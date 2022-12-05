Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Buccaneers' Tom Brady had reporters laughing with sarcastic response to stunning win vs. Saints
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had reporters laughing hard as he entered the press conference room following a stunning win over the New Orleans Saints.
Tom Brady makes history with unforgettable GOAT performance for Buccaneers vs. Saints
As he engineered another incredible fourth quarter comeback during Week 13’s Monday Night Football, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady made all sorts of history. The Buccaneers were trailing by 13 points with less than six minutes remaining in the game, and it certainly looked like they were heading to another painful loss after failing to find the end zone through three quarters of play. However, Brady wouldn’t let his Bucs go down without a fight, leading the charge with two touchdowns to help them score 14 straight points for the 17-16 win.
3 minutes, 2 Tom Brady TDs, and the Bucs beat the Saints
TAMPA — Tom Brady had a bigger problem than his team possibly not getting into the playoffs this season. The Bucs have struggled just to reach the end zone. At least that’s been the case against the Saints at Raymond James Stadium. But Brady is the greatest quarterback...
4 Saints most to blame after heartbreaking Week 13 loss vs. Buccaneers
The New Orleans Saints thought they had a golden win in Florida, but it turned out to be fool’s gold. The Saints absorbed their fourth defeat in the last five games after they were shellshocked by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 17-16, on the road in Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season. The Saints failed to stave off the Bucs in the final four minutes of the game and fell to another one of Tom Brady’s patented late-game comebacks. They are now 4-9, bringing up the rear in the NFC South. Here we’ll discuss the four Saints most to blame for their heartbreaking Week 13 loss vs. the Buccaneers.
NFL Week 13 highlights: Brady, Bucs battle back to win in final seconds vs. Saints
Week 13 of the NFL season came to a close Monday with an NFC South thriller. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers. were on the verge of falling to 5-7 on the season, but Tom Brady worked his magic once again. Trailing 16-3 to the New Orleans Saints late in the fourth quarter, Brady led the Buccaneers to two touchdown drives, including one that tied and gave them the win with three seconds left.
NFL Week 13 live updates: Saints hold lead over Bucs in 2nd half
Week 13 of the NFL season comes to a close Monday with a highly anticipated NFC matchup, as Andy Dalton and the New Orleans Saints hit the road to take on Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs (5-6) currently lead the NFC South, while the Saints (4-8)...
First look: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at San Francisco 49ers odds and lines
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-6) travel to meet the San Francisco 49ers (8-4) Sunday for a Week 14 matchup. Kickoff from Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX). Below, we look at Buccaneers vs. 49ers odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions.
Cardinals QB Kyler Murray Unbothered by Criticism, Outside Noise
Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray says the outside noise and criticism hasn't gotten to him despite the increase in attention this year.
Fantasy Football Week 14 Starts, Sits: Patriots Pass-Catcher Has Favorable Matchup
It’s time for one last push before the fantasy football playoffs, and many managers will have their postseason fate decided in Week 14 of the NFL campaign. It makes getting the right players in the starting lineup all the more important. With that, here are players to start and...
