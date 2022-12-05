Following the most lopsided Colts' defeat since Week 1 of the 2017 season (first game of Chris Ballard tenure) Charlie and Petar Hood of All Indiana Bets return to divulge the ugliest numbers from Sunday Night Football in Dallas. Let's start with the good: A trio of rookies from the 2022 draft class were three of the team's top performers against the Cowboys. The bad again started at the quarterback spot, but Charlie and Petar disagree on how to proceed over the final four weeks of the season. Most importantly, Jeff Saturday's approval rating as interim head coach has plummeted, and Jim Irsay will now pay close attention to the effort on the field over the final four games. Saturday accepted an impossible position, and now reality is setting in as the Colts continue to climb in the 2023 NFL Draft Order. Which young Colts deserve more playing time down the stretch? And what does all mean for Colts GM Chris Ballard? That discuss begins now. Thank you for listening!

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO