ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Report: Saints CB Marshon Lattimore won't play Monday night vs. Bucs

By Luke Easterling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18jhIN_0jYQVxgy00

Looks like we won’t get another round of Mike Evans vs. Marshon Lattimore this year.

The New Orleans Saints’ star cornerback won’t play in Monday night’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, per NFL Network’s Sara Walsh.

Lattimore was limited in practice all week with an abdomen injury, and was listed as questionable on Friday’s final injury report.

The rivalry between Lattimore and Evans is annual must-see TV, with this year’s Week 2 matchup ending with an all-out brawl and a one-game suspension for the Bucs’ future Hall of Fame wide receiver.

Being without Lattimore is a huge blow for the New Orleans secondary, as Evans and fellow Pro Bowl pass-catchers Chris Godwin and Julio Jones will have one less star defender to worry about.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

4 Saints most to blame after heartbreaking Week 13 loss vs. Buccaneers

The New Orleans Saints thought they had a golden win in Florida, but it turned out to be fool’s gold. The Saints absorbed their fourth defeat in the last five games after they were shellshocked by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 17-16, on the road in Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season. The Saints failed to stave off the Bucs in the final four minutes of the game and fell to another one of Tom Brady’s patented late-game comebacks. They are now 4-9, bringing up the rear in the NFC South. Here we’ll discuss the four Saints most to blame for their heartbreaking Week 13 loss vs. the Buccaneers.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FOX Sports

NFL Week 13 highlights: Brady, Bucs battle back to win in final seconds vs. Saints

Week 13 of the NFL season came to a close Monday with an NFC South thriller. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers. were on the verge of falling to 5-7 on the season, but Tom Brady worked his magic once again. Trailing 16-3 to the New Orleans Saints late in the fourth quarter, Brady led the Buccaneers to two touchdown drives, including one that tied and gave them the win with three seconds left.
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dennis Allen's explanation for a late-game penalty couldn't be worse

What were the New Orleans Saints doing throughout training camp? Did they forget to work on assembling a huddle?. The Saints were fouled for having twelve men on the field late in Monday night’s loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, facing 3rd-and-2 from the Tampa Bay 3-yard line with 3:49 remaining. That penalty turned the situation into 3rd-and-7 from the 8-yard line. Andy Dalton threw short of the sticks for a 5-yard completion, setting up 4-and-2 from where they started the sequence.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Falcons announce QB change ahead of Week 15 Saints game

Here’s some news during the New Orleans Saints’ bye week. The Atlanta Falcons are also resting ahead of Week 15’s game with the Saints on Dec. 18, but they’ve made the decision to bench quarterback Marcus Mariota and start rookie draft pick Desmond Ridder down the stretch. So Ridder will make his first career start against the Saints when both teams come out of their bye.
ATLANTA, GA
FOX Sports

NFL Week 13 live updates: Saints hold lead over Bucs in 2nd half

Week 13 of the NFL season comes to a close Monday with a highly anticipated NFC matchup, as Andy Dalton and the New Orleans Saints hit the road to take on Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs (5-6) currently lead the NFC South, while the Saints (4-8)...
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Andrew Luck breaks silence on retirement

As if Indianapolis Colts fans thought they could get away during the bye week from the constant narratives surrounding the team, a bombshell was dropped Tuesday morning. Former Colts quarterback Andrew Luck finally broke his silence on why he retired in the middle of the prime of his career in a deep-thinking, reflective article by Seth Wickersham of ESPN.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5 Burning questions for Patriots ahead of must-win game vs Cardinals

The New England Patriots are heading out to the desert with their backs against the wall for a tough road meeting with the Arizona Cardinals. As of right now, the Patriots still have a fighting pulse in the AFC playoff race, but they can’t afford to drop their third straight loss to a struggling team with a losing record. That isn’t to suggest the Cardinals aren’t a dangerous opponent, particularly with their explosive offensive capabilities.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The 3-9 Rams signed Baker Mayfield, and NFL fans had jokes about their desperation

At this point in the season, the Los Angeles Rams realistically have very little to play for. They are technically still mathematically alive for a playoff spot. But at 3-9, and without Matthew Stafford, Aaron Donald, and Cooper Kupp, it’s doubtful the Rams will go on a heater to close the 2022 season. Not to mention that they’d need a ton of help and favorable outcomes in other matchups to even sneak into the postseason.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Best Fantasy Football waiver wire pickups for Week 14

After the 13th full slate of regular season action, most fantasy football leagues are heading into the final week before the playoffs begin. If you had a tough injury in Week 13, or you have a player hitting their bye week at an inopportune time, we’ll scan the waiver wire. For potential pickups, we’ll consider players who are available in at least 50% of ESPN fantasy leagues.
MINNESOTA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

183K+
Followers
240K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy