going for a walk while the sun sets. Even in the winter, ice cream is just...
Opening reception at Mana; Free parking for non-commercial vehicles in Bayonne utility lots | Upcoming
Brunch reception, opening of “Derrick Belcham: The You Voice”. Mana Contemporary presents “The You Voice,” a nine-channel video installation by filmmaker Derrick Belcham on Saturday, Dec. 10, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a brunch reception. The show runs until Jan. 28. The work explores the...
NBC New York
Here's Our First Snow Map for This Weekend: How Much Could You Get?
Oh, the weather outside is ... surprisingly mild, at least for now. But there's a chance some areas near New York City could see accumulating snow this weekend. After a pleasant Thursday overall with clearer skies and above-normal highs in the 50s, temperatures will turn noticeably colder as a north wind moves through overnight. Expect morning lows in the 30s and afternoon highs in the 40s for Friday and Saturday, but both days will still be fairly seasonable and feature plenty of sun.
hudsoncountyview.com
West New York comes together to help fire victims with GoFundMe pages, clothing drive
The Town of West New York is coming together to help the 41 families impacted by a four-alarm fire at The Orient and the Borinquen Bodega on Madison Street last week, launching GoFundMe pages, a clothing drive, and more. At least three GoFundMe pages have been launched, with the most...
Service dog back home in NYC after swimming across Hudson River to NJ
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — It was homeward bound on Tuesday for Bear the dog, who swam across the Hudson River from Manhattan to New Jersey. Bear, a 6-month-old service dog for Ellen Wolpin’s son, went missing Saturday afternoon. He slipped out of his collar and ran about 20 blocks before getting into the […]
Boston 25 News
Photos: Kirstie Alley through the years
Kirstie Alley through the years NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 13: Kirstie Alley attends "Constellations" Broadway opening night at Samuel J. Friedman Theatre on January 13, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images) (Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images)
essexnewsdaily.com
Nutley teen carries on Sister Catherine’s legacy of kindness
NUTLEY, NJ — Academy of the Holy Angels student Breanna Hetzer, of Nutley, has been named as a recipient of the Sister Catherine Green Kindness Award in appreciation of her inspirational attitudes. Hetzer was honored during the Nov. 21 Thanksgiving prayer service at the school in Demarest for exemplifying the kindness for which Sister Catherine was known.
bloomfieldinfo.org
Essex County plans 2022 Holiday Food Distribution December 20
This is a press release from Essex County. Press releases are official statements that have not been independently verified. Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr. will present a Winter Holiday Emergency Food Distribution Event to help families negatively impacted by the pandemic or facing food insecurity. There will be 1,000 frozen turkeys and boxes of non-perishable food available on a first-come first-served basis until supplies last.
This Amazing New Jersey Christmas Town is Like a Norman Rockwell Painting
Something April and I love to do is simply take "road trips" right here in the Garden State. Pick an event or a place of interest and then hop in the car and go. It's cost-effective and it's fun. There are so many great places for "day trips" in New Jersey and now at Christmas, it's better than ever.
As Staten Island sees an urgent need for foster parents, a family shares their amazing story
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Cynthia and Jasmine Mora of Mariners Harbor always knew they wanted a family. But after the couple faced fertility problems, they began to research different agencies with the hope of becoming foster parents. “We immediately began researching different agencies and found Children’s Aid and began...
Popular Italian Restaurant In Suffern Announces Date For Closure
The owner of a longtime Hudson Valley restaurant has announced the last date the eatery will be open for business. Marcello’s Ristorante, an Italian restaurant located in Suffern in Rockland County, will have its last official day with its regular menu on Saturday, Dec. 31, Chef Marcello Russodivito announced.
Popular Italian Eatery In Long Branch, NJ Closing After 50 Years In Business
It's not uncommon nowadays to hear about restaurant closings, and it really is sad. Whether it be from costs of inflation to a lack of employees to keep the place running, I feel like I'm seeing more and more places close for good. A very popular Italian restaurant in Long...
Jersey Shore Family's Mansion Trio Selling As Package Deal For $25M
A Jersey Shore family's trio of mansions sitting one right next to the other are going for $25 million as a package deal.Located on the banks of the Metedoconk River in Brick Township, the estates are situated at 417, 419 and 423 Princeton Avenue spanning more than two acres, according to the listi…
When does NYC public schools’ winter break start?
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The holidays are coming up, and with them winter recess in New York City public schools. The last day of classes before the 2022-23 winter break is Friday, Dec. 23, according to the Department of Education’s online calendar. Schools will then be closed through Monday, Jan. 2, the calendar shows. That […]
