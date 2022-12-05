ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

San Luis Obispo Tribune

NFL Power Rankings: Bills Back on Top?

The Buffalo Bills (9-3) are still basking in the glory of their third consecutive win last Thursday night against the New England Patriots. On Sunday, the Bills got to sit back and relax while watching the Kansas City Chiefs fumble the top spot in the AFC following their loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.
BUFFALO, NY
tigerdroppings.com

Gruesome Photo Of Former Colts LB Jeff Herrod's Hands Going Viral

Once they’ve been in position like that for a while, it’s nearly impossible to restore normal alignment and range of motion. Many a career was ended on that shite. Recall an old SI article on the 88 Bengals. Anthony Munoz said postgame shower would set aflame all the brush marks from the crappy turf. Cold weather it's near cement.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
overtimeheroics.net

Overtime Heroics NFL Hot Seat Report

Matt Rhule/Carolina Panthers- Replaced by Steve Wilks (Defensive Assistant) Frank Reich/Indianapolis Colts- Replaced by Jeff Saturday (Staff Consultant) Not sure anyone thought Kingsbury would survive the bye this week. But he is still employed, and they have a big game this week on Monday Night Football against New England in Foxborough. A must win for both teams this week. With a sputtering 24th ranked offense, Kingsbury will need to finish strong with the team already eliminated from a playoff berth. The extension Kliff and GM Steve Keim will be in focus as the owner will need to make a final decision on both.
TENNESSEE STATE
WISH-TV

The Debacle in Dallas: Ryan’s turnover triple crown, defense finally caves, and the Colts’ head coaching search resumes

Following the most lopsided Colts' defeat since Week 1 of the 2017 season (first game of Chris Ballard tenure) Charlie and Petar Hood of All Indiana Bets return to divulge the ugliest numbers from Sunday Night Football in Dallas. Let's start with the good: A trio of rookies from the 2022 draft class were three of the team's top performers against the Cowboys. The bad again started at the quarterback spot, but Charlie and Petar disagree on how to proceed over the final four weeks of the season. Most importantly, Jeff Saturday's approval rating as interim head coach has plummeted, and Jim Irsay will now pay close attention to the effort on the field over the final four games. Saturday accepted an impossible position, and now reality is setting in as the Colts continue to climb in the 2023 NFL Draft Order. Which young Colts deserve more playing time down the stretch? And what does all mean for Colts GM Chris Ballard? That discuss begins now. Thank you for listening!
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

“I Love the Guys, I Love the Team” – Reich Talks NFL Future

INDIANAPOLIS — It’s been over a month since Frank Reich was fired from his job as Indianapolis Colts head coach. Reich was back in Indianapolis this week. “First couple of weeks were kind of hard, you know,” Reich told reporters Wednesday, “[I] just didn’t watch a whole lot, but [I] kind of kept track of what was going on.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 14: Betting edges on Vikings-Lions, Panthers-Seahawks

This week's NFL slate features some great matchups, including the Vikings-Lions on FOX and the FOX Sports App. As for how you should wager on the games, I ran my models to give you my favorite betting edges and predictions for Week 14 of the season. My goal for this weekly column is to always provide you with nuggets you didn’t know before reading this piece.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Pat McAfee says ESPN Andrew Luck story is too long for him to read

"It was like a 45-minute read or something like that. A lot of words," McAfee explained during his show, as shared by Jordan Bondurant of Barrett Sports Media. "I mean there’s a lot of gymnastics that you had to do. Super smart people talking to each other in Seth Wickersham and Andrew Luck, very smart people."

