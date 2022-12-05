Read full article on original website
Storytelling workshop to celebrate black stories in the Circle City￼
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — There is power in storytelling, and two local organizations have collaborated to help others share their personal experiences with others. The Circle City Storytellers and MELI showroom are wrapping up the year and is hosting its ‘Final Feast’ workshop. The Circle City Storytellers are...
‘Pet Pals TV’: Perfumes manufactured in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population. This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” joined News 8 with Amy Howell, Visit Indiana marketing manager to talk about perfumes manufactured in Indiana.
Carmel family to honor son on parade float
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — A Carmel family hosted an open house Sunday to add finishing touches to a portrait of their late son that will honor his memory on a national level. McKenzie Leichtnam will be one of 44 donors who will be honored on the “Donate Life Rose Parade” float. He passed away in his sleep just before his 21st birthday in 2011.
Indiana Grown: Bee Great Market
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guest is owner, David Mullins of Bee Great Market. Bee Great Market is a honey farm located in Churubusco, Indiana. Visit their website here. Enjoy the full...
Local organizations team up for holiday coat drive
“Bigger than Sneakers,” “Dose of Dex” and “Wheeler Mission” are all teaming up for a holiday coat drive for men, women and children in need this holiday season. The drop-off location is 245 South McCrea St. in Indianapolis. They are accepting donations Mondays through Saturdays...
‘Food Recovery Network’ saves 460 pounds of food from 4 Colts games, donates to Wheeler Mission
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Food Recovery Network is a student-run organization primarily working to save food from campus dining halls but their work is always expanding. For the first time this year students came to Lucas Oil Stadium to save 460 pounds of food after four Colts home games.
Vote for your favorite Christmas Tree at Ronald McDonald House
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — You can vote for your favorite decorated Christmas tree at the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Indiana. The annual Deck the Halls Tree Decorating Competition is happening now through Dec. 15. You can vote for your favorite tree here. “This is the first time the...
Clouds struggle to break Monday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Our gloomy stretch remains tough to shake heading into the start of the work week in central Indiana. Towards the middle of the week, we will be watching for a better chance of rain. TONIGHT: Cloudy skies hold firmly in place with light wind. Low temperatures...
IACS hosts ‘Sweater Weather Adoption Event’
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Those looking for a new furry friend can adopt one for free this weekend! Indianapolis Animal Care Services will be participating in the Best Friends National Adoption Weekend with a “Sweater Weather” adoption event. It’s happening Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5:30...
Punkin’s Pies creates amazing treats for your holiday parties
Punkin’s Pies Sweet Treats is a petite and decadent bakery specializing in Dipped Strawberries, Gourmet Apples, Pecan Turtles and more. Started from baking my mom’s famous Sweet Potato Pies. Punkin’s Pies is located at the AMP Indy in Indianapolis. Visit punkinspies.com to order!
Herron-Riverside High School unveils girls gym for student athletes
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Kendall Hawthorn is a junior who runs track and cross country at Herron-Riverside High School. She’s excited about having the new fitness space custom-built for her and her teammates. It was a far cry from the workout room they use to occupy before practice. “We...
CDC: Indiana listed as ‘very high’ for flu activity
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana is now listed as “very high” for flu activity, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC has moved Indiana into the second-highest category for flu activity this week. Only ten states plus the District of Columbia ranked higher.
‘UnPHILtered’: ‘More speech not less is good for our mental health’
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Chloe Carmichael a clinical psychologist and author of “Nervous Energy” joined News 8’s Phil Sanchez on Thursday night’s “UnPHILtered” to talk about mental health. “More speech not less is good for our mental health,” Carmichael said. She talks with...
Newly appointed Indianapolis Public Library CEO declines job amid public outcry
INDIANAPOLIS — On Thursday night, the Indianapolis Public Library’s Board of Trustees offered Dr. Gabriel Morley the job of CEO, which was followed by boo’s from the public who attended the meeting. The board picked Dr. Morley over current Interim CEO Nichelle Hayes in a split 4...
Brittany Force talks Performance Racing Industry Trade Show
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Racing professionals from around the world have gathered in Indianapolis for the Performance Racing Industry Trade Show that’s underway downtown. Title winning drag racer, Brittney Force, joined News 8 Friday morning to discuss what to expect at the show, as well as her experiences as a drag racer!
Local LGBTQ allies celebrate Respect for Marriage Act as a win
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Local advocates in the LGBTQ community are celebrating the Respect for Marriage Act but looking to other ways the community can be protected. As it currently stands same-sex and interracial marriage is legal in every state because of supreme court rulings but if either were ever overturned many states would no longer issue marriage licenses for these two groups. This act says that any marriage performed in another state would be recognized even in a state that would not perform the marriage.
2 arrested in connection with Brownsburg shooting, 1 dead
BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — Police arrested two suspects that were involved in a shooting that killed a 20-year-old man in Brownsburg Thursday, according to Brownsburg Metropolitan Police Department Saturday. Just after 11 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to the 3400 block of Hornaday Road. That’s just north of East County...
1 shot on city’s northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person has been shot and is in critical condition early Sunday morning. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, around 3 a.m. officers responded to the 2600 block of Brookside Avenue on a report of a person shot. This is on the city’s northeast side of town.
Another gray day with isolated showers
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Clouds stick around for the first half of the weekend with a few isolated showers possible this afternoon. TODAY: Areas of fog are possible early this morning. A Dense Fog Advisory is in place for parts of the state until 9 am. Watch out for reduced visibility at times. We’ll stay cloudy throughout the day with a few pockets of isolated showers this afternoon. The best chance will be south of Indianapolis. Highs today climb into the middle 40s.
IMPD to add more mobile cameras for public safety
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department secured a $123,000 federal grant to purchase two mobile trailers equipped with cameras. The department is already using the cameras in areas where crime may potentially occur. “We hope to add four more in 2023 using American Rescue Plan dollars,” said...
