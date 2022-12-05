Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Explore the Steampunk Hideaway at Indy's Most Elegant HotelRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
Proposal would give Indiana families hundreds every monthJake WellsIndiana State
After benching, Matt Ryan's return catches attentioncreteIndianapolis, IN
WTHR
Jim Harbaugh to Save the Franchise? | Locked On Colts
The Indianapolis Colts will likely need a new head coach after the season. Could Jim Harbaugh be the savior for the team?
Bills DC as Next Indianapolis Colts Coach?
ESPN has linked the Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator to the head coaching job with the Indianapolis Colts.
NFL games today: Week 14 continues on Sunday with Eagles vs Giants
Bookmark. Save. Favorite. Do your thing. This is the one-stop shop for everything NFL schedule-related heading into the 2022 season.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NFL Power Rankings: Bills Back on Top?
The Buffalo Bills (9-3) are still basking in the glory of their third consecutive win last Thursday night against the New England Patriots. On Sunday, the Bills got to sit back and relax while watching the Kansas City Chiefs fumble the top spot in the AFC following their loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.
Super Bowl odds: Every team’s championship futures for 2022-23 NFL season
A new season means new contenders for the league championship. Down below, you’ll find the Super Bowl odds for the
tigerdroppings.com
Gruesome Photo Of Former Colts LB Jeff Herrod's Hands Going Viral
Once they’ve been in position like that for a while, it’s nearly impossible to restore normal alignment and range of motion. Many a career was ended on that shite. Recall an old SI article on the 88 Bengals. Anthony Munoz said postgame shower would set aflame all the brush marks from the crappy turf. Cold weather it's near cement.
USA TODAY Sports' Week 14 NFL picks: Chargers or Dolphins in matchup of AFC playoff hopefuls?
While NFL's Week 14 features six teams on byes, there are several intriguing matchups, including the Bills against the Jets and Giants vs. Eagles.
NFL power rankings: Cowboys surge toward the top after dominant win
There are three NFC teams on top of the NFL power rankings in Week 14 with the Kansas City Chiefs lurking in the wings. How do the rankings play out?
'Not even close to bitter.' Frank Reich back in Indy for first time since fired by Colts.
Back with his wife, Linda, to continue the work they began with their foundation, kNot Today, on the east side of Indianapolis early in his coaching tenure with the Colts. One month, to the day, after Reich was fired as the team’s head coach with a 40-33-1 record, cutting short a tenure he’d hoped would be much longer.
overtimeheroics.net
Overtime Heroics NFL Hot Seat Report
Matt Rhule/Carolina Panthers- Replaced by Steve Wilks (Defensive Assistant) Frank Reich/Indianapolis Colts- Replaced by Jeff Saturday (Staff Consultant) Not sure anyone thought Kingsbury would survive the bye this week. But he is still employed, and they have a big game this week on Monday Night Football against New England in Foxborough. A must win for both teams this week. With a sputtering 24th ranked offense, Kingsbury will need to finish strong with the team already eliminated from a playoff berth. The extension Kliff and GM Steve Keim will be in focus as the owner will need to make a final decision on both.
WISH-TV
The Debacle in Dallas: Ryan’s turnover triple crown, defense finally caves, and the Colts’ head coaching search resumes
Following the most lopsided Colts' defeat since Week 1 of the 2017 season (first game of Chris Ballard tenure) Charlie and Petar Hood of All Indiana Bets return to divulge the ugliest numbers from Sunday Night Football in Dallas. Let's start with the good: A trio of rookies from the 2022 draft class were three of the team's top performers against the Cowboys. The bad again started at the quarterback spot, but Charlie and Petar disagree on how to proceed over the final four weeks of the season. Most importantly, Jeff Saturday's approval rating as interim head coach has plummeted, and Jim Irsay will now pay close attention to the effort on the field over the final four games. Saturday accepted an impossible position, and now reality is setting in as the Colts continue to climb in the 2023 NFL Draft Order. Which young Colts deserve more playing time down the stretch? And what does all mean for Colts GM Chris Ballard? That discuss begins now. Thank you for listening!
WIBC.com
“I Love the Guys, I Love the Team” – Reich Talks NFL Future
INDIANAPOLIS — It’s been over a month since Frank Reich was fired from his job as Indianapolis Colts head coach. Reich was back in Indianapolis this week. “First couple of weeks were kind of hard, you know,” Reich told reporters Wednesday, “[I] just didn’t watch a whole lot, but [I] kind of kept track of what was going on.”
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 14: Betting edges on Vikings-Lions, Panthers-Seahawks
This week's NFL slate features some great matchups, including the Vikings-Lions on FOX and the FOX Sports App. As for how you should wager on the games, I ran my models to give you my favorite betting edges and predictions for Week 14 of the season. My goal for this weekly column is to always provide you with nuggets you didn’t know before reading this piece.
Yardbarker
Pat McAfee says ESPN Andrew Luck story is too long for him to read
"It was like a 45-minute read or something like that. A lot of words," McAfee explained during his show, as shared by Jordan Bondurant of Barrett Sports Media. "I mean there’s a lot of gymnastics that you had to do. Super smart people talking to each other in Seth Wickersham and Andrew Luck, very smart people."
