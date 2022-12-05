Read full article on original website
Chael Sonnen has chosen to forgive the Liver King. The former three-time UFC title contender once again addressed the apology of Brian Johnson, better known by his wildly popular internet persona, the Liver King. After promoting his ancestral lifestyle as a path to obtaining peak physical conditioning, it was revealed in a leaked email that Liver King has a monthly steroid habit costing nearly $12,000 per month. Shortly after the reveal, Liver King delivered an apology, remaining in character throughout the process.
T.J. Dillashaw’s manager confirmed the former champ has notified UFC about his retirement. The 36-year-old has been dealing with a prolonged shoulder injury in recent years. T.J. Dillashaw has been vocal about dealing with a bad shoulder, having undergone several surgeries while serving his two-year suspension due to recombinant human erythropoietin (EPO). The former UFC bantamweight champion even said he took his last fight against Aljamain Sterling at UFC 280 despite still hurting from a dislocated shoulder.
Jan Blachowicz was leaving the news conference after he defeated Aleksandar Rakiç in Las Vegas on May 14, 2022, when someone wished him luck. Glover Teixeira was preparing to fight Jiri Prochazka in a month for the light heavyweight title, and Blachowicz desperately wanted a crack at the winner.
The Liver King has caught a lot of heat recently due to his steroid usage but is promising that is all behind him now. The man known as The Liver King has had a fall from grace. His rise in popular fitness culture over the past few years was very quick and due to his outrageous physique and personality, people were really drawn to him. The premise behind The Liver King persona was to eat raw organ meat and live an ancestral way of life. The Liver King has a YouTube channel dedicated to this lifestyle and his all-natural caveman way of living. He is also affiliated with a liver supplement that promotes his hypothesis that eating liver can lead to living well.
According to his manager, former bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw informed the UFC of his retirement. Dillashaw (17-5 MMA, 13-5 UFC) reportedly decided to retire after learning that his recent shoulder surgery will sideline him for longer than expected. The 36-year-old came into his UFC 280 title fight with bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling compromised and further injured his shoulder while he was dominated and finished in Round 2.
In the eyes of the American public and huge swathes of the combat sport world, Kayla Harrison is one of the most successful fighters to have ever emerged from the United States. A two-time Olympic gold medallist at judo (London 2012 and Rio de Janeiro 2016), Harrison has seen her...
Raul Rosas Jr. is set to make history this Saturday night when he makes his Ultimate Fighting Championship debut. 18-year-old Rosas Jr. will be the youngest fighter to step foot into the Octagon at UFC 282. Emanating from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Rosas Jr. will face 10-6 bantamweight Jay Perrin in the featured prelim. Just days away from his big debut, ‘El Nino Problema’ got a big boost of motivation from former two-division UFC champion, Conor McGregor. Responding to a clip of Rosas Jr. speaking bout his UFC 282 opponent, McGregor tweeted:
UFC commentator Daniel Cormier is a little bit sick of Jake Paul’s gimmick. ‘The Problem Child’ has been out of action since a decision win over Anderson Silva in October. The victory was the most back-and-forth fight of the YouTuber’s career thus far. However, an eighth-round knockdown over ‘The Spider’ sealed the win for Paul.
ONE Championship no longer feels that Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is the worldwide leader in mixed martial arts (MMA). The promotion announced today (Mon., Dec. 5, 2022) that after a decade of building itself as a top global entity in Asia, ONE makes its U.S. debut on May 5, 2023, with ONE on Prime Video 10. ONE wrapped its 2022 schedule this past weekend with a big doubleheader night of action, showcasing fights across ONE on Prime Video 5 and ONE 164. At the end of the night, Founder and President, Chatri Sityodtong, felt it was time he could confidently say UFC is no longer the top MMA organization.
MMA coach James Krause, who has three fighters competing in FAC 17, is barred from the event due to a UFC betting controversy, sources told ESPN.
Joe Rogan believes Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson needs to "come clean" about if he's using steroids or not. "He's so massive" Rogan said. The post Joe Rogan Believes Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Uses Steroids & Should “Come Clean” appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Ariel Helwani has responded to Paddy Pimblett and Dana White’s recent comments. The longtime host of The MMA Hour and one of the most recognizable faces in the game, the journalist is a controversial figure. While Helwani is commonly respected among several fans and media members, he’s not well-liked by several UFC fighters.
Six months after criticizing the UFC over fighter pay, Paddy Pimblett has quickly switched sides, defending Dana White and the promotion. Paddy Pimblett will make his highly-anticipated return to the Octagon this Saturday night in the co-main event of UFC 282. Emanating from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, ‘The Baddy’ will face his toughest test yet against Jared ‘Flash’ Gordon. Ahead of his return, Pimblett was joined by the UFC President on his Chattin’ Pony podcast to discuss a multitude of things.
It didn't take long for Conor McGregor to respond to UFC commentator Joe Rogan's accusation that the MMA fighter's urine would test positive for drugs.
MMA journalist Ariel Helwani is blown away by the severity of the gambling scandal surrounding former UFC fighter Jame Krause. One of the biggest MMA stories over the past few weeks has been the ban on gambling within the UFC and in certain regions of Canada. A few weeks ago it was announced that UFC betting was being banned in Ontario, Canada following a questionable instance stemming from a UFC event. Prior to that, the UFC had announced its own rule that now prohibits fighters from betting on fights. The fight in question was the Nov. 5 bout between Darrick Minner vs. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke. Prior to the fight, the odds swung hugely in Nuerdanbieke’s favor and many bets were placed. He wound up winning the fight and after, it was revealed that Minner had an injury coming into the bout. The bout was placed under investigation and Minner’s coach James Krause was suspended.
The final numbered UFC event of the year is rapidly approaching with UFC 282 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. As always, some marquee on-air talent will be there to help guide viewers through the experience. Details of who will be working as commentators and analysts for the event have...
Daniel Cormier has shed light on ‘what really happened’ in Stephen Thompson’s stoppage win over Kevin Holland. It was just last Saturday, December 3rd, in the UFC welterweight main event in Orlando, Florida that Stephen Thompson (17-6 MMA) defeated Kevin Holland (23-9 MMA) via TKO. Holland was compromised from the first round after suffering a broken hand according to his team.
Photogenic flyweight Tracy Cortez said that she was forced to withdraw from her bout at UFC Orlando. Cortez successfully stepped on the scale and made weight for her previously scheduled meeting with Amanda Ribas at the Amway Center on Saturday night. Despite everything seemingly going well, the UFC announced shortly afterward that the bout between the two fan favorites was postponed citing medical issues on the side of Cortez.
Cris Cyborg says she’s still a free agent, but that she has every intention of re-signing with Bellator. This Saturday, Cyborg faces Gabrielle Holloway in the co-main event of the Terence Crawford vs. David Avanesyan WBO welterweight title fight card. The fight will be Cyborg’s second boxing bout this year, having defeated Simone Silva by unanimous decision back in September, but though the she has been focusing heavily on the sweet science lately, Cyborg insists that her MMA career is far from over.
NORWICH, Conn. – Liz Carmouche would rather be fighting a new opponent for her first Bellator title defense, but is ready to turn away Juliana Velasquez for the second time. In the co-main event of Bellator 289, Carmouche (17-7 MMA, 4-0 BMMA) will put her flyweight title on the line for the first time against former champ Velasquez (12-1 MMA, 7-1 BMMA) in an immediate rematch. The event takes place at Mohegan Sun Arena, and airs on Showtime following prelims on MMA Junkie.
